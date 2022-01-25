 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See which teams made the AP state girls basketball rankings
Beaver Dam has risen one spot, to No. 4, in the latest Associated Press Division 2 girls basketball state rankings released Tuesday.

The Golden Beavers (16-2) are currently on a 10-game win streak after losing back-to-back games to Division 2 No. 1 Reedsburg (17-0) and Division 4 No. 3 Milwaukee Academy of Science in early December.

Sun Prairie (12-3) fell three spots to No. 9 in the Division 1 rankings this week, after a last-second 47-45 loss to Verona on Saturday.

Here's how voters, consisting of sports reporters and broadcasters across the state, voted this week:

GIRLS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin girls basketball poll for the week of January 25, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Hortonville (11);16-1;110;1

2. Kettle Moraine;14-2;90;2

3. Brookfield East;15-1;85;3

4. Appleton East;13-3;66;7

5. Arrowhead;13-2;63;4

6. Homestead;14-2;59;8

7. Germantown;13-4;33;9

8. De Pere;14-3;30;10

9. Sun Prairie;12-3;21;6

10. Neenah;9-4; 14;5

Others receiving votes: Kaukauna 10, Brookfield Central, Verona Area 7, Wausau West 6, Janesville Craig 2, Green Bay East 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Reedsburg (11);17-0;110; 1

2. Notre Dame;13-1;95; 2

3. Pius XI;14-2;84; 4

4. Beaver Dam;16-2;75;5

5. Union Grove;16-2;59;7

6. New Berlin Eisenhower;11-3;53;6

7. Pewaukee;13-3;45;3

8. Cedarburg;12-3;34;8

9. Grafton;14-2;24;9

10. Mosinee;17-0;21;NR

Others receiving votes: McFarland 2, New Berlin West 1, Waukesha West 1, South Milwaukee 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Waupun (11);16-0;110;1

2. Freedom;16-0;98;2

3. Prairie du Chien;15-1;89;3

4. West Salem;14-2;77;4

5. Kewaskum;14-2;58;6

6. Edgerton;13-2;48;7

7. Brillion;16-2;47;8

8. Milwaukee School of Languages;10-3;28;5

9. Martin Luther;13-4;13;9

10. New Holstein;15-3;11

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 10, Catholic Memorial 9, Berlin 3, Amherst 1, Xavier 1, Lake Country Lutheran 1, Lake Mills 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Mineral Point (11);17-0;110;1

2. La Crosse Aquinas;13-2;86;4

3. Milwaukee Academy of Science;13-3;80;3

4. Westfield Area;17-1;72;5

5. Osseo-Fairchild;15-1;62;2

6. Colfax;15-1;49;9

7. Brodhead;15-2;45;8

8. Saint Mary Catholic;15-1;38;10

9. Belleville;13-2;28;6

10. Neillsville;13-2;14;7

Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 13, Cadott 4, Ladysmith 2, Mishicot 1, Auburndale 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Randolph (10);17-0;108;1

2. Bangor (1);17-0;99; 2

3. McDonell Central;13-2;80;3

4. Assumption;14-2;68;4

5. Blair-Taylor;13-1;60;6

6. Highland;13-2;45;7

7. Sheboygan Area Luth.;14-2;42;8

8. Hurley;14-1;35;9

9. Belmont;13-2;32;5

10. Northwood;14-0;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Argyle 8, Oakfield 7, Athens 7, Prairie Farm 3.

