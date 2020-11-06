Prep sports: Rock Valley Conference will not sponsor conference competitions this winter

At least at the start of the season, fans and media will not be allowed to attend events hosted by Rock Valley Conference members, and local safety procedures will be enforced.

The Rock Valley joined the Big Eight Conference in withdrawing from the fall sports season, with all their schools opting for the WIAA-approved alternative spring season for fall programs. The Badger Conference also decided not to award championships in fall sports, though its teams were allowed to compete in non-conference play.

The Badger, Big Eight and Rock Valley all have decided not to sponsor conference competition in winter sports, although their schools are allowed to compete on a non-conference basis as long as COVID-19 guidelines are followed.

Here is the entire letter sent by RVC commissioner Raymond Vance:

Athletic directors of the Rock Valley Conference have been working diligently in their planning efforts for the potential start up of winter sports competitions. School Boards and administration are faced with very difficult decisions in support of these efforts. We appreciate the ability to work together as a conference and acknowledge the importance of local decision making in the challenges each of our school communities face.