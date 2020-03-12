UPDATE: WIAA calls 'game over' on the state girls and boys basketball tournaments, due to COVID-19 concerns

Rather than go through 11 more girls games and 35 more boys games with almost no fans — while simultaneously scrambling to find an alternate site for a state boys tournament — the WIAA leadership opted to err on the side of caution.

“I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff, our committees and the Board of Control have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you,” WIAA executive director Dave Anderson said in a news release sent by the WIAA at 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

“However, we want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus.”

The release also read: “The WIAA regrets the lost opportunity for teams and players that have worked to achieve their goals and the communities that have supported them throughout the year.”

Tickets already purchased for tournament girls and boys games will be refunded in full. According to the WIAA release: “Please allow staff time to make these refunds and contact the WIAA office only if you do not see a refund to your account within two weeks of the tournament. Any tickets purchased at (a) school will be refunded by your school and not the Resch Center and the WIAA.”