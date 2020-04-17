You are the owner of this article.
Prep notes: Madison La Follette's Derek Gray, Madison Memorial's Emmoni Rankins make college decisions for basketball
Madison La Follette senior Derek Gray announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and plans to play men’s basketball.

Gray, a 6-foot guard and one the Lancers’ captains, was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference.

He was a second-team pick on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area boys basketball team.

He received honorable-mention recognition on The Associated Press all-state team.

La Follette boys basketball coach Curtrel Robinson said he considered Gray the best transition guard in the state and a player who was a good ball handler and could finish well at the rim.

Gray averaged 14.7 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.

He helped lead the Lancers (23-1 overall, 17-1 Big Eight) to the conference title, a No. 2 state ranking in Division 1 and a berth in a WIAA Division 1 sectional title game. That game against Madison East wasn’t played when the WIAA canceled the rest of the boys tournament due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gray tweeted: “First things first. I would like to thank all my coaches and teammates throughout my basketball career. I want to give a huge shoutout to my parents for the sacrifices they’ve made! Mainly I want to thank my high school coaches and teammates who have pushed me to be the best I can be this past year. This was a long and interesting process but I feel I have made the best choice for me and my future. With that being said, I will be continuing my academic and basketball career at UW-Whitewater as a Warhawk!”

Madison Memorial’s Emmoni Rankins makes college choice

Madison Memorial senior Emmoni Rankins has committed to Bryant & Stratton College and plans to play women’s basketball, Madison Memorial coach Marques Flowers confirmed.

The 5-7 Rankins, who plays forward or guard, was a first-team all-conference girls basketball selection in the Big Eight.

She was third team on the All-Area team and received honorable mention on the AP all-state team.

Rankins averaged 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.4 assists per game.

She helped lead Madison Memorial (24-2 overall, 17-1 Big Eight) to a share of the Big Eight title with Middleton and a No. 2 ranking in Division 1. Middleton defeated Madison Memorial in a Division 1 sectional final.

Bryant & Stratton in Wauwatosa is an NJCAA Division II program.

Braylen Blue receives invitation

Braylen Blue was chosen to attend the eighth annual Crossroads Invitational, a premier camp for high school underclassmen, on June 5-7 at Plainfield High School in Indiana, according to Seneca Blue, Braylen’s father.

Blue, a freshman at Sun Prairie, plans to transfer and attend Madison Memorial in the 2020-21 school year, his family announced in March.

Braylen Blue, a 6-3 guard, was in the Sun Prairie boys basketball program this season and primarily saw action on the JV team as a freshman. He has been rated as a top-20 player in the class of 2023 by WisSports.net and also has received a couple Division 1 scholarship offers.

Whether camps such as this one will be held will depend on developments with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

