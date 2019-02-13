The Mount Horeb boys basketball team took another giant step toward the Badger North Conference championship with a 50-45 victory over visiting Waunakee on Wednesday night.
The Vikings (16-3, 11-0 Badger North) battled to a 25-23 halftime lead, and then held on throughout a tight second half to beat the Warriors (11-7, 6-5).
Mount Horeb got 19 points from senior Jason Larson and 16 from Gunnar Nortman.
Waunakee senior Will Knatz scored 13 points and Josh Cash had 12.
Reedsburg 68, Baraboo 39
Junior Will Fuhrmann scored a game-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as the host Beavers rolled past the Thunderbirds.
Reedsburg (11-9, 6-6 Badger North) attempted just four free throws but made 11 3-pointers, including three from sophomore Zach Bestor, who totaled 13 points.
Senior Caden Blum had 16 points to lead Baraboo (1-18, 0-12).
Beaver Dam 64, Sauk Prairie 46
Sophomore guard Nate Abel had 21 points to lift the Golden Beavers (12-6, 6-4 Badger North) past the Eagles (5-14, 3-8).
Sauk Prairie senior Spencer Breunig scored 14 points.
Middleton 57,
Janesville Parker 55
The Cardinals (13-7, 10-6 Big Eight) held off the comeback attempt, picking up victory over the visiting Vikings (2-17, 1-15).
Senior guard Jack Boyle led Middleton with 14 points. Tremar Curry scored 15 points for Parker.
Madison Memorial 57,
Beloit Memorial 55
Nick Caropreso had 11 points and Daemiontae Bates scored 10 to lift the Spartans (12-5, 10-5 Big Eight) past the Purple Knights (3-15, 2-12) on the road.
Senior Terrell Ringer led Beloit, scoring 12 of his 18 points in the second half.
Stoughton 64, Fort Atkinson 36
The Vikings (12-8, 9-3 Badger South) took control with a 47-20 run in the first half and coasted past the host Blackhawks (3-16, 2-9).
Senior point guard Adam Hobson led Stoughton with 12 points. Carson Baker scored nine for Fort Atkinson.
Madison Edgewood 57,
Monroe 54
The visiting Crusaders (9-10, 5-6 Badger South) had three double-digit scorers en route to picking up the victory over the Cheesemakers (10-10, 7-5).
Senior Michael Meriggioli led Edgewood with 19 points. Monroe’s Kade King had 16 points.
Watertown 56, Milton 52
The visiting Goslings (8-9, 4-6 Badger South) wiped out a six-point halftime deficit with a 37-27 spurt in the second half, beating the Red Hawks (4-15, 1-10).
Cade Oiler scored 19 points for Watertown. Milton got 12 points each from Jack Campion and Brad Bowditch.
Lakeside Lutheran 74, Watertown Luther Prep 49
After opening a 38-19 lead at the half, the Warriors (14-3, 8-1 Capitol North) clinched a tie for the league title by beating the visiting Phoenix (11-7, 4-3).
Senior forward Jack Monis scored 16 points to lead Lakeside. Micah Kieselhorst had 13 points for Luther Prep.
Lake Mills 64, Lodi 48
The L-Cats (14-5, 6-2 Capitol North) kept their conference championship hopes alive with their victory over the Blue Devils (9-11, 4-5).
Charlie Bender led Lake Mills with 16 points. Lodi’s Cole Steinhoff had 14 points.
Marshall 78, Cambridge 76 (OT)
Gabe Stewart scored eight of Marshall’s nine points in overtime to lead the Cardinals (10-7, 4-3) to a victory over the Blue Jays (3-16, 0-8).
Marshall’s Noah Freeman hit a lay-up with 45 seconds remaining to force overtime.
Deerfield 68,
Madison Country Day 37
The Demons (6-12, 4-5 Trailways South) rolled past the Prairie Hawks (5-11, 1-7) as Carson Knapp scored 21 points and Wills Manning had 15.
Country Day got nine points each from Colin Green and Carl Ashworth.
Girls
Lodi 47,
Watertown Luther Prep 42
The Blue Devils (15-5, 8-2 Capitol North) clinched the league title, shooting 17-for-17 from the free throw line in their victory over the Phoenix (11-10, 3-7).
Sophomore Lauryn Milne finished with 23 points. Luther Prep’s Lauren Paulsen had 15 points.
Marshall 74, Cambridge 41
Sophomore guard Mia Morel led the Cardinals (18-2, 9-0 Capitol South) with 20 points, helping Marshall lock up the outright league title with a victory over the host Blue Jays (6-16, 1-9).
Junior forward Olivia Williams scored 16 points for Cambridge.
Evansville 55, Brodhead 33
Junior forward Paige Banks scored 19 points, leading the Blue Devils (13-8, 12-5 Rock Valley) to victory over the visiting Cardinals (10-9, 7-9). Brodhead’s Kiarra Moe scored eight points.
Albany 55, Barneveld 43
The Comets (15-5, 7-3 Six Rivers East) took a league victory over the visiting Eagles (4-14, 4-6).
Williams Bay 43, Madison Country Day 22
The host Bulldogs (5-13, 2-8 Trailways South Conference) kept the Prairie Hawks winless in league play with a runaway victory (1-18, 0-11).