A frantic comeback. A late foul-out. A season-ending loss.
That’s what unfolded Monday night when the ninth-ranked Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team tried to catch fourth-ranked Prairie du Chien in a WIAA Division 3 regional final.
The Chiefs (19-4) managed to trim a 13-point deficit to three points in the late going, but the host Blackhawks (20-1) regained control to take a 61-48 victory.
The Dells went on an 18-8 run to cut the margin to 51-48, but season scoring leader Katelyn Meister, a senior, picked up her fifth foul and left the game. Prairie du Chien scored the game’s final 10 points after that.
Jamie Pfeifer and Bethany Smith scored 13 points each for Wisconsin Dells. Lily Krahn led Prairie du Chien with 22 points.