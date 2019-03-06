It’s been a long ride for Mount Horeb boys basketball players Jason Larson and Gunnar Nortman. They’re hoping it lasts two more weekends.
Tonight, the dynamic duo will lead Mount Horeb (21-3) — ranked fifth in Division 2 by The Associated Press — into a 7 p.m. WIAA sectional semifinal test against DeForest at Baraboo.
Larson, a senior forward, and Nortman, a senior guard, have been part of the Vikings varsity for at least three seasons. And although they got there in different ways, they lead the team in scoring — Larson at 17.2 points per game and Nortman at 16.5.
Larson anticipated being a key player on the varsity during his sophomore year, but played in only two games. He was disappointed, but used it to fuel his fire.
“It really just made me angry, man,” Larson said. “I just felt like everything was against me. I already had a work ethic, but nothing like I have now, and I feel that every time I step on the court, I have to prove myself every time.
“It made me into the player that I am today.”
Nortman, on the other hand, has been on varsity all four of his high school years and was in the regular rotation during his first two years. He averaged about 6 ppg as a sophomore.
The two players were best friends growing up, but grew apart a little bit as Nortman spent more time with varsity teammates as a freshman. Although they weren’t as close for the first year and a half of high school, the senior teammates have reconnected in a major way.
“We’re super close off the court,” Nortman explained. “I think our on-court chemistry is really good, too. When teams run a zone, for example, we sometimes just play a two man game, and we usually know what the other is going to do.”
Mount Horeb went 14-0 in Badger North Conference play, including two victories over runner-up DeForest (19-5 overall).
Larson acknowledged the difficulty of going up an opponent that’s so familiar with their style of play.
“(DeForest) was the team that we most had our eyes on this year,” he said. “They took us to an overtime and always play us tough. But we’re confident in our skills and preparation, thanks to Coach (Todd) Nesheim. There’s a little bit of bad blood and a rivalry there.”
When Nesheim, a state champion at Mount Horeb in 2015, was asked about his star players, he expressed pride in both their skills and their leadership qualities.
“Both guys have been really good for us this year,” Nesheim said. “They have carried a good portion of the offensive load for us. They are also our best rebounders and have done a nice job of helping lead this team.”
When the Vikings won the state championship in 2015, the team was led by upperclassmen. This group is no different.
Larson and Nortman, along with fellow seniors Bryce Farnsworth and Dustin Zenz, have been teammates since grade school and know what they are capable of this season.
“We had a really good team growing up, and we have pretty much the same guys now,” Nortman said. “Our coaching staff won state in 2015, so they know what they’re doing, and we all know what we can do this year.”
After graduation, Larson plans to continue his playing career at Lakeland Community College in Illinois, and Nortman will seek a degree in business at UW-Oshkosh or Arizona State.
Until then, both are enjoying the moment, and hoping the ride has a little more time to go.