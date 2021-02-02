WIAA names Oshkosh venue as second of 2 sites for girls and boys basketball tournaments

The WIAA has selected Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh as the second venue to play host to the 2021 state girls and boys basketball tournaments, the WIAA announced Tuesday night.

The girls basketball tournament games in Oshkosh are scheduled Feb. 26-27 and the boys tournament games in Oshkosh are set for March 5-6.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Jason Fields and his staff at Menominee Nation Arena to host two of our divisions for both the girls and boys state basketball tournament,” WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad said in the WIAA release. “We believe that Menominee Nation Arena and the Oshkosh community will do a great job to create a memorable experience for our high school basketball players as they celebrate the 2020-21 season. Securing this venue will ensure that all five divisions will play in an exciting environment.”

The La Crosse Center in La Crosse was named last week as the first of the two host venues for the tournaments.

Three of the five divisions will be at the La Crosse Center on Feb. 25-27 and March 4-6, with two semifinals and a championship game for each division scheduled on one of the three days.

Two of the divisions will be at the Menominee Nation Arena on both the Friday and Saturday of each of the tournaments.