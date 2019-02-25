On the Web: WIAA girls basketball home page

WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL | SCORES, SCHEDULES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

WIAA REGIONALS

Monday’s area result

DIVISION 3

Elkhorn sectional

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 61, WISCONSIN DELLS 48

Wisconsin Dells;13;35;—;48

Prairie du Chien;25;36;—;61

WISCONSIN DELLS — Pfeifer 6 1-4 13, Meister 3 2-2 10, Flock 0, Gray 1 0-0 3, Smith 5 1-2 13, G. Myklebust 4 0-3 9. Totals 19 4-11 48.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Krahn 7 6-8 22, Banasik 3 7-7 14, Ritchie 3 7-8 13, Allbee 2 0-0 4, Hager 0 1-4 1, Knapp 2 0-0 5, Feye 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 23-29 61.

3-point goals — WD 6 (Meister 2, Gray 1, Smith 2, G. Myklebust 1), PDC 4 (Krahn 2, Banasik 1, Knapp 1). Total fouls — PDC 14, WD 22. Fouled out — Meister, Flock.

Other scores

DIVISION 1

Schofield D.C. Everest sectional

Eau Claire Memorial at Appleton East, postponed to 5 p.m. Tuesday

Stevens Point at Chippewa Falls, postponed to Tuesday

Wausau West 75, Appleton North 66 (2 OT)

DIVISION 3

Ashwaubenon sectional

Wrightstown 63, Amherst 52

Altoona sectional

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 60, Elk Mound 56

Arcadia 45, Stratford 29

DIVISION 4

Verona sectional

La Crosse Aquinas 71, Lancaster 53

Eau Claire Memorial sectional

Melrose-Mindoro 70, Osseo-Fairchild 29

Durand 68, Eau Claire Regis 52

Wausau West sectional

Neillsville 57, Necedah 24

Bonduel 49, Shiocton 38

Crandon 53, Crivitz 44

DIVISION 5

La Crosse Central sectional

Eleva-Strum 47, Bangor 35

Independence 42, Royall 24

WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Thursday’s statewide schedule

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION 1

Janesville Craig sectional

At Middleton: Sun Prairie (19-5) vs. Madison East (15-9)

At Verona: Madison Memorial (17-5) vs. Middleton (19-5)

Schofield D.C. Everest sectional

At Appleton East: Chippewa Falls or Stevens Point vs. Kimberly (21-3)

At Eau Claire North: Appleton East or Eau Claire Memorial vs. Wausau West (19-4)

Manitowoc sectional

At Sheboygan North: Bay Port (23-1) vs. Germantown (21-3)

At Hartford: Brookfield Central (15-9) vs. Hartland Arrowhead (18-6)

West Allis Central sectional

At Wales Kettle Moraine: Milwaukee King (20-3) vs. Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels (20-4)

At Milwaukee South: Oak Creek (22-2) vs. Mukwonago (22-1)

DIVISION 2

Oregon sectional

At McFarland: DeForest (17-7) vs. Monroe (18-6) at McFarland

At Elkhorn: Waterford (19-4) vs. Milton (10-13) at Elkhorn

Kaukauna sectional

At Milwaukee Vincent: Beaver Dam (23-1) vs. Slinger (21-2)

At Ashwaubenon: Luxemburg-Casco (20-4) vs. Green Bay Notre Dame (15-9)

Whitefish Bay sectional

At Milwaukee Lutheran: Whitefish Bay (21-3) vs. Milwaukee Pius XI (19-5)

At Greenfield: New Berlin Eisenhower (22-2) vs. Pewaukee (20-4)

New Richmond sectional

At La Crosse Logan: Onalaska (17-6) vs. River Falls (11-11)

At Kimberly: Hortonville (17-7) vs. New London (17-5)

DIVISION 3

Elkhorn sectional

At Madison Edgewood: Prairie du Chien (20-1) vs. Platteville (19-4)

At West Allis Central: Somers Shoreland Lutheran (21-2) vs. Marshall (22-2)

Watertown sectional

At North Fond du Lac: Laconia (24-0) vs. Waupun (18-6)

At Brown Deer: Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran (19-5) vs. Milwaukee Languages (18-7)

Ashwaubenon sectional

At Oconto Falls: Freedom (21-3) vs. Wrightstown (20-4)

At Denmark: Kewaunee (23-1) vs. Kiel (17-7)

Altoona sectional

At New Richmond: Hayward (17-6) vs. Prescott (20-3)

At Black River Falls: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (22-2) vs. Arcadia (19-4)

DIVISION 4

Verona sectional

At Richland Center: La Crosse Aquinas (23-1) vs. Mineral Point (21-3)

At DeForest: Markesan (20-3) vs. Belleville (18-5)

Sheboygan North sectional

At Kohler: Mishicot (23-1) vs. Howards Grove (21-2)

At Waukesha South: Milwaukee Science (17-5) vs. Racine Prairie (4-18)

Eau Claire Memorial sectional

At Somerset: Colfax (18-4) vs. St. Croix Falls (21-2)

At Osseo-Fairchild: Melrose-Mindoro (23-1) vs. Durand (21-2)

Wausau West sectional

At Schofield D.C. Everest: Colby (23-0) vs. Neillsville (21-3)

At Green Bay Southwest: Bonduel (21-2) vs. Crandon (18-4)

DIVISION 5

Oconomowoc sectional

At Fort Atkinson: Fall River (22-3) vs. Randolph (21-4)

At Mineral Point: Black Hawk (24-0) vs. River Ridge (21-2)

La Crosse Central sectional

At Arcadia: Eleva-Strum (20-3) vs. Independence (17-4)

At West Bend East: Hilbert (13-12) vs. Hustisford (15-10)

Wausau East sectional

At Wausau West: Wausau Newman (22-3) vs. Wis. Rapids Assumption (20-5)

At Crivitz: Gillett (16-9) vs. Wausaukee (18-3)

Spooner sectional

At Hayward: Minong Northwood (19-5) vs. South Shore (21-4)

At Menomonie: Clayton (24-0) vs. Prentice (18-5)