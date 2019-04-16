Twenty-one seniors from Badger Conference boys basketball teams.
A combined total of 95 field goals, 37 of them from 3-point range.
And three fouls.
Following the typical script of an all-star game, Sunday’s boys version of the 12th annual Badger Conference Senior All-Star Games showed a preponderance of offense — and excitement — before the Badger South stars pulled out a 116-115 victory over the Badger North stars at Madison Edgewood.
Edgewood’s own Michael Meriggioli, a 6-foot, 5-inch forward, led the South stars with 23 points, sinking five 3-point baskets and two of his team’s four free throws.
The game was tight throughout, with the South taking a 52-51 halftime lead before both teams scored 64 points in the second half.
The South also got 19 points from Jared Brown, a 6-1 guard from Milton, 15 points from Kade King, a 6-6 forward from Monroe, and 14 apiece from Ethan Victorson, a 6-1 guard from Oregon, and Noah Jeseritz, a 6-6 forward from Watertown who made his team’s other two free throws.
The North was led by Mount Horeb’s Jason Larson, a 6-4 shooting guard who totaled 21 points. Also, Jack Henderson, a 6-7 forward from Sauk Prairie, scored 16 points, Eli Considine, a 6-4 forward from Portage, had 14, Josh Cash, a 6-5 wing from Waunakee, had 14, and Will Knatz, a 6-1 guard from Waunakee, also had 14.
The North also got 12 points apiece from DeForest’s Will Nortman, a 6-1 guard, and Mount Horeb’s Bryce Farnsworth, a 6-4 guard. DeForest’s Austin Westra, a 6-6 forward, had 11 points. The North didn’t attempt a single free throw.
Korklewski leads North girls
Reedsburg’s Julia Korklewski, a 5-8 shooting guard, scored 19 points and made four 3-point baskets to lead the Badger North girls to a 75-72 victory over the Badger South. The North took a 48-39 halftime lead but had to hold on late to stem a South charge led by Monroe’s 5-11 point guard, Sydney Hilliard, who led both teams with 26 points.
The North also got 16 points from Portage’s MacKenzie Roth, a 5-8 guard, and 10 points apiece from Beaver Dam’s Tara Stauffacher, a 5-11 forward, and Baraboo’s Alexis Johnson, a 5-9 guard.
The South also got 12 points from Fort Atkinson’s Kat Brandl, a 5-4 guard.
The game is a fundraiser for the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison. The event raised more than $20,000 last year.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BADGER CONFERENCE SENIOR ALL-STAR GAME
SOUTH 116, NORTH 115
North;51;64;—;115
South;52;64;—;116
NORTH (fg ft-fta pts) — Farnsworth 4 0-0 12, Nortman 5 0-0 12, Knatz 5 0-0 14, Ferron 0 0-0 0, Westra 5 0-0 11, Cash 6 0-0 14, Larson 10 0-0 21, Considine 7 0-0 15, Henderson 6 0-0 16, Blum 0 0-0 0. Totals 48 0-0 115.
SOUTH — Cook 2 0-0 4, Nelson 3 0-0 6, Hepp 3 0-0 6, Flodin 2 0-0 4, Huston 2 0-0 5, King 7 0-0 15, Brown 7 0-0 19, Jeseritz 5 2-2 14, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Meriggioli 8 2-2 23, Victorson 6 0-0 14. Totals 47 4-4 116.
Three-point goals — N 19 (Farnsworth 4, Henderson 4, Knatz 4, Nortman 2, Cash 2, Westra 1, Larson 1, Considine 1); S 18 (Brown 5, Meriggioli 5, Victorson 4, Jeseritz 2, King 1, Huston 1). Total fouls — N 2, S 1. At Madison Edgewood.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BADGER CONFERENCE SENIOR ALL-STAR GAME
NORTH 75, SOUTH 72
North;48;27;—;75
South;39;33;—;72
NORTH (fg ft-fta pts) — Stauffacher 5 0-0 10, Breunig 2 0-0 4, Douglas 0 0-2 0, Johnson 5 0-2 10, Korklewski 7 1-2 19, Schumann 1 0-0 2, Grundahl 3 0-0 6, Roth 4 6-6 16, Van Loo 3 2-2 8. Totals 30 9-14 75.
SOUTH — Ashworth 0 0-0 0, Koepp 2 0-0 6, Hilliard 11 3-3 26, Kissling 1 0-0 2, Trieloff 3 0-1 7, Buescher 4 0-0 8, Brandl 5 0-1 12, Benzschawel 4 0-0 9, Roberts 0 1-2 1. Totals 30 4-9 72.
Three-point goals — N 6 (Korklewski 4, Roth 2); S 7 (Koepp 2, Brandl 2, Hilliard 1, Trieloss 1, Benzschawel 1). Total fouls — N 7; S 14. At Madison Edgewood.