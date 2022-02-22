Reedsburg retains top spot in AP Division 2 girls basketball rankings

Reedsburg retained the top spot in the Associated Press Division 2 girls basketball rankings released Tuesday.

The Beavers won the Badger West title over Madison to cap a 24-0 regular season. They begin postseason play on Friday against either Portage or Mount Horeb.

Sun Prairie (No. 9) dropped one spot in Division 1. Beaver Dam (No. 4) won the Badger East Conference and stayed put in Division 2.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Hortonville (9);22-1;90;1

2. Brookfield East;21-3;75;3

3. Germantown;20-4;72;2

4. Kettle Moraine;21-3;63;4

5. Appleton East;20-4;56;5

6. Mequon Homestead;21-3;36;7

7. De Pere;20-4;34;6

8. Arrowhead;19-4;25;9

9. Sun Prairie;20-4;18;8

10. Neenah;19-5;13;10

Others receiving votes: Wausau West 6, Verona;5, Madison La Follette 2.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Reedsburg (8);24-0;89;1

2. G.B. Notre Dame (1);23-1;81;2

3. Milwaukee Pius XI;22-2;68;3

4. Beaver Dam;22-2;62;4

5. Union Grove;21-2;49;5

6. Pewaukee;21-3;45;6

7. Mosinee;23-1;43;8

8. Cedarburg;20-4;25;7

9. South Milwaukee;20-4;13;9

10. New Berlin Eisenhower;17-5;12;10

Others receiving votes: Menomonie 4, Waukesha West 2, Fox Valley Lutheran 1, Grafton 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Prairie du Chien (5);23-1;86;2

2. Freedom (3);23-2;82;1

3. Waupun (1);21-3;72;3

4. Kewaskum;21-3;60;6

5. Brillion;21-3;45;7

6. Edgerton;21-3;40;4

7. New Holstein;20-4;38;8

8. West Salem;20-4;27;5

9. Milwaukee School of Languages;19-5;22;9

10. Wrightstown;19-5; 5;10

Others receiving votes: Greendale Martin Luther 5, Lake Mills (18-5) 4, Brookfield Academy 4, Appleton Xavier 2, Saint Croix Falls 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Mineral Point (9);24-0;90;1

2. Westfield;23-1;71;3

3. Milwaukee Academy of Science;19-2;70;2

4. Saint Mary Catholic;23-1;49;5

5. Osseo-Fairchild;22-2;47;4

5. Brodhead;22-2;47;6

7. Neillsville;22-2;30;9

8. La Crosse Aquinas;19-4;29;7

9. Colfax;22-2;28;8

10. The Prairie School;22-2;22;10

Others receiving votes: Laconia 3, Ladysmith 3, Mishicot 3, Saint Mary's Springs 2, Cadott 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Randolph (9);24-0;90;1

2. Assumption;21-3;72;2

3. Blair-Taylor;23-1;70;3

4. Bangor;23-2;66;4

(tie) 5. McDonell Central;20-3;51;5

(tie) 5. Northwood;23-0;51;6

7. Hurley;20-4;29;7

8. Highland;21-3;28;T8

9. Belmont;19-4;19;T8

10. Albany;20-4;16;10

Others receiving votes: Wabeno-Laona 3.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.