Prep notes: WIAA names La Crosse Center as 1 of 2 venues for state basketball tournaments

The La Crosse Center will be one of two host sites for the WIAA girls and boys state basketball tournaments this year, the WIAA announced Friday.
The girls basketball tournament is scheduled Feb. 25-27 and the boys tournament March 4-6.
Three of the five divisions will be held at the facility in La Crosse for both the girls tournament and the boys tournaments, with two semifinals and a championship game for each division scheduled on one of the three days.
The division assignments will be determined at a later date.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with the La Crosse Center to be a host site for the girls and boys basketball tournament,” WIAA assistant director Kate Peterson Abiad said in the release.
“Art Fahey, on behalf of the La Crosse Center, has worked hard to provide us with a plan that will offer a tremendous experience for state-bound athletes, in a safety-conscious environment. As always, the city of La Crosse has extended a warm welcome to the WIAA and our state tournament endeavors.”
Another venue also will be named.
In recent years, the girls tournament has been played at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon and the boys tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has led to numerous changes for the WIAA since last March when the WIAA halted the girls basketball tournament at the Resch Center after one day of play, canceling the remainder of the girls tournament and the rest of the boys postseason, which was at the sectional final stage. University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center wouldn't have been available for the boys tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Beloit Memorial confirms athletics plans
Beloit Memorial made official Friday what was reported by the State Journal earlier in the week after the Beloit school board met Tuesday.
The school will begin sports with practices, but won’t take part in winter sports competitions or postseason. Competitions will be permitted in the alternative fall season in the spring and the traditional spring season.
“Our school board decided that we can move forward with restarting sports,” Beloit Memorial athletic director Joel Beard wrote in an email Friday. “We have opted out of the winter tournaments this year and will only practice to finish out the winter season.
“We will not have any competitions. We will begin our alternate fall sports season with girls swim on Feb. 8th.”