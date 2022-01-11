 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See which teams made the first AP state girls basketball rankings of the season
See which teams made the first AP state girls basketball rankings of the season

Mahra Wieman

Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman drives to the basket during the second half of Saturday's Badger Conference crossover game against Beaver Dam.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen

The Reedsburg girls basketball team has won all but one of its 13 games by double digits.

That dominance is why the Beavers earned the No. 1 spot in Division 2 when the Associated Press released its first weekly state rankings of the season on Tuesday.

The Beavers' only win that wasn't by double digits was a 88-79 victory over University of Connecticut commit KK Arnold and Division I No. 10 Germantown.

Reedsburg isn't the only southcentral team to make the first state rankings of the year. Sun Prairie (9-2), the Big 8 Conference leader, opens No. 7 spot in Division 1.

Here's how voters, consisting of sports reporters and broadcasters across the state, voted this week:

GIRLS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 11, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points 

 1. Hortonville (6); 12-1;78

 2. Kettle Moraine; 11-1;66

 3. Appleton East (2); 12-2;63     

 4. Brookfield East;11-1;56

 5. Arrowhead;11-1;55     

 6. De Pere;11-2;38     

 7. Sun Prairie;9-2;29

 8. Neenah;7-3;18

 9. Homestead; 10-2;17

10. Germantown;8-4;16     

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 3, Superior 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points 

 1. Reedsburg Area (7);13-0;79     

 2. Notre Dame (1);9-1;73     

 3. Pewaukee;11-1;64     

 4. Pius XI;10-2;47   

 5. Beaver Dam;13-2;46     

 6. New Berlin Eisenhower;8-3;31     

 7. Union Grove;13-2;29   

 8. New Berlin West;9-2;26     

 9. Cedarburg;11-2;17   

10. Slinger;8-4;10   

Others receiving votes: Grafton 6, Mosinee 5, McFarland 3, Menomonie 2, Monona Grove 1, Waukesha West 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points 

 1. Waupun (7);12-0;79   

 2. Freedom (1);13-0;73   

 3. Prairie du Chien;11-1;62   

 4. Edgerton;10-1;57   

 5. West Salem;12-2;47   

 6. Milwaukee School of Languages;6-1;33   

 7. Kewaskum;10-2;30   

 8. Martin Luther;11-2;24   

 9. Catholic Memorial;9-3;16   

10. Xavier;10-5;6    

10. Brillion;12-2;6   

Others receiving votes:  Kiel 3, New Holstein 2, Wrightstown 2.

Division 4

School;Record;Points

 1. Mineral Point (8);13-0;80     

 2. Osseo-Fairchild;12-0;63   

 3. La Crosse Aquinas;10-2;62     

 4. Milwaukee Academy of Science;8-3;51   

 5. Westfield Area;13-1;48   

 6. Mishicot;8-2;40     

 7. Belleville;10-1;31   

 8. Neillsville;10-1;23   

 8. Brodhead;11-2;23   

10. Colfax;12-1;12   

Others receiving votes: Saint Mary Catholic 7.

Division 5

School;Record;Points

 1. Randolph (8);15-0;80   

 2. Bangor;12-0;71   

 3. McDonell Central;8-2;57   

 4. Belmont;12-1;54   

 5. Assumption;10-2;53   

 6. Blair-Taylor;10-1;43   

 7. Highland;9-2;20   

 8. Sheboygan Area Luth.;11-2;19   

 8. Prairie Farm;8-2;19   

10. Hurley;10-1;12   

Others receiving votes: South Shore 7, Kickapoo 4, Royall 1

