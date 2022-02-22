 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reedsburg retains top spot in AP Division 2 girls basketball rankings

Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney (22) and Oregon's Payton Lang (14) chase a loose ball during the first half of a Badger West Conference game between the teams at Oregon High School in Oregon, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

 JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL

Reedsburg retained the top spot in the Associated Press Division 2 girls basketball rankings released Tuesday.

The Beavers won the Badger West title over Madison to cap a 24-0 regular season. They begin postseason play on Friday against either Portage or Mount Horeb.

WIAA releases girls basketball brackets

Sun Prairie (No. 9) dropped one spot in Division 1. Beaver Dam (No. 4) won the Badger East Conference and stayed put in Division 2.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 22, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Hortonville (9);22-1;90;1

2. Brookfield East;21-3;75;3

3. Germantown;20-4;72;2

4. Kettle Moraine;21-3;63;4

5. Appleton East;20-4;56;5

6. Mequon Homestead;21-3;36;7

7. De Pere;20-4;34;6

8. Arrowhead;19-4;25;9

9. Sun Prairie;20-4;18;8

10. Neenah;19-5;13;10

Others receiving votes: Wausau West 6, Verona;5, Madison La Follette 2.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Reedsburg (8);24-0;89;1

2. G.B. Notre Dame (1);23-1;81;2

3. Milwaukee Pius XI;22-2;68;3

4. Beaver Dam;22-2;62;4

5. Union Grove;21-2;49;5

6. Pewaukee;21-3;45;6

7. Mosinee;23-1;43;8

8. Cedarburg;20-4;25;7

9. South Milwaukee;20-4;13;9

10. New Berlin Eisenhower;17-5;12;10

Others receiving votes: Menomonie 4, Waukesha West 2, Fox Valley Lutheran 1, Grafton 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Prairie du Chien (5);23-1;86;2

2. Freedom (3);23-2;82;1

3. Waupun (1);21-3;72;3

4. Kewaskum;21-3;60;6

5. Brillion;21-3;45;7

6. Edgerton;21-3;40;4

7. New Holstein;20-4;38;8

8. West Salem;20-4;27;5

9. Milwaukee School of Languages;19-5;22;9

10. Wrightstown;19-5; 5;10

Others receiving votes: Greendale Martin Luther 5, Lake Mills (18-5) 4, Brookfield Academy 4, Appleton Xavier 2, Saint Croix Falls 2, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Mineral Point (9);24-0;90;1

2. Westfield;23-1;71;3

3. Milwaukee Academy of Science;19-2;70;2

4. Saint Mary Catholic;23-1;49;5

5. Osseo-Fairchild;22-2;47;4

5. Brodhead;22-2;47;6

7. Neillsville;22-2;30;9

8. La Crosse Aquinas;19-4;29;7

9. Colfax;22-2;28;8

10. The Prairie School;22-2;22;10

Others receiving votes: Laconia 3, Ladysmith 3, Mishicot 3, Saint Mary's Springs 2, Cadott 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Randolph (9);24-0;90;1

2. Assumption;21-3;72;2

3. Blair-Taylor;23-1;70;3

4. Bangor;23-2;66;4

(tie) 5. McDonell Central;20-3;51;5

(tie) 5. Northwood;23-0;51;6

7. Hurley;20-4;29;7

8. Highland;21-3;28;T8

9. Belmont;19-4;19;T8

10. Albany;20-4;16;10

Others receiving votes: Wabeno-Laona 3.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown unloads on Tom Brady, Bruce Arians in social media post

