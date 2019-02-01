The Sun Prairie boys basketball team pumped up the defense in the second overtime to pull out a 73-67 victory visiting Verona in a Big Eight Conference game Friday night.
Haakon Anderson made two free throws for the Wildcats (6-12, 5-9) with 5 seconds left in regulation to force the first overtime. Early in the first extra period, Sun Prairie (13-4, 9-4 Big Eight) leading scorer Delaware Hale fouled out after scoring 20 points.
However, a steal from Sun Prairie’s Brock Voigt at the end of the first overtime kept the game alive, and Rajai Williams scored and delivered an assist down the stretch.
Reagan Klawiter scored 18 points for Verona, and Ryan Van Handel scored 15 of his 17 in the second half and overtime. Voigt had 14 and Dawson Hughes 12 for Sun Prairie.
Madison East 72, Janesville Parker 47
Junior guard Anthony Washington scored 15 points, leading the state second-ranked Purgolders (17-1, 13-1 Big Eight) in a victory over the visiting Vikings (2-15, 1-13). Senior guard Montae Thompson scored 12 points for East and Tremar Curry led Janesville Parker with 15.
Reedsburg 59, Portage 48
The Beavers (9-7, 5-4 Badger North) pulled away in the second half to beat the Warriors (4-12, 2-7). Sophomore Zach Bestor had 21 points. Portage senior Eli Considine scored 16.
DeForest 68, Baraboo 33
Senior guard Cody Riggs scored 19 points, including six 3-pointers, lifting the host Norskies (12-3, 8-1 Badger North) to victory over the winless Thunderbirds (0-15, 0-9). Caden Blum led Baraboo with nine points.
Mount Horeb 67, Sauk Prairie 40
The Division 2 sixth-ranked Vikings (14-3, 9-0 Badger North Conference) opened with a 36-15 halftime lead against the visiting Eagles (4-12, 2-7). Senior forward Jason Larson led Mount Horeb with 19 points. Jack Henderson had 15 points for Sauk Prairie.
Fort Atkinson 57, Watertown 53
The Blackhawks (1-14, 1-8 Badger South) preserved a 24-20 halftime lead to defeat the host Goslings (6-8, 3-6) for their first victory of the season. Freshman Carson Baker scored 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and senior Jordan Flodin added 10. For Watertown, senior Noah Jeseritz scored 21 points and junior Cade Oiler had 15.
Madison Edgewood 49, Oregon 48
The Crusaders (7-9, 4-5 Badger South) trailed by eight points at the half, but used a 29-20 second-half run to edge out the visiting Panthers (10-5, 7-2), knocking Oregon into a three-way tie for the conference lead.
Senior Michael Meriggioli scored 22 points, shooting 7-for-9 from the line, for Edgewood. Oregon got 12 points apiece from seniors Nolan Look and Ethan Victorson.
Stoughton 46, Milton 38
Junior Adam Hobson and sophomore Cael McGee each scored 13 points as the Vikings (9-7, 7-2 Badger South) held off the Red Hawks (2-12, 1-8). Junior Bennett Buswell led Milton with 11.
Monona Grove 63, Monroe 60 (OT)
Senior Caden Nelson scored 22 points, including a decisive pair of free throws in overtime, as the Silver Eagles (11-5, 7-2 Badger South) beat the host Cheesemakers (7-8, 6-3). Monroe's Kade King had 17 points.
Lakeside Lutheran 68, Columbus 51
The host Warriors (11-3, 5-1 Capitol North) took a 42-23 halftime lead on their way past the Cardinals (8-7, 2-4). Lakeside was led by 6-foot-7 senior Cameron Paske's 18 points. Trent Casper scored 13 for Columbus.
Lake Mills 89, Poynette 51
Adam Moen and Matt Johnson scored 18 points apiece as the L-Cats (13-4, 5-1 Capitol North), 10th-ranked in Division 3, beat the visiting Pumas (3-11, 0-6). Charlie Bender added 13 points, Mike Herrington had 12 and J.T. Toepfer got 11. Garrett Bruchs, a 6-foot-7 senior center, scored 22 points for Poynette.
Watertown Luther Prep 63, Lodi 60
Senior Luke Schlomer made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead the Phoenix (9-4, 4-2 Capitol North) past the visiting Blue Devils (7-8, 2-4). Lodi junior Jack Persike had 21 points.
New Glarus 63, Cambridge 43
The Glarner Knights (15-2, 6-0 Capitol South), sixth-ranked in Division 4, used a 28-13 first half to stop the host Blue Jays (3-13, 0-5). Zach Feller scored 14 points for the winners. Trevor Gassman added 12 and Mason Martinson had 10. Cambridge got 13 points from senior Bailey Furseth.
Wisconsin Heights 80, Belleville 59
The visiting Vanguards (11-4, 5-1 Capitol South) seized a 39-29 lead at the half and beat the Wildcats (7-6, 2-3). Senior guard Shraven Parman led Heights with 20 points. Sawyer Fahey scored 17 points for Belleville.
Marshall 87, Waterloo 51
The host Cardinals (8-6, 3-2 Capitol South) opened a 38-21 halftime lead and scored 49 second-half points to beat the Pirates (1-15, 0-5). Craig Ward led the winners with 26 points and Gabe Stewart added 18. Waterloo got 18 from Spencer Noel.
Edgerton 68, Whitewater 47
The Crimson Tide (7-6, 6-5 Rock Valley) had five players in double-digit scoring as they cruised past the host Whippets (3-13, 2-10). Kyle Wille led Edgerton with 16 points, Drew Hanson added 11, and Brian Rusch, Ethan Norland, and Nick Spang each had 10 apiece. Whitewater got 15 points from Dylan Pease.
River Valley 58, Dodgeville 55
Ben Fortney hit a late, go-ahead 3-pointer to complete a comeback for the Blackhawks (6-8, 5-1 Southwest Wisconsin), who overcame a 32-25 first half deficit to beat the visiting Dodgers (1-14, 0-6). Junior forward Josh Maier led River Valley with 15 points and Adam Phillips had 24 points for Dodgeville.
Mineral Point 83, Southwestern 62
The Pointers (10-5, 7-2 SWAL), ranked 10th in Division 4, ran to victory over the visiting Wildcats (9-5, 4-4). Junior guard Isaac Lindsey led Mineral Point with 19 points, going 10-for-12 from the line. Dylan Rieken had 17 points for Southwestern.
Johnson Creek 73, Madison Abundant Life 45
Jamison Richardt scored 16 points, Cole Ducklow had 15 and Alex Garza 13 to carry the Bluejays (7-8, 4-3 Trailways South Conference) past the host Challengers (1-14, 0-8). Abundant Life got 22 points from senior Michael Rhatican.
Rio 62, Pardeeville 54
The Vikings (13-3, 8-1 Trailways West Conference) opened a 33-21 halftime lead and held on for victory over the visiting Bulldogs (6-10, 3-6). Nathan Rippl scored 21 points. Pardeeville senior Jackson Pargman had 23 points.
Girls basketball
Belleville 73, Wisconsin Heights 68
Senior Bemidji State recruit Rachael Heittola scored 34 points as the Wildcats (12-4, 6-1 Capitol South) held off a second-half comeback to beat Wisconsin Heights (6-9, 3-4). Junior Ashlee Adler led the Vanguards with 18.
Beaver Dam 92, Sauk Prairie 41
The Golden Beavers (17-1, 10-0 Badger North), ranked first in Division 2, had five players score in double digits as they rolled past the host Eagles (3-13, 1-9). Natalie Jens scored 18 points to lead Beaver Dam, Carley Burchardt and Aly Van Loo added 12 apiece, Matyson Wilke had 11 and Paige Hodgson got 10. Sauk Prairie got 15 points from sophomore Olivia Breunig.
Madison Edgewood 53, Fort Atkinson 30
Sophomore Baluck Deang had 18 points and Sarah Lazar scored 12 to lift the host Crusaders (5-12, 3-7 Badger South) past the Blackhawks (1-17, 0-10).
McFarland 67, Walworth Big Foot 43
Sophomore Lindsey Lonigro led all players with 20 points to lead the Rock Valley-leading Spartans (11-6, 11-2 league) to their fourth consecutive win. Junior Reagan Courier led the Chiefs (8-8, 7-6) with 12 points.
Brodhead 44, Edgerton 28
The Cardinals (9-7, 6-7 Rock Valley) sank 27 of 40 free throws to defeat the Crimson Tide (1-16, 0-14). Freshman point guard Kiarra Moe led Brodhead with 20 points, and senior Morgan Demrow led Edgerton with 14. Demrow was one of four Edgerton players to foul out, and only three Crimson Tide players scored.
East Troy 52, Jefferson 43
Sophomore Grace Lomen led all players with 20 points as the Trojans (12-5, 10-4 Rock Valley) downed the Eagles (7-9, 5-8). Olivia Ganser put up 19 for Jefferson.
Evansville 59, Whitewater 35
Josey Rhinehart had 19 points as the Blue Devils (9-8, 8-5 Rock Valley) beat the Whippets (10-7, 8-5).
Barneveld 41, Pecatonica 35
Sophomore Jacey Spring and senior Kyla Ihm each put up 11 points to lead the Golden Eagles (4-12, 4-4 Six Rivers West) to victory over the Vikings (3-16, 0-8). Pecatonica's Lexi Peterson led all players with 12.
Wisconsin Dells 52, Poynette 29
Senior guard Katelyn Meister posted a game-high 28 points as the host Chiefs (13-3), ranked 10th in Division 3, overran the Pumas (8-7) in non-conference play. Jalynn Morter, Johanna Hutchinson and Jessica Bruchs each put up six points for Poynette.