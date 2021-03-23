WBCA All-Star basketball: 24 area players chosen for July All-Star Games

Eight area boys basketball players and 16 area girls have been chosen to take part in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association 2021 All-Star Games.

Five boys games will be played Wednesday, July 14, and five girls games will take place on Thursday, July 15, at JustAGame Fieldhouse. Each game will feature two teams, each made up of 10 to 12 players from the class of 2021, from one of the WIAA’s five enrollment divisions.

Last year’s games had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Division 1, Madison Memorial’s Kyle Yu was chosen for the Red team, and Janesville Parker’s Brenden Weis was named to the White team.

In Division 2, Stoughton’s Cael McGee made the Red team, and the White team will include Lance Nelson of Monona Grove, Nate Abel of Beaver Dam and Cade Meyer of Monroe.

The Division 3 Red boys team will include Clayton Jenny of Edgerton and Charlie Bender of Lake Mills.

The Division 1 North girls roster will include Mia Morel of Madison Memorial, and the South roster will include Claudia Fieiras of Janesville Craig and Teya Maas of Watertown.