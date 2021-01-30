Prep notes: WIAA names La Crosse Center as 1 of 2 venues for state basketball tournaments

The La Crosse Center will be one of two host sites for the WIAA girls and boys state basketball tournaments this year, the WIAA announced Friday.

The girls basketball tournament is scheduled Feb. 25-27 and the boys tournament March 4-6.

Three of the five divisions will be held at the facility in La Crosse for both the girls tournament and the boys tournaments, with two semifinals and a championship game for each division scheduled on one of the three days.

The division assignments will be determined at a later date.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with the La Crosse Center to be a host site for the girls and boys basketball tournament,” WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad said in the release.

“Art Fahey, on behalf of the La Crosse Center, has worked hard to provide us with a plan that will offer a tremendous experience for state-bound athletes, in a safety-conscious environment. As always, the city of La Crosse has extended a warm welcome to the WIAA and our state tournament endeavors.”

Another venue also will be named.