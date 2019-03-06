Sectional brackets for the 2019 WIAA boys basketball tournament. Brackets will be updated with game results by the WIAA office.

WIAA BOYS BASKETBALL | SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

BOYS BASKETBALL

WIAA SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Thursday’s statewide schedule

(All games 7 p.m. unless noted)

(Locations, times subject to change)

DIVISION 1

Waunakee sectional

At Fort Atkinson: Racine Horlick (11-13) vs. Sun Prairie (18-6)

At Verona: Waunakee (15-9) vs. Madison La Follette (19-5)

Waukesha South sectional

At Mukwonago: Waukesha West (21-3) vs. Wales Kettle Moraine (15-9)

At Milwaukee South: Franklin (19-5) vs. West Allis Central (20-3)

Wisconsin Rapids sectional

At Oshkosh West: Kimberly (22-2) vs. Neenah (17-7)

At Marshfield: Hudson (19-4) vs. Appleton West (18-6)

Oconomowoc sectional

At Hartford: Sussex Hamilton (20-4) vs. Mequon Homestead (20-4)

At West Allis Central: Brookfield East (20-4) vs. Brookfield Central (19-5)

DIVISION 2

Elkhorn sectional

At Baraboo: Mount Horeb (21-3) vs. DeForest (19-5)

At Burlington: Westosha Central (23-1) vs. Elkhorn (21-3)

Watertown sectional

At Pulaski: Green Bay Southwest (22-2) vs. Kaukauna (19-5)

At Brown Deer: Glendale Nicolet (23-1) vs. Port Washington (20-4)

Wausau East sectional

At La Crosse Logan: La Crosse Central (22-2) vs. Onalaska (20-4)

At Antigo: Merrill (20-4) vs. New London (16-7)

Milwaukee Lutheran sectional

At Wauwatosa East: Milwaukee Washington (19-5) vs. Milwaukee Lutheran (20-3)

At Greenfield: Milwaukee Bay View (20-2) vs. Pewaukee (20-4)

DIVISION 3

Evansville sectional

At Janesville Craig: Edgerton (16-8) vs. Beloit Turner (16-7)

At Racine Prairie (4 p.m.): Greendale Martin Luther (21-3) vs. Racine St. Catherine’s (21-3)

Brown Deer sectional

At Beaver Dam: Waupun (23-1) vs. Columbus (13-11)

At Waukesha South: Brookfield Academy (19-5) vs. Whitefish Bay Dominican (17-7)

Marshfield sectional

At Stevens Point: Wisconsin Dells (19-5) vs. Stratford (24-0)

At Amery: Hammond St. Croix Central (15-9) vs. Maple Northwestern (19-5)

Appleton North sectional

At Oconto Falls (8 p.m.): Wrightstown (20-4) vs. Freedom (20-4)

At Chilton: Valders (13-10) vs. Denmark (20-4)

DIVISION 4

Middleton sectional

At Reedsburg: Fennimore (20-4) vs. New Glarus (22-2)

At Evansville: Orfordville Parkview (17-6) vs. Belleville (11-11)

Sheboygan North sectional

At New Holstein: Manitowoc Roncalli (24-0) vs. Howards Grove (21-2)

At Brown Deer (7 p.m. Wednesday): Milwaukee Science (15-9) vs. Racine Prairie (14-10)

Hudson sectional

At Colfax: Clear Lake (21-1) vs. Colfax (23-1)

At Osseo-Fairchild: Osseo-Fairchild (23-1) vs. Fall Creek (15-8)

Neillsville sectional

At Westfield: Auburndale (19-5) vs. Marathon (20-4)

At Crivitz: Oshkosh Lourdes (23-1) vs. Iola-Scandinavia (22-1)

DIVISION 5

West Bend East sectional

At McFarland: Randolph (24-0) vs. Rio (21-4)

At Fond du Lac: Sheboygan Lutheran (23-2) vs. Hustisford (23-2)

La Crosse Logan sectional

At Mineral Point: Southwestern (14-10) vs. Shullsburg (21-4)

At Adams-Friendship: Blair-Taylor (24-1) vs. Bangor (23-1)

Chippewa Falls sectional

At Ashland: Birchwood (17-8) vs. Luck (15-9)

At Eau Claire Memorial: Athens (16-8) vs. Chippewa Falls McDonell (16-9)

Wausau West sectional

At Wausau East: Marshfield Columbus (23-2) vs. Almond-Bancroft (22-3)

At Ashwaubenon: Gibraltar (13-11) vs. Green Bay NEW Lutheran (15-10)