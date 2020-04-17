Prep notes: Madison La Follette's Derek Gray, Madison Memorial's Emmoni Rankins make college decisions for basketball

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Madison La Follette senior Derek Gray announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and plans to play men’s basketball.

Gray, a 6-foot guard and one the Lancers’ captains, was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference.

He was a second-team pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area boys basketball team.

He received honorable-mention recognition on The Associated Press all-state team.

La Follette boys basketball coach Curtrel Robinson said he considered Gray the best transition guard in the state and a player who was a good ball handler and could finish well at the rim.

Gray averaged 14.7 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.

He helped lead the Lancers (23-1 overall, 17-1 Big Eight) to the conference title, a No. 2 state ranking in Division 1 and a berth in a WIAA Division 1 sectional title game. That game against Madison East wasn’t played when the WIAA canceled the rest of the boys tournament due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.