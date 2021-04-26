WBCA selects Badgers' Greg Gard, UW-Milwaukee's Kyle Rechlicz, Lake Mills' Brandon Siska for state coaching honors

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard was named the state’s NCAA Division I men’s coach of the year and Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska was named the state’s girls basketball coach of the year by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, according to a release Monday.
UW-Milwaukee women’s basketball coach Kyle (Black) Rechlicz, a former UW women’s basketball player, was selected as Division I women’s coach of the year in Wisconsin, according to the WBCA’s announcement.
Siska led Lake Mills to a 25-2 record and the WIAA Division 3 state girls basketball championship, which was its first in school history. The L-Cats defeated a strong group of ranked teams – Prairie du Chien, Marshall, Howards Grove and La Crosse Aquinas – during its postseason run. He also was The Associated Press coach of the year for girls basketball.
UW men’s basketball player D’Mitrik Trice was the Division I player of the year, Jake Negus of Edgewood College (a former Janesville Craig athlete) was the Division III men’s player of the year (private college) and Alyssa Lemirande of Edgewood College (a former Middleton athlete) was the Division III women’s player of the year (private college).
Nick Bennett of Racine St. Catherine's and Otto Hopfinger of Hustisford were named co-coaches of the year in boys basketball.
St. Catherine's (28-1), the No. 1 team all season in the WisSports.net boys basketball coaches poll, won the WIAA Division 3 state championship. St. Catherine’s defeated Wrightstown 53-44 in a state semifinal before topping Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 68-49 in the championship game. Bennett was the AP coach of the year for boys basketball.
Hustisford was the Division 5 state champion. Hustisford defeated Wauzeka-Steuben 65-53 in the semifinals and won the title with a 69-35 decision over Chippewa Falls McDonell. It was Hustisford’s first state appearance.
The WBCA’s announcement list of the high school and college coach of the year recipients and college player of the year recognition:
WBCA HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE COACH OF THE YEAR WINNERS
High School Boys: Nick Bennett, St. Catherine’s and Otto Hopfinger, Hustisford (Co-Winners)
High School Girls: Brandon Siska, Lake Mills
College D-I Men: Greg Gard, University of Wisconsin
College D-I Women: Kyle Rechlicz, UW-Milwaukee
College D-II-III Men: Jeff Gard, UW-Platteville
College D-II-III Women: Brad Fischer, UW-Oshkosh
College Staff of the Year D-I Men: University of Wisconsin staff
College Staff of the Year D-I Women: UW-Milwaukee Staff
College Staff of the Year D-II-III Men: UW-Platteville Staff
College Staff of the Year D-II-III Women: UW-Oshkosh Staff
COLLEGE PLAYER OF THE YEAR RECIPIENTS
College Player of the Year D-I Men: D’Mitrik Trice, University of Wisconsin
College Player of the Year D-I Women: Selena Lott, Marquette
College Player of the Year D-II Men: Patrick Cartier, Hillsdale College (Brookfield East HS)
College Player of the Year D-II Women: Brooke Olson, Minnesota-Duluth (Rice Lake HS)
College Player of the Year D-III Men (Public): Wyatt Cook, UW-La Crosse (Pewaukee HS)
College Player of the Year D-III Men (Private): Jake Negus, Madison Edgewood College (Janesville Craig HS)
College Player of the Year D-III Women (Public): Leah Porath, UW-Oshkosh (New London HS)