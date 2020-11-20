Prep notes: Peighton Nelson, Clayton Jenny, Mason Coyle make college decisions

Monona Grove’s Peighton Nelson, Edgerton’s Clayton Jenny and Madison La Follette’s Mason Coyle have made college commitments.

Nelson, a 5-foot-9 guard for the Monona Grove girls basketball team, has committed to NCAA Division II Hillsdale College in Michigan and plans to play women’s basketball, according to a tweet from Wisconsin Academy Basketball.

Nelson was a first-team all-conference selection in the Badger South Conference in 2019-20. She was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area girls basketball team.

Wisconsin Academy tweeted: “Congratulations to WA 2021 PG Peighton Nelson for committing to continue her Education & Basketball Career at Division II Hillsdale College! Great program for an amazing player! We are proud of you Peighton!”

Jenny announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and plans to play men’s basketball.

Jenny, a 6-1 senior for the Edgerton boys basketball team, was a first-team all-conference selection in the Rock Valley Conference in 2019-20. He was an honorable-mention pick on the State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area boys basketball team.