A big first half propelled the Middleton girls basketball team to a 65-50 victory over visiting Verona on Thursday night, keeping the Cardinals in a tie for the Big Eight Conference lead.
Hannah Flottmeyer scored eight of her 16 points in the first half, helping Middleton (7-2 overall, 6-1 Big Eight) race to a 30-21 lead.
Middleton Sitori Tanin scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half.
Verona’s Rayna Briggs scored 15 of her 25 points in the first half, and freshman guard Aaliyah Smith scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half before fouling out. Only two other Verona players scored, combining for six points.
Madison Memorial 76,
Janesville Parker 51
The Spartans (9-1, 6-1 Big Eight) had nine straight points within the first two minutes, took a 33-18 halftime lead and held off the visiting Vikings (0-9, 0-7).
Emmoni Rankins led Memorial with 19 points, and Maya White Eagle tallied 11 of her 16 points in the first half. Parker got 18 points from Brooke Graesslin.
McFarland 43, Jefferson 40
Ashley East scored six points in each half, helping the Spartans (6-4, 6-2 Rock Valley Conference) take a five-point halftime lead and beat the host Eagles (4-5, 3-5). Katie Hildebrandt added 10 points for McFarland. Olivia Ganser led Jefferson with 18 points.
Evansville 52, Brodhead 29
Junior forward Paige Banks scored a team-high 18 points in leading the visiting Blue Devils (5-5, 5-3 Rock Valley) over the Cardinals (5-5, 3-5).
Madison La Follette 58,
Waunakee 48
The visiting Lancers (5-2) closed the game on an 11-point run to pick up a non-conference victory over the Warriors (6-4).
Senior guard Kaytlin Eder made five 3-pointers and totaled 17 points to lead four La Follette double-digit scorers. Waunakee got 15 points from Maddie Farnsworth and 13 from Caitlyn Kesilewski.
Reedsburg 69, Dodgeville 41
The host Beavers (8-1) defeated the Dodgers (4-5) behind the scoring of freshmen Trenna Cherney and Mahra Wieman. Cherney had 16 of her 18 points in the first half, and Wieman got eight of her 14 after halftime. Dodgeville sophomore forward Olivia Argall totaled 14 points.
Madison West 74,
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 21
Senior wing Halle Brown led all players with 16 points as the host Regents (1-7) routed the Trojans (0-4). Nine players scored for West.
Janesville Craig 61,
Lake Geneva Badger 48
Emily Pierson scored 16 of her 25 points in the first half, and Claudia Fieiras had 16 points to carry the Cougars (3-4) past the visiting Badgers (7-4). Jada Moss led Badger with 20 points.
DeForest 66, Onalaska 51
The Norskies (7-3) rolled in the second half to earn a home victory against the Hiltoppers (5-3).
Senior Aleah Grundahl scored 16 points for DeForest, while junior Maggie Trautsch scored 13 of her 16 in the second half. Onalaska sophmore Olivia Gamoke tallied 21 points.
Portage 54, Poynette 51
Senior MacKenzie Roth scored a team-high 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and junior McKena Yelk hadd 14 to help the visiting Warriors (4-5) hold off the Pumas. Senior Hanna Walters scored a game-high 21 points, including 18 in the second half, to lead Poynette (5-2).
Oregon 82, Burlington 17
The Panthers (5-6) defeated the Demons (0-12) behind 16 points from junior guard Kaitlyn Schrimpf. Oregon led 45-15 at halftime and allowed Burlington only two second-half points.
River Valley 59, Ithaca 19
Junior forward Tienna Gruber scored 14 points as the host Blackhawks (5-7) downed the Bulldogs (2-6). River Valley senior forward Emily Briehl had 10 points.
Boys
Reedsburg 68, Baraboo 46
The visiting Beavers (5-2, 3-1 Badger North Conference) capitalized on a strong first half to beat the Thunderbirds (0-9, 0-4).
Reedsburg opened a 30-18 lead at the break and got 15 points from Will Fuhrmann. Junior guard Calvin Peterson had 19 for Baraboo.
Darlington 70, New Glarus 64
The Redbirds (8-0) knocked off the host Glarner Knights (7-1), ranked No. 1 in the state coaches’ poll. The fourth-ranked Redbirds opened a 12-point lead with 4:25 remaining. Senior forward Stryker Fitzsimons had 23 points for Darlington. Zach Feller scored 19 for New Glarus.
Columbus 56, Wisconsin Heights 54
Junior forward Ben Emler scored a game-high 19 points as the Cardinals (4-2) held off a second-half rally to top the host Vanguards (5-3). Shraven Parman led Heights with 14 points.
Marshall 66, Lodi 58
Quinn Killerlain and Gabe Stewart each scored 14 points to help power the host Cardinals past the Blue Devils. Max Hamilton scored 21 points for Lodi. Reid Truchinski and Craig Ward also scored in double figures for Marshall, which canned nine 3-pointers as a team.
Waterloo 76, Deerfield 67
The Pirates (2-7) rode senior guard Aaron Brey’s 30 points to victory over the visiting Demons (3-4). Wills Manning had 22 points for Deerfield.
Belleville 66, Poynette 48
Junior forward Royce Clark totaled 15 points as the host Wildcats (4-3) defeated the Pumas (2-3). Senior Jaydon Winkers had 14 points for Belleville before fouling out.
Also fouling out was Poynette’s lead scorer, sophomore Nik Feller, who finished with 14 points. Belleville went 20-for-27 from the line.
Cambria-Friesland 77,
Madison Abundant Life 38
Sophomore Griffin Hart and senior guard Colt Wentland each finished with 16 points as the Hilltoppers (5-3) defeated the Challengers (1-6). The Challengers got 14 points from sophomore guard Seth Byington.