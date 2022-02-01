Reedsburg leads area teams in AP girls basketball rankings

Reedsburg retained its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press Division 2 girls basketball rankings released Tuesday.

The Beavers (19-0, 11-0 Badger West Conference) have won 18 of their 19 games by double digits. The only game they won by less than 10 points was against Division 1 No. 5 Germantown, where they prevailed 88-79.

Defense carries Reedsburg girls basketball's fast-paced victory over Oregon Beavers all-time leading scorer Mahra Wieman 20 of her game-high 25 points in the first half.

Sun Prairie (No. 9) stayed put in Division 1. Beaver Dam (No. 4) extended its winning streak to 12 but stayed put in Division 2.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 1, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Hortonville (10);17-1;100;1

2. Kettle Moraine;16-2;90;2

3. Appleton East;16-3;75;4

4. Homestead;16-2;64;6

5. Germantown;15-4;56;7

6. Brookfield East;16-3;45;3

7. De Pere;16-3;39;8

8. Arrowhead;14-3;31;5

9. Sun Prairie;14-3;22;9

10. Neenah;12-4;12;10

Others receiving votes: Wausau West 7, Verona 6, Kaukauna 3.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Reedsburg (9);19-0;99;1

2. G.B. Notre Dame (1);16-1;90;2

3. Milwaukee Pius XI;16-2;76;3

4. Beaver Dam;18-2;69;4

5. Union Grove;17-2;56;5

6. New Berlin Eisenhower;13-3;47;6

7. Pewaukee;16-3;45;7

8. Cedarburg;15-3;28;8

9. Mosinee;18-0;26;10

10. Grafton;15-3;7;9

Others receiving votes: South Milwaukee 2, Waukesha West 2, Sauk Prairie 1, Menomonie 1, New Berlin West 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Waupun (10);18-1;100;1

2. Freedom;18-0;90;2

3. Prairie du Chien;17-1;80;3

4. Kewaskum;16-2;67;5

5. Edgerton;15-2;57;6

6. Brillion;17-2;54;7

7. West Salem;15-3;33;4

8. Martin Luther;15-4;25;9

(tie) New Holstein;16-3;22;10

10. Milwaukee School of Languages;11-4;12;8

Others receiving votes: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 6, Wrightstown 2, Lake Mills 2.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Mineral Point (10);18-0;100;1

2. Milwaukee Academy of Science;14-3;77;3

3. Westfield;19-1;76;4

4. Osseo-Fairchild;18-1;61;5

5. La Crosse Aquinas;14-3;52;2

6. Brodhead;17-2;45;7

7. Saint Mary Catholic;17-1;44;8

8. Belleville;15-2;25;9

9. Colfax;15-2;22;6

10. Neillsville;16-2;20;10

Others receiving votes: The Prairie School 13, Mishicot 6, Ladysmith 5, Durand 3, Cadott 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Randolph (10);20-0;100;1

2. W.R. Assumption;16-3;77;4

3. Bangor;18-1;76;2

(tie) Blair-Taylor;15-1;76;5

5. Highland;16-2;55;6

6. Chippewa Falls McDonell Central;15-3;51;3

7. Sheboygan Lutheran;16-2;46;7

8. Minong Northwood;16-0;35;10

9. Belmont;14-3;11;9

10. Hurley;14-3;10;8

Others receiving votes: Wabeno-Laona 4, Oakfield 3, Athens 3, Black Hawk 2, Prairie Farm 1.

