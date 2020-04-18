Prep notes: Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association postpones all-star games until August

The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced on Twitter that it has decided to postpone the WBCA All-Star Games.
Those prep basketball games for seniors will be shifted from June to Aug. 5 for the girls games and Aug. 6 for the boys games at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
The decision comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edgerton’s Nick Spang makes college choice
Edgerton’s Nick Spang, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and plans to play men’s basketball, according to a Twitter report by Mark Miller of WisSports.net and Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.
Spang averaged 12.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season for the Edgerton boys basketball team (20-5 overall, 15-3 Rock Valley Conference).
Spang was a second-team all-conference selection in the Rock Valley.
Edgerton finished third in the Rock Valley behind champion East Troy and league runner-up Beloit Turner.
Edgerton advanced to a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal, falling to Beloit Turner 68-52.
