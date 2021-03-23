WBCA All-Star basketball: 24 area players chosen for July All-Star Games

Eight area boys basketball players and 16 area girls have been chosen to take part in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association 2021 All-Star Games.
Five boys games will be played Wednesday, July 14, and five girls games will take place on Thursday, July 15, at JustAGame Fieldhouse. Each game will feature two teams, each made up of 10 to 12 players from the class of 2021, from one of the WIAA’s five enrollment divisions.
Last year’s games had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Division 1, Madison Memorial’s Kyle Yu was chosen for the Red team, and Janesville Parker’s Brenden Weis was named to the White team.
In Division 2, Stoughton’s Cael McGee made the Red team, and the White team will include Lance Nelson of Monona Grove, Nate Abel of Beaver Dam and Cade Meyer of Monroe.
The Division 3 Red boys team will include Clayton Jenny of Edgerton and Charlie Bender of Lake Mills.
The Division 1 North girls roster will include Mia Morel of Madison Memorial, and the South roster will include Claudia Fieiras of Janesville Craig and Teya Maas of Watertown.
The Division 2 North girls roster will include Natalie Jens, Paige Hodgson and Paige Yagodinski of Beaver Dam, and the South roster will include Katie Hildebrandt of McFarland, Carleigh Roberts of Oregon, Megan Benzschawel of Monroe, Maya White Eagle of Baraboo, Peighton Nelson of Monona Grove and Julia Magnuson of Mount Horeb.
The Division 3 South girls roster will include Julianna Wagner and Vivian Guerrero of Lake Mills, Baluck Deang of Madison Edgewood and Lauryn Milne of Lodi.
The Division 4 South girls roster will include Anna Lutz and Laura Nickel of Marshall and Jaylynn Benson of New Glarus.
WISCONSIN BASKETBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2021 ALL-STAR ROSTERS
Schedule: At JustAGame Fieldhouse, Wisconsin Dells — Girls, Wed., July 14; Boys, Thurs., July 15
DIVISION 1 RED
Owen Meyer, Germantown; Joe Reuter, Chippewa Falls; Jacob Dietz, Neenah; Kyle Yu, Madison Memorial; Carter Capstran, Franklin; Jasin Sinani, Oak Creek; Hayden Doyle, Brookfield East; Chad Kron, Eau Claire North; David Joplin, Brookfield Central; Ben Nau, Brookfield Central; Sam Hytinen, Hartland Arrowhead; Jacob Walczak, Chippewa Falls.
DIVISION 1 WHITE
Grant Asman, Kimberly; Brenden Weis, Janesville Parker; Tanner Resch, Sussex Hamilton; Logan Kowalski, Wales Kettle Moraine; Luke Healy, Hudson; Brian Parzych, Wauwatosa East; Dylan Lisitza, Wisconsin Rapids; Jackson Dudek, Kimberly; Charles Alexander Singleton, Wauwatosa East; Jay Hinson Jr., Wauwatosa East; Luke Bara, Muskego; Jacquez Overstreet, Oshkosh West.
DIVISION 2 RED
Mason Dorn, Seymour; Parker Lawrence, Hortonville; Jonah Rindfleisch, Wisconsin Lutheran; Cole Kalander, Holmen; Jayden Jackson, Whitefish Bay; Victor Desmond, Onalaska; Peyton Kuhn, Medford; Liam Dougherty, River Falls; Cael McGee, Stoughton; Cyle Kowalski, Mosinee; Josh Crubaugh, New Berlin Eisenhower; A.J. Hintz, Pewaukee.
DIVISION 2 WHITE
Jordan Johnson, Elkhorn; Joey Berezowitz, Burlington; Kevin Sandman, Wilmot; Brock Heffner, Grafton; Lance Nelson, Monona Grove; Nate Abel, Beaver Dam; Zac Johnson, River Falls; Sam Kick, Onalaska; Kobe Johnson, Glendale Nicolet; Tre Valeriano, Milwaukee Pius XI; Nathan Woller, Merrill; Cade Meyer, Monroe.
DIVISION 3 RED
Melvin Medina Ortiz, Somerset; Wesley Keller, Richland Center; Tyrese Hunter, Racine St Catherine’s; Clayton Jenny, Edgerton; Travis Kohlmann, Kiel; Charlie Bender, Lake Mills; Ryan Nixon, East Troy; Barrett Witt, Wisconsin Dells; Jared Lessman, St. Croix Falls; Quentin Bolton, Somers Shoreland Lutheran; Carter LaLiberty, Barron; Mason Anderson, Ellsworth.
DIVISION 3 WHITE
Hunter Ingles, Winneconne; Brady Wisse, Oostburg; Gabe Siler, Hammond St. Croix Central; Kamari McGee, Racine St. Catherine’s; Jameer Barker, Racine St. Catherine’s; Ray Zuleger, Appleton Xavier; Brennan Timm, Delafield St. John’s NW; Brandin Podziemski, Delafield St. John’s NW; Jeremiah Burke, St. Francis; Sam Haese, Wrightstown; Tate Huss, Little Chute; Jamison Nickolai, Sheboygan Falls.
DIVISION 4 RED
Brayden Dailey, Cuba City; Caden Schmidt, Shiocton; Cade Faber, Abbotsford; Symeon Otte, Dodgeland; Drew Guden, Edgar; Carter Lancaster, Darlington; Ben Venteicher, Williams Bay; Taber Fawley, Phillips; Aidan Ottery, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs; Tyler Oswald, Orfordville Parkview; Antuan Nesbitt, Racine Prairie; Jared Van Watermeulen, Grantsburg.
DIVISION 4 WHITE
Jack Misky, Cuba City; Richie Murphy, Cameron; Austin Weis, Cameron; Ian Payne, Cameron; Hunter Wright, Auburndale; Adam Larson, Fennimore; Mason Wiesner, Manawa; Alex Daoust, Brussels Southern Door; Kyle Brewster, Edgar; Jack Martens, Cumberland; Donald McHenry, Milwaukee Academy of Science; Cayden Rankin, Darlington.
DIVISION 5 RED
Matt Waldera, Blair-Taylor; Kyle Steien, Blair-Taylor; Gavin Ralph, Wauzeka-Steuben; Zane Langrehr, Bangor; Hank Reader, Bangor; Ryan Zimmerman, Eau Claire Immanuel; Jarin Rud, Gilmanton; Quinton Tranel, Port Edwards; Tristen Harder, New Auburn; Peter Gustafson, Monticello; Isaac Hill, Iowa-Grant; Nick Higley, Eleva Strum.
DIVISION 5 WHITE
Dylan Kuehl, Hustisford; Dominick Cummins, Benton; Preston Ruedinger, Oshkosh Lourdes; Wes Peplinski, Stevens Point Pacelli; Westen Schmitz, Greenwood; Kobe Smit, Cambria-Friesland; Griffin Hart, Cambria-Friesland; Jacob Rowe, Rio; Pierson Schneider, Rio; Brayden Haffele, Randolph; Alex Eggleston, Hustisford; Jake Siegenthaler, Chippewa Falls McDonell; Nolan Arthur, Drummond.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1 NORTH
Mia Morel, Madison Memorial; Delaney Clark, Appleton East; Mack Hogenson, Neenah; Sophia McCarty, De Pere; Sophia Jonas, Hudson; Kiersten McNulty, Oshkosh West; Audrey Hatfield, Hudson; Halle Boldt, Sheboygan South; Vanessa Vechinski, Wisconsin Rapids.
DIVISION 1 SOUTH
C.J. Romero, Brookfield Central; Maci Meyer, Hartford; Phoebe Frentzel, Hartland Arrowhead; Claudia Fieiras, Janesville Craig; Teya Maas, Watertown; Kalina Winslow, Kenosha Indian Trail; Chloe Dallas, Wauwatosa East; Olivia Rangel, Franklin; Sara Kasar, Oak Creek; Alexa Jarecki, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; Macie Todd, Lake Geneva Badger; Jaelyn Acker, Germantown.
DIVISION 2 NORTH
Sammy Opichka, Green Bay Notre Dame; Georgia Gregoire, Green Bay Notre Dame; Charley Apple, Green Bay Notre Dame; Natalie Jens, Beaver Dam; Paige Hodgson, Beaver Dam; Paige Yagodinski, Beaver Dam; Sydney Jahr, Holmen; Alexa Thomson, West De Pere; Casey Jepson, West De Pere; Molly Garrity, Onalaska; Olivia Gamoke, Onalaska; Callahan Ziebell, Sparta.
DIVISION 2 SOUTH
Katie Hildebrandt, McFarland; Ainsley Howard, Jefferson; Carleigh Roberts, Oregon; Megan Benzschawel, Monroe; Jaida Smith, Milwaukee Pius XI; Maya White Eagle, Baraboo; Morgan Goodman, Pewaukee; Nikki Dienberg, New Berlin Eisenhower; Kylie Lemberger, New Berlin Eisenhower; Peighton Nelson, Monona Grove; Julia Magnuson, Mount Horeb; Angela Slattery, Union Grove.
DIVISION 3 NORTH
Isabella Lenz, Prescott; Macy Stellner, Westby; Chloe Halverson, Arcadia; Anna Fahrney, Winneconne; Autumn Earney, Ellsworth; Olivia Miron, St. Croix Falls; Emily McCurdy, St. Croix Falls; Allison Luoma, Maple Northwestern; Averie Varsho, Altoona; Ella Ten Pas, Oostburg; Callie Genke, Freedom; Gabby Johnson, Freedom; Dani Schachtner, Somerset.
DIVISION 3 SOUTH
Julianna Wagner, Lake Mills; Lauryn Milne, Lodi; Vivian Guerrero, Lake Mills; Olivia Tinder, Beloit Turner; Lindsay Kirby, Milwaukee St Thomas More; Emma Thistle, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Macey Banasik, Prairie du Chien; Vanessa Solano, Greendale Martin Luther; Olivia Argall, Dodgeville; Baluck Deang, Madison Edgewood; Haley Rens, Laconia; Kacie Carollo, Whitewater; Julia Hirt, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran.
DIVISION 4 NORTH
Raegan Sorensen, Unity; Sierra Swanson, Unity; Emerald Konkel, Princeton/Green Lake; Emily Hughes, Stratford; Brooke Hetfeld, Webster; Abi Fraaza, Wittenberg-Birnamwood; Emma Herb, Wittenberg-Birnamwood; Bella Opelt, Neillsville; Breanna Ackley, Stratford; Brooke Wideman, Amherst; Lexi Brakebush, Westfield; Mackensy Kolpien, Fall Creek.
DIVISION 4 SOUTH
Kiley Kelly, Lancaster; Bailey Lutes, Cuba City; Brynlee Nelson, Fennimore; Jaylynn Benson, New Glarus; Anna Lutz, Marshall; Laura Nickel, Marshall; Alayna Suprenand, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran; MacKenzie Holzwart, Howards Grove; Desiree Kleiman, Mishicot; Kylie Schmidt, Mishicot; Bri Bahr, La Crosse Aquinas; Maddy Near, Howards Grove.
DIVISION 5 NORTH
Aubrey DeBauch. Gillett; Savannah Schley. Loyal; Kylie Higgins. Wabeno/Laona; Emma Harris. Wabeno/Laona; Makenna Guden. Edgar; Zoe-Rose Kuehn. Sevastopol; Emily Bohn. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Jessica Grundhoffer, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Makaylin Christenson, Prairie Farm; Anna Geissler, Chippewa Falls McDonell; Eryn Bates, Prairie Farm; Kaylee Skibba, Rosholt.
DIVISION 5 SOUTH
Tess Johnson, Riverdale; Emma Gruen, Royall; Bailey Butler, Black Hawk; Kaylee Marty, Black Hawk; Hayden Benson, La Farge; Adeline Hutzler, Rio; Adelynn Hyatt, Cashton; Layla Alt, Shullsburg; Megan Miedema, Bangor; Anna Kartman, Potosi/Cassville; Jordyn Halverson, Cochrane-Fountain City; Ziy Conner, Independence.