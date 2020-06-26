Prep girls basketball: Madison East's Alonna Harvey-Williams to play juco ball in Kansas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alonna Harvey-Williams, standout guard who recently graduated from Madison East, has announced her intention to play women’s basketball next season at Northwest Kansas Technical College.

The Northwest Kansas Technical College Mavericks are a National Junior College Athletic Association Division 1 program. The school is based in Goodland, Kansas.

“Blessed and excited to announce that I’ll be attending Northwest Kansas Technical College this coming fall to further my academic and basketball career at the Division 1 juco level,” Harvey-Williams wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to my family, friends and coaches who have helped and supported me through his entire process. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Harvey-Williams averaged 11.6 points per game for coach LaRonda McLin’s Purgolders last season, earning All-Big Eight Conference honorable mention. The Purgolders went 8-14 overall and 7-11 in the Big Eight.

Northwest Kansas Technical College went 9-20 overall last season and 5-16 in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.

