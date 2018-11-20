Black Friday doesn't always mean shopping and leftover turkey sandwiches. To many area prep sports teams, it means holiday tournament time.
Several area boys basketball, girls basketball, boys hockey and girls hockey teams will be busy playing tournaments on Friday and Saturday — and, in one case, Sunday.
They'll travel everywhere from St. Paul, Minn., to Tomah to the metro Milwaukee area to Sheboygan and Oshkosh.
One tournament, the eight-team Admirals Cup boys hockey tournament thrown by Mequon Homestead, starts tonight with four games — including Madison Edgewood vs. Verona at Verona Ice Center (7 p.m.) and Hartland Arrowhead vs. Middleton at Capitol Ice Center (8 p.m.).
That tournament relocates to the Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon for four Friday games, and then to Panther Arena in downtown Milwaukee and Ozaukee Ice for Saturday's final round.
The eight-team Neurohr Memorial boys hockey tournament at the Blue Line Ice Center in Sheboygan begins on Friday and runs through Sunday, with Oregon in the field.
Meanwhile, the highly touted Madison Memorial girls basketball team will venture to Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota, to take on White Bear Lake (Minnesota) on Friday evening and St. Paul Central on Saturday morning.
A complete rundown of the weekend area prep sports schedule:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oshkosh North Tournament
Friday: Madison East vs. Marinette, 5:45 p.m.; Oshkosh North vs. Stevens Point Pacelli, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Friday’s losers meet, 5:45 p.m.; Friday’s winners meet, 7:30 p.m.
Non-conference
Friday: Burlington vs. Milton in Milwaukee Bucks Prep Series at Fiserv Arena, Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m.; Watertown vs. Wisconsin Rapids at JustAGame Fieldhouse, Wisconsin Dells, 4 p.m.; Janesville Craig at Madison Edgewood, 5:45 p.m.; Madison West vs. Oshkosh West at JustAGame Fieldhouse, Wisconsin Dells, 5:45 p.m.; Fennimore at Barneveld, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Monticello at New Glarus, 1 p.m.; Sauk Prairie at Lodi, 1:30 p.m.; Beaver Dam at Slinger, 4 p.m.; Portage vs. Randolph at JustAGame Fieldhouse, Wisconsin Dells, 4:10 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at East Troy, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Vincent at Madison West, 7 p.m.; Beloit Memorial at Monroe, 7:15 p.m.; Dodgeville at Evansville, 7:15 p.m.; Stoughton at McFarland, 7:15 p.m.; Albany at Brodhead, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pat Paterson Tournament at Hamline University, St. Paul, Minn.
Friday: Madison Memorial vs. White Bear Lake (Minn.), 4:45 p.m.
Saturday: Madison Memorial vs. St. Paul (Minn.) Central, 9:30 a.m.
Antigo Tournament
Friday: Lodi vs. Eau Claire Regis, 5:15 p.m.; Antigo vs. Wausau East, 7 p.m.
Saturday: Friday losers meet, 1:45 p.m.; Friday winners meet, 3:30 p.m.
Brookfield Central Thanksgiving Shootout
Saturday: Janesville Parker vs. Palatine (Ill.) Fremd, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Beloit Memorial Tournament at Edwards Ice Arena, Beloit
Friday: Stoughton vs. Greendale, 1 p.m.; Ames (Iowa) vs. Beloit Memorial co-op, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday: Friday losers meet, 9 a.m.; Friday winners meet, 11:30 a.m.
University School of Milwaukee Tournament
Friday: West Bend co-op vs. Waupun co-op, 2:30 p.m.; Waunakee vs. University School of Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Saturday: Friday losers meet, 2:30 p.m.; Friday winners meet, 7 p.m.
Tomah Tournament at Tomah Ice Center
Friday: Black River Falls vs. Marshfield, 5 p.m.; Sauk Prairie co-op vs. Tomah/Sparta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Friday losers meet, 2 p.m.; Friday winners meet, 4 p.m.
Wales Kettle Moraine Tournament at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena, Delafield
Friday: De Pere vs. Cedarburg, 5:15 p.m.; Baraboo/Portage vs. Wales Kettle Moraine co-op, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Friday losers meet, 1:30 p.m.; Friday winners meet, 3:45 pm..
Admirals Cup Tournament at Ozaukee Ice Center, Mequon, and Panther Arena, Milwaukee
Tuesday: Upper bracket — Madison Edgewood at Verona, 7 p.m.; Milwaukee Marquette vs. Mequon Homestead at Ozaukee Ice Center, 6 p.m.; Lower bracket — Hartland Arrowhead vs. Middleton at Capitol Ice Center, 8 p.m.; Appleton East co-op vs. Waukesha North co-op at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena, Delafield.
Friday: At Ozaukee Ice Center, Mequon — Upper bracket winners meet, 11:30 a.m.; lower bracket winners meet, 1:30 p.m.; upper bracket losers meet, 3:30 p.m.; lower bracket losers meet, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: At Panther Arena, UW-Milwaukee — Third-place game, 11 a.m.; championship game, 1 p.m. At Ozaukee Ice Center, Mequon — Seventh-place game, 11:30 a.m.; fifth-place game, 1:30 p.m.
Neurohr Memorial Tournament at Blue Line Ice Center, Sheboygan
Friday: Upper bracket — Chicago Brother Rice vs. Kenosha Bradford co-op, 10 a.m.; Oregon vs. Whitefish Bay co-op, 1:45 p.m. Lower bracket — Brookfield East co-op vs. Waupaca, 5:30 p.m.; Ashwaubenon vs. Sheboygan South co-op, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday: Upper bracket losers meet, 10 a.m.; upper bracket winners meet, 1:45 p.m.; lower bracket losers meet, 5:30 p.m.; lower bracket winners meet, 7:45 p.m.
Sunday: Seventh place, 8 a.m.; fifth place, 10:15 a.m.; third place, 12:30 p.m.; championship, 2:45 p.m.
Non-conference
Friday: Hayward vs. Madison West at Madison Ice Arena, 5:30 p.m.; Eau Claire North vs. Madison Memorial at Madison Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Saturday: Eau Claire North vs. Madison West at Madison Ice Arena, 11:30 a.m.; Hayward vs. Madison Memorial at Madison Ice Arena, 2 p.m.; Reedsburg co-op vs. Onalaska co-op at Omni Center, Onalaska, 2 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Hartland Arrowhead Tournament at Mullet Center, Hartland Arrowhead
Friday: Appleton Xavier co-op vs. Hartland Arrowhead co-op, 3:30 p.m.; Beloit Memorial co-op vs. Green Bay East co-op, 5:30 p.m.; Appleton Xavier co-op vs. Brookfield Central co-op, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Appleton Xavier co-op vs. Beloit Memorial co-op, 9 a.m.; Green Bay East co-op vs. Hartland Arrowhead co-op, 10:45 a.m.; Beloit Memorial co-op vs. Brookfield Central co-op, 12:45 p.m.
Baraboo/Portage Tournament at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena, Lake Delton
Saturday: Cedarburg co-op vs. Medford/Rib Lake, 3 p.m.; Baraboo co-op vs. Cedarburg co-op, 4:30 p.m.
Non-conference
Saturday: Middleton co-op vs. Onalaska co-op at Omni Center, Onalaska, 4:30 p.m.