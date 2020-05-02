Prep basketball: WBCA Senior All-Star games rescheduled for Aug. 5-6

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s annual All-Star games have been delayed, but the state coaches and stars of the class of 2020 are hoping the games can take place in early August.

The state coaches have rescheduled the games — normally held in early June — to Wednesday, Aug. 5 (girls) and Thursday, Aug. 6 (boys) at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

Five games will be played each day, one featuring each WIAA division. The schedule both days: Division 5, 9 a.m.; Division 4, 10:45 a.m.; Division 3, 12:30 p.m.; Division 2, 2:15 p.m.; Division 1, 4 p.m.

On the boys side, the Division 1 Red team will have the most Madison-area flavor, with four Big Eight Conference first-team all-conference players on the list, joined by co-coach Matt Miota of Madison East.

The roster includes Wisconsin State Journal All-Area Player of the Year Isaiah Stewart of Madison La Follette, along with his teammate, Derek Gray. Also in the lineup are Sun Prairie’s Colin Schaefer and East’s Keonte Jones.

The Division 2 Red boys team will include Will Fuhrmann of Reedsburg, and Adam Hobson of Stoughton will play in the Division 2 White team.