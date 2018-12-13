The third annual Ab Nicholas Scholarship Foundation Holiday Hoops Classic, showcasing boys and girls basketball teams, is set Dec. 27-28 in Waunakee, according to a release,
Varsity, JV and freshman games have been scheduled in boys and girls basketball at Waunakee High School and the Waunakee middle school.
In the girls varsity tournament, Verona will meet Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 27 on the main court at the high school, followed by Hartford facing Waunakee at 5 p.m. Dec. 27. The third-place game will be 6:45 p.m. Dec. 28, with the title game at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 28.
In the boys varsity tournament, Marshfield meets Oconomowoc at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 27 on the main court, followed by Eau Claire Memorial playing host Waunakee at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 27. The third-place game will be 3:15 p.m. Dec. 28, with the title game at 5 p.m. Dec. 28.
Ticket costs: students and seniors, $5 per day; adults, $7 per day; and children 5 and under free.
According to a release from tournament director Chip MacKenzie: “The Ab Nicholas Scholarship Foundation seeks to make a college degree affordable for Wisconsin high school students who participate as players or managers in their school’s basketball program. Need-based scholarships, renewable annually, are offered for two- and four-year programs at any University of Wisconsin System school.”