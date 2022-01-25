 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See which teams made the AP state boys basketball rankings
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

See which teams made the AP state boys basketball rankings

DeForest's Alex Van Ooyen (21) celebrates a foul called against Waunakee with teammates Brody Hartig (24) and Max Weisbrod during the second half at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

DeForest rose one spot, to No. 6, in the Associated Press state boys Division 2 basketball rankings.

The Norskies (12-3) defeated Monroe (No. 5 in Division 2 last week) in the Badger Challenge on Friday. In that game Max Weisbrod scored 29 points and led his team to a narrow 68-66 win.

How Max Weisbrod led DeForest boys basketball to win over rival Waunakee

Madison La Follette (No. 8) and Middleton (No. 9) stayed put in the Division 1 rankings.

Here's how voters, consisting of sports reporters and broadcasters across the state, voted this week:

BOYS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 25, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Neenah;(11);15-1;110;1

2. De Pere;13-1;95;2

3. Menomonee Falls;12-2;88;5

4. Eau Claire Memorial;14-2;76;6

5. Homestead;12-2;60;7

6. Brookfield Central;11-3;52;3

7. Appleton East;13-3;45;4

8. Madison La Follette;9-3;24;8

9. Middleton;10-4;19;9

10. Waukesha South;8

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 7, Sun Prairie (9-5) 7, Brookfield East 5, Mukwonago 3, Racine Case 2, River Falls 1, Waunakee 1, Arrowhead 1, Marshfield (8-4) 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Wisconsin Lutheran;(10);13-1;108;1

2. La Crosse Central;15-1;92;3

3. Pewaukee;10-2;85;2

4. Whitnall;13-1;81;4

5. Milton;15-2;56;6

6. DeForest;12-3;46;7

7. Monroe;13-2;42;5

8. Oshkosh North;14-3;37;8

9. Westosha Central;11-2;26;10

10. Ashwaubenon;12-1;15

Others receiving votes: Mosinee (14-1) 10, Onalaska 4, Fox Valley Lutheran 2, Wauwatosa West 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Lake Country Lutheran;(10);14-0;100;1

2. Brillion;15-0;89;4

3. West Salem;13-1;79;5

4. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;14-2;63;2

5. Saint Thomas More;13-2;56;3

6. Freedom;13-2;54;8

7. Lakeside Lutheran;12-3;35;9

8. Prescott;12-2;25;6

9. Dodgeville;12-3;22;10

10. Campbellsport;12-2;15;7

Others receiving votes: Saint Croix Central 5, Dominican 3, Racine St. Catherine's 3, Northwestern 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Sheboygan Area Luth.(7);12-1;101;2

2. Cuba City;14-1;90;3

3. Milwaukee Academy of Science;(3);14-2;87;1

4. Roncalli;13-2;75;4

5. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy;11-3;58;6

6. River Ridge;14-1;50;8

7. Mineral Point;13-2;46;9

8. Luther;12-2;33;5

9. Iola-Scandinavia;(1);14-0;12

10. Marshall;11-3;10;10

Others receiving votes: Stratford (14-1) 9, La Crosse Aquinas (11-4) 7, Darlington (10-4) 7, Brodhead 5, Watertown Luther Prep 4, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, Saint Mary's Springs 3, Howards Grove 2, Belleville 2, Cashton 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Reedsville;(11);14-0;110;1

2. Columbus Catholic;13-1;99;2

3. Randolph;12-2;75;5

3. Wauzeka-Steuben;12-3;75;4

5. Hurley;12-1;61;6

6. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran;12-2;58;3

7. Bangor;12-3;38;9

8. Oakfield;11-3;29;7

9. Hustisford;9-3;28;8

10. Lourdes Academy;14;10

Others receiving votes: Flambeau (14-0) 8, Newman Catholic (11-4) 5, Athens (12-3) 3, Almond-Bancroft (11-4) 1, Wabeno/Laona 1.

Tags

