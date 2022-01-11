 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See which teams made the first AP state boys basketball rankings of the season
See which teams made the first AP state boys basketball rankings of the season

Max Weisbrod drives to the basket around defender Tim Frederickson during practice at DeForest Area High School in DeForest, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

Middleton boys basketball has won eight of its first 10 games this season. The only losses the Cardinals have suffered are to Milton by three points and Neenah on buzzer-beating 3-pointer — two state-ranked teams.

The Cardinals are also ranked, coming in No. 8 in Division 1 in the season's first Associated Press weekly rankings. Milton is ranked No. 8 in Division 2 and Neenah sits No. 3 in Division 1.

Also cracking the Top 10 is DeForest (8-3), which earned the No. 9 spot in Division 2. The Norskies have been led in scoring this season by 6-foot-4 senior Max Weisbrod, a Northern Michigan University commit who has scored 22.4 points per game. 

Here's how voters, consisting of sports reporters and broadcasters across the state, voted this week:

BOYS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 11, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points

1. De Pere (7);10-0;79

2. Appleton East (1);11-1;71

3. Neenah;10-1;63

4. Eau Claire Memorial;10-1;47

5. Madison La Follette;8-1;44

6. Brookfield Central;7-1;39

6. Arrowhead;8-2;39

8. Middleton;8-2;19

9. Menomonee Falls;8-2;14

10. Homestead;8-2;8

Others receiving votes: Waunakee 7, Racine Case 3, River Falls 3, Waukesha South 3, Hortonville (7-2) 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points

1. Wisconsin Lutheran (7); 8-1;79

2. Pewaukee (1); 6-2;62

3. La Crosse Central;9-1;60

4. Whitnall;9-1;59

5. Monroe;12-1;48

6. Oshkosh North;11-2;40

7. Westosha Central; 8-1;28

8. Milton;10-2;21

9. DeForest;8-3;18

10. Wauwatosa West;9-4;15

Others receiving votes: Fox Valley Lutheran 5, McFarland 3, Pius XI 1, New Berlin West 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points

1. Lake Country Lutheran (8); 10-0;80

2. West Salem;9-0;70

3. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;12-1;56

4. Saint Thomas More;10-1;48

5. Brillion;12-0;46

5. Catholic Memorial;8-3;46

7. Campbellsport;9-0;31

8. Saint Croix Central;10-1;27

9. Prescott;10-1;13

10. East Troy;7-2;10

Others receiving votes: Lakeside Lutheran 5, Dominican 4, Dodgeville 3, Columbus 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points

1. Milwaukee Academy of Science (6); 9-1;78

2. Sheboygan Area Luth. (1);9-1;67

3. Cuba City (1); 9-1;62

4. Marshall;10-0;57

5. Roncalli;10-2;53

6. Luther;9-1;39

7. Darlington;7-2;30

8. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy;8-2;17

9. La Crosse Aquinas;9-1;14

10. River Ridge;10-1;13

Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 9, Saint Mary Catholic 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points

1. Reedsville (7);10-0;79

2. Columbus Catholic;10-1;64

3. Hustisford (1);8-2;62

4. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran;9-1;61

5. Wauzeka-Steuben;10-0;48

6. Randolph;9-2;38

7. Hurley;7-1;29

8. Newman Catholic;10-2;24

9. Oakfield;8-2;22

10. Bangor;7-2;9

Others receiving votes: Flambeau 3, Lourdes Academy 3.

