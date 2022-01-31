What Marshall girls basketball coach Doug Pickarts finds so special about reaching 500 wins

On Jan. 20, Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association hall of famer Doug Pickarts and his Marshall girls basketball team defeated Waterloo 83-30.

It marked win No. 500 in his coaching career.

Pickarts has coached at DeForest, Barneveld and Marshall during his lengthy career, leading the Norskies and Eagles to multiple state tournament appearances. Two of those appearances came while coaching his daughter, Teegan, who is now an assistant coach on his staff. He called those moments special, and credits his wife, Tammy, for supporting him during his career.

He took some time to talk about the milestone. Answers were lightly edited for clarity.

Q: What would you have thought if someone told you when you started coaching that you’d one day be in the Wisconsin Basketball coach’s hall of fame and have 500 wins?

A: You know, when you get into coaching I would hope that most people that’s not something you think about when you start coaching, but if somebody said that to me I would have to be very fortunate. To be in it long enough and to have tremendous athletes to coach, you know it's quite an honor and to get there. ... You know, 10 years ago I never thought of it then when it happened (making the Hall of Fame), I was just really excited and honored with all the great coaches that are in that Hall of Fame.

Q: Who do you attribute learning the game from?

A: I had two people — and actually in my induction letter I mentioned those because you don’t get there without a lot of other people — but the first person was Brad Minter, who I played for on a eighth-grade all-star team ... at the YMCA, and I went and tried out and I wasn't one of the better players. I know Brad didn't want to keep me, but guys that he wanted didn't show up and fortunately I made the team and I was like the 11th player out of 12. ... Not only did Brad coach us, but he also during the year would bring high school players in from (Madison) East and (Madison) La Follette to talk to us. He brought coaches in (to) teach us on what it took to be a good basketball player.

The second person who was a big influence for me was my high school coach, Pete Olson, and both these guys actually are in the Hall of Fame. And I played for Pete and he taught me a lot of things as well. And you know, we had a great program at the time, and Pete taught us a lot about being a basketball player and even more being a better person and winning the right way and losing the right way.

Q: How much does winning 500 games mean to you?

A: I mean, it's an honor because there's a lot of people who have been there because I'm still coaching. ... I always believed that the attention should be on my players. I was a little embarrassed when after the game they're holding me out there. My daughter coaches for me and she kind of grabbed my arms. She said, "We're not going in the locker room. You got to wait out here." I didn't realize that the girls knew before the game and they had something planned. ... It's a milestone that a lot of coaches don't get there, and I have a lot of coaching friends that never got there that I respect and are great coaches. And the credit goes to the players that I've coached over the years. Because without them I don't get this. And then also my assistant coaches throughout the years that helped me work so hard for us.

Q: What has made coaching so special to you?

A: Not every team is a state tournament team. But every team is special in their own way. And if you don't build those relationships with the kids, winning 500 doesn't mean anything. ... If I would have gotten to here and I don't have any friendships with my players, then it's not a great accomplishment.

Q: When it's all said and done what memories will you cherish the most from coaching?

A: First is the relationships. ... You know right now honestly, as we talked about the good things is the one thing right now that still bothers me is that I never had an opportunity to coach state championship team. ... When my time is done and I'm done coaching it's the time to really reflect. I haven't really done that because right now when you're still coaching you're still focused on that, but it's all the things my teams have accomplished.

