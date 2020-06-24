Prep boys basketball: Policy change leads to Dondre Bell's departure as Beloit Memorial coach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A policy change adopted by the School District of Beloit has led to the end of Dondre Bell’s two-year stint as boys basketball coach at Beloit Memorial.

Bell stepped down because a 2019 policy change no longer allows hourly staff members, such as Bell, to fulfill coaching assignments due to the overtime rules of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

“This decision was made to ensure that the School District of Beloit would be compliant with the FLSA overtime laws for non-exempt employees,” Monica A. Krysztopa, the district’s chief of communications and marketing, wrote in an email.

“We did allow for a one-year transition, in order to allow hourly staff to continue coaching — allowing the District to prepare staff for this change to be effective for the 2020-21 school year.”

Bell’s replacement will be the fourth coach the program has had since 2017, when Jay Bryant stepped down and was replaced for one year by Tim Richert.

The Purple Knights went 4-18 overall and 4-14 in the Big Eight Conference last season, after going 3-20 and 2-16 in 2018-2019.

Bell, a former multi-sport athlete at Beloit Memorial, is an instructional support staff member at McNeel Intermediate School in Beloit.

