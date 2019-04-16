Try 3 months for $3

Twenty-one seniors from Badger Conference boys basketball teams.

A combined total of 95 field goals, 37 of them from 3-point range.

And three fouls.

Following the typical script of an all-star game, Sunday’s boys version of the 12th annual Badger Conference Senior All-Star Games showed a preponderance of offense — and excitement — before the Badger South stars pulled out a 116-115 victory over the Badger North stars at Madison Edgewood.

Edgewood’s own Michael Meriggioli, a 6-foot, 5-inch forward, led the South stars with 23 points, sinking five 3-point baskets and two of his team’s four free throws.

The game was tight throughout, with the South taking a 52-51 halftime lead before both teams scored 64 points in the second half.

The South also got 19 points from Jared Brown, a 6-1 guard from Milton, 15 points from Kade King, a 6-6 forward from Monroe, and 14 apiece from Ethan Victorson, a 6-1 guard from Oregon, and Noah Jeseritz, a 6-6 forward from Watertown who made his team’s other two free throws.

The North was led by Mount Horeb’s Jason Larson, a 6-4 shooting guard who totaled 21 points. Also, Jack Henderson, a 6-7 forward from Sauk Prairie, scored 16 points, Eli Considine, a 6-4 forward from Portage, had 14, Josh Cash, a 6-5 wing from Waunakee, had 14, and Will Knatz, a 6-1 guard from Waunakee, also had 14.

The North also got 12 points apiece from DeForest’s Will Nortman, a 6-1 guard, and Mount Horeb’s Bryce Farnsworth, a 6-4 guard. DeForest’s Austin Westra, a 6-6 forward, had 11 points. The North didn’t attempt a single free throw.

Korklewski leads North girls

Reedsburg’s Julia Korklewski, a 5-8 shooting guard, scored 19 points and made four 3-point baskets to lead the Badger North girls to a 75-72 victory over the Badger South. The North took a 48-39 halftime lead but had to hold on late to stem a South charge led by Monroe’s 5-11 point guard, Sydney Hilliard, who led both teams with 26 points.

The North also got 16 points from Portage’s MacKenzie Roth, a 5-8 guard, and 10 points apiece from Beaver Dam’s Tara Stauffacher, a 5-11 forward, and Baraboo’s Alexis Johnson, a 5-9 guard.

The South also got 12 points from Fort Atkinson’s Kat Brandl, a 5-4 guard.

The game is a fundraiser for the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison. The event raised more than $20,000 last year.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BADGER CONFERENCE SENIOR ALL-STAR GAME

SOUTH 116, NORTH 115

North;51;64;—;115

South;52;64;—;116

NORTH (fg ft-fta pts) — Farnsworth 4 0-0 12, Nortman 5 0-0 12, Knatz 5 0-0 14, Ferron 0 0-0 0, Westra 5 0-0 11, Cash 6 0-0 14, Larson 10 0-0 21, Considine 7 0-0 15, Henderson 6 0-0 16, Blum 0 0-0 0. Totals 48 0-0 115.

SOUTH — Cook 2 0-0 4, Nelson 3 0-0 6, Hepp 3 0-0 6, Flodin 2 0-0 4, Huston 2 0-0 5, King 7 0-0 15, Brown 7 0-0 19, Jeseritz 5 2-2 14, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Meriggioli 8 2-2 23, Victorson 6 0-0 14. Totals 47 4-4 116.

Three-point goals — N 19 (Farnsworth 4, Henderson 4, Knatz 4, Nortman 2, Cash 2, Westra 1, Larson 1, Considine 1); S 18 (Brown 5, Meriggioli 5, Victorson 4, Jeseritz 2, King 1, Huston 1). Total fouls — N 2, S 1. At Madison Edgewood.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BADGER CONFERENCE SENIOR ALL-STAR GAME

NORTH 75, SOUTH 72

North;48;27;—;75

South;39;33;—;72

NORTH (fg ft-fta pts) — Stauffacher 5 0-0 10, Breunig 2 0-0 4, Douglas 0 0-2 0, Johnson 5 0-2 10, Korklewski 7 1-2 19, Schumann 1 0-0 2, Grundahl 3 0-0 6, Roth 4 6-6 16, Van Loo 3 2-2 8. Totals 30 9-14 75.

SOUTH — Ashworth 0 0-0 0, Koepp 2 0-0 6, Hilliard 11 3-3 26, Kissling 1 0-0 2, Trieloff 3 0-1 7, Buescher 4 0-0 8, Brandl 5 0-1 12, Benzschawel 4 0-0 9, Roberts 0 1-2 1. Totals 30 4-9 72.

Three-point goals — N 6 (Korklewski 4, Roth 2); S 7 (Koepp 2, Brandl 2, Hilliard 1, Trieloss 1, Benzschawel 1). Total fouls — N 7; S 14. At Madison Edgewood.

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

