A flurry of free throws Saturday night helped the Middleton girls basketball team clinch the Big Eight Conference championship with a 58-50 victory over visiting Madison La Follette.
The Cardinals (17-5, 16-2 Big Eight) made 19 of 32 free throws, including 14 of 21 in the second half, to pull away from a 25-22 halftime lead against the Lancers (15-6, 12-6).
Evie Coleman scored all 12 of her points in the second half for Middleton. Sitori Tanin led the Cardinals with 14 points.
Middleton got 21 points from Kaytlin Eder.
Madison Memorial 58,
Janesville Craig 56
Emmoni Rankins scored 14 points before fouling out, and the Spartans (17-5, 14-4 Big Eight) held on to beat the visiting Cougars (10-12, 6-12).
Senior Emily Pierson scored 32 points for Craig, making six 3-pointers and going 10-for-12 from the line.
Verona 67, Madison East 52
Rayna Briggs scored 21 points and Aaliyah Smith and Rachel Parman added 15 apiece to carry the visiting Wildcats (14-7, 11-6 Big Eight) past the Purgolders (13-9, 9-9).
Verona rolled to a 37-18 halftime lead. East got 19 points from Ashala Moseberry and 16 from Kalena Bentley.
Sun Prairie 69, Madison West 19
The Cardinals (16-5, 14-3 Big Eight) raced out to a 15-0 lead and didn’t look back as they soundly defeated the Regents (3-19, 2-16).
Sophomore Ashley Rae led Sun Prairie with 13 points.
Janesville Parker 59,
Beloit Memorial 48
Jasmyn Demrow and Brooke Graesslin each scored 12 points as the Vikings (4-18, 4-14 Big Eight) beat the Purple Knights (1-21, 1-17) on the road.
All but five of the pair’s combined points were scored in the first half. Beloit Memorial junior Ter’Rayjanay Peppers had 14 points.
Belleville 61,
New Glarus 56 (OT)
The Wildcats (16-5, 8-2 Capitol South) wrapped up a runner-up finish in the league race with an overtime win over the third-place Glarner Knights (10-12, 4-6).
Lakeside Lutheran 56, Poynette 43
Senior Kaitlyn Shadoski led her team with 22 points as the Warriors (11-10, 6-4 Capitol North) overpowered the Pumas (9-11, 3-7).
Poynette’s Hanna Walters led all players with 25 points.
Mount Horeb 50, Barneveld 36
The Vikings (6-15) defeated the visiting Golden Eagles after outscoring Barneveld 18-12 in the first half.
The offensive side of the ball picked up in the second half, and sophomore Julie Magnuson finished with 12 points for Mount Horeb. Sophomore Leah Marx had 15 for the Golden Eagles.
Boys
Evansville 64, McFarland 51
Despite having only four players score, the Blue Devils (12-8, 11-5 Rock Valley) scored 40 points in the first half and led the rest of the way to beat the visiting Spartans (14-6, 10-6).
Junior guard Davonte McAlister led Evansville with 18 points. McFarland got 20 points from Trevon Chislom.
Barneveld 55, Black Hawk 38
Senior guard Malcolm Reed scored 18 points to help the Eagles (12-7, 9-1 Six Rivers East) top the host Warriors (10-10, 8-4) for their ninth consecutive conference victory. The host Warriors got 11 points from Kyle Lovelace.
Belleville 69, Albany 43
After playing to a halftime tie, the Wildcats (9-9) surged in the second half to take a non-conference win over the host Comets (7-12).
Senior Austin Fahey led Belleville with 22 points. Albany’s Corgin Kelley scored 16 points.
Waunakee 86, Watertown Luther Prep 73
The visiting Warriors (13-7) ran past the Phoenix (12-8) in non-conference play.
Edgerton 57, Oregon 45
The Crimson Tide (12-7) held off the visiting Panthers (12-7) in a non-conference battle of neighbors.