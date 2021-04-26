WBCA selects Badgers' Greg Gard, UW-Milwaukee's Kyle Rechlicz, Lake Mills' Brandon Siska for state coaching honors

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard was named the state’s NCAA Division I men’s coach of the year and Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska was named the state’s girls basketball coach of the year by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, according to a release Monday.

UW-Milwaukee women’s basketball coach Kyle (Black) Rechlicz, a former UW women’s basketball player, was selected as Division I women’s coach of the year in Wisconsin, according to the WBCA’s announcement.

Siska led Lake Mills to a 25-2 record and the WIAA Division 3 state girls basketball championship, which was its first in school history. The L-Cats defeated a strong group of ranked teams – Prairie du Chien, Marshall, Howards Grove and La Crosse Aquinas – during its postseason run. He also was The Associated Press coach of the year for girls basketball.

UW men’s basketball player D’Mitrik Trice was the Division I player of the year, Jake Negus of Edgewood College (a former Janesville Craig athlete) was the Division III men’s player of the year (private college) and Alyssa Lemirande of Edgewood College (a former Middleton athlete) was the Division III women’s player of the year (private college).