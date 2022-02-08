Verona enters AP state girls basketball rankings for first time this season

Verona entered The Associated Press girls basketball poll Tuesday at No. 10 in Division 1.

The Wildcats (16-3, 12-2 Big Eight Conference) have won 13 straight since losing three games in a row in late November. Verona possesses a half-game lead over Sun Prairie, ranked ninth in Division 1, in the conference.

Reedsburg (No. 1) and Beaver Dam (No. 4) retained their spots in Division 2.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 8, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Hortonville (9);19-1;90;1

2. Appleton East;18-3;77;3

3. Germantown;17-4;61;5

4. Brookfield East;18-3;59;6

5. Kettle Moraine;17-3;52;2

6. De Pere;17-3;44;7

7. Arrowhead;15-3;36;8

8. Homestead;17-3;32;4

9. Sun Prairie;16-3;27;9

10. Verona;16-3;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Neenah 5, Kaukauna 2, Wausau West 2.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Reedsburg(7);21-0;88;1

2. Notre Dame (1);19-1;81;2

3. Pius XI;18-2;66;3

4. Beaver Dam;19-2;62;4

5. Union Grove;19-2;54;5

6. Pewaukee;18-3;44;7

7. Cedarburg;17-3;31;8

(tie) Mosinee (1);20-0;31;9

9. New Berlin Eisenhower;14-4;24;6

10. Grafton;17-3;8; 10

Others receiving votes: South Milwaukee 4,Menomonie 1, Waukesha West 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Waupun (8);20-1;89;1

2. Freedom (1);20-0;82;2

3. Prairie du Chien;19-1;72;3

4. Kewaskum;18-2;62;4

5. Edgerton;17-2;54;5

6. West Salem;17-3;43;7

7. Martin Luther;16-4;29;T8

8. Brillion;18-3;26;6

9. New Holstein;17-4;14;T8

10. Milwaukee School of Languages;14-5;7;10

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 6, Watertown Luther Prep 5, Lake Mills 4, Catholic Memorial 2.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Mineral Point (9);21-0;90;1

2. Milwaukee Academy of Science;17-2;71;2

3. Westfield;20-1;67;3

4. Osseo-Fairchild;20-1;58;4

5. Saint Mary Catholic;19-1;44;7

6. Brodhead;18-2;42;6

7. La Crosse Aquinas;15-4;30;5

8. Colfax;18-2;29;9

9. Neillsville;18-2;23;10

10. The Prairie School;18-2;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Belleville 11, Mishicot 8, Ladysmith 6, Cadott 2, Oconto 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Randolph (8);21-0;80;1

2. Assumption;17-3;65;2

3. Blair-Taylor;18-1;61;T3

4. Bangor;20-2;55;T3

5. Highland;18-2;45;5

6. McDonell Central;16-3;43;6

7. Northwood;19-0;36;8

8. Belmont;15-4;20;9

9. Hurley;17-3;17;10

10. Albany;17-4;8; NR

Others receiving votes: Sheboygan Lutheran 6, Black Hawk 3, Athens 1.

