Sun Prairie moves up a spot in AP girls basketball rankings

The Sun Prairie girls basketball team moved up one spot to No. 8 in The Associated Press Division 1 poll released Tuesday.

The Cardinals (19-3, 14-2 Big Eight Conference) scored three dominant conference victories last week over Janesville Parker, Madison Memorial and Madison West by an average margin of victory of nearly 50 points to take sole possession of first place.

WIAA releases girls basketball brackets

Reedsburg (No. 1) and Beaver Dam (No. 4) each held onto their places in Division 2.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 15, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Hortonville (10);21-1;100;1

2. Germantown;18-4;76;3

3. Brookfield East;19-3;74;4

4. Kettle Moraine;19-3;68;5

5. Appleton East;19-4;65;2

6. De Pere;19-3;52;6

7. Homestead;17-3;36;8

8. Sun Prairie;19-3;31;9

9. Arrowhead;17-4;28;7

10. Neenah;16-5;7

Others receiving votes: Wausau West 5, Verona Area 4, Madison La Follette 3, Kaukauna 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Reedsburg (9);23-0;99;1

2. Notre Dame (1);21-1;91;2

3. Pius XI;20-2;76;3

4. Beaver Dam;21-2;70;4

5. Union Grove;21-2;56;5

6. Pewaukee;20-3;54;6

7. Cedarburg;19-3;38;7

8. Mosinee;21-1;27;8

9. South Milwaukee;20-3;15;NR

10. New Berlin Eisenhower;15-5;12;9

Others receiving votes: Grafton 5, Menomonie 5, Waukesha West 2.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Freedom (10);22-0;100;2

2. Prairie du Chien;21-1;84;3

2. Waupun;21-2;84;1

4. Edgerton;20-2;72;5

5. West Salem;18-3;52;6

6. Kewaskum;19-3;46;4

7. Brillion;20-3;42;8

8. New Holstein;19-4;29;9

9. Milwaukee School of Languages;15-5; 16;10

10. Wrightstown;18-4;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Lake Mills 10, Martin Luther 4.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Mineral Point (10);23-0;100;1

2. Milwaukee Academy of Science;17-2;77;2

3. Westfield;21-1;76;3

4. Osseo-Fairchild;22-1;65;4

5. Saint Mary Catholic;21-1;55;5

6. Brodhead;20-2;49;6

7. La Crosse Aquinas;17-4;33;7

8. Colfax;18-2;30;8

9. Neillsville;20-2;28;9

10. The Prairie School;20-2;24;10

Others receiving votes: Belleville 3, Fall Creek 3, Ladysmith 3, Mishicot 3, Cadott 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Randolph (10);23-0;100;1

2. Assumption;19-3;81;2

3. Blair-Taylor;21-1;78;3

4. Bangor;21-2;73;4

5. McDonell Central;19-3;61;6

6. Northwood;21-0; 54;7

7. Hurley;18-3;30;9

8. (tie)Highland;19-3;26;5

8. (tie) Belmont;17-4;26;8

10. Albany;19-4; 17;10

Others receiving votes: Wabeno-Laona;4.

