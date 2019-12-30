Prep basketball: Memorial boys, girls sweep championships in Florida tournament

PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday’s summaries
The Rock Holiday Classic
Windermere (Fla.) Prep
Championship
MADISON MEMORIAL 57,
WINDERMERE PREP 50
Madison Memorial*26*31*—*57
Windermere Prep*27*23*—*50
MADISON MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lewis 5 1-4 12, Goodall 0 2-2 2, Mitchell 5 0-0 10, Traore 2 7-8 11, Younk 0 2-2 2, Jackson 2 0-0 4, Kerkhoff 3 1-1 9, Yu 2 3-3 7. Totals 19 16-20 57.
WINDERMERE PREP — Velez 1 2-3 4, Hulsewe 3 4-4 10, Zeng 7 4-5 20, Z. Williams 2 0-0 4, J. Williams 2 1-1 5, Smith 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 11-14 50.
3-point goals: MM 3 (Kerkhoff 2, Lewis 1); WP 3 (Zeng 2, Smith 1). Total fouls: MM 15; WP 19. Fouled out: Williams.
Third place: Lakota East (Ohio) 57, Riverside (Va.) 35
Fifth place: Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson 92, North Laurel (Ky.) 87
Seventh place: Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy 49, Tipp City (Ohio) Tippecanoe 37
Non-conference
MILTON 60, BELOIT MEMORIAL 47
Milton*35*25*—*60
Beloit Memorial*16*31*—*47
MILTON (fg ft pts) — Campion 5 7 17, Burrows 2 4 8, Nelson 2 0 4, Burdette 8 0 20, Bothun 0 1 1, Kudrna 2 0 4. Totals 19 12-19 60.
BELOIT MEMORIAL — Phiffer 1 0 2, Hanna 5 0 10, Bell 2 3 8, Chandler 1 2 3, Boyd 3 0 6, King 1 0 2, Ganiyu 7 2 16. Totals 20 6-11 47.
3-point goals: M 4 (Burdette 4), BM 1 (Bell). Total fouls: M 16, BM 19. Fouled out — Garrett.
REEDSBURG 60, RIVER VALLEY 46
Reedsburg*29*31*—*60
River Valley*22*24*—*46
REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Hale 0 2-2 2, Fuhrmann 4 2-2 10, Kast 1 0-0 2, Daniels 4 7-9 15, Bestor 11 3-3 31. Totals 20 14-16 60.
RIVER VALLEY — Aron 1 0-1 3, Rayn 1 0-0 3, Bailey 0 0-2 0, Nachreiner 2 0-3 4, Banen 1-2 1, Jewell 1 3-3 5, Springer 3 0-0 7, Gloudeman 1 0-0 3, Maier 7 2-4 17, Paulus 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 6-15 46.
3-point goals: R 6 (Bestor 6); RV 6 (Aron 1, Ryan 1, Springer 1, Gloudeman 1, Maier 1, Paulus 1). Total fouls: R 18; RV 15. Fouled out: Bailey.
COLUMBUS 77, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 49
Columbus*42*35*—*77
Walworth Big Foot*25*24*—*49
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Anderson 1 0-0 2, Schulte 5 0-1 12, Campbell 4 2-2 12 Cotter 2 2-2 6, Carthew 4 1-5 9, Rennhack 0 1-2 1, Adam 2-4 2, Brunell 4 0-0 9, Emler 7 9-9 24. Totals 27 17-23 77.
WALWORTH BIG FOOT — Bennett 2 0-0 6, Demco 4 0-0 11, Greco 2 0-0 4, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Shallcross 0 1-2 1, Foster 8 2-3 18, Wilson 2 0-2 4, Schmitz 1 1-1 3. Totals 20 4-9 49.
3-point goals: C 6 (Schulte 2, Campbell 2, Brunell 1, Emler 1); WBF 5 (Demco 3, Bennett 2). Total fouls: C 10; WBF 18.
Saturday's late summary
SOUTH MILWAUKEE 58, JANESEVILLE PARKER 45
Janeseville Parker*30*15*—*45
South Milwaukee*22*36*—*58
JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft-fta pts) — DeLong 3 6-7 14, Vernon 1 0-0 2, Biba 6 0-1 12, Hartwig 2 1-2 5, Weis 4 2-3 12. Totals 20 9-13 45.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Harris 7 7-7 24, Dunham 5 0-0 10, Yopps 1 0-0 2, Laine 3 1-2 7, Susek 0 2-2 2, Brion 3 4-4 13. Totals 19 14-15 58.
3-point goals: JP 4 (DeLong 2, Weis 2); M 3 (Harris 3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday’s summaries
The Rock Holiday Classic
Windermere (Fla.) Prep
Championship
MADISON MEMORIAL 60,
CHANDLER (Ariz.) SETON CATHOLIC 41
Seton Catholic*10*30*—*41
Madison Memorial*29*31*—*60
SETON CATHOLIC (fg ft pts) — DiGiovanni 3 1 8, Daniel 3 2 9, Willis 2 2 7, McNabb 5 0 13, Cartagena 0 1 1, Trojanovich 1 0 3. Totals 14 6 41.
MADISON MEMORIAL — Peters 2 0 6, 5 1 12, Morel 3 3 10, Brown 4 1 9, Rankins 4 2 10, White Eagle 1 1 3, Thorns 2 0 4, Virgin 1 0 2. Totals 17 8 60 .
3-point goals: SC 7 (McNabb 3, DioGiovanni 1, Trojanovich 1, Willis 1, Daniel 1); MM 5 (Peters 2, Sweet 1, Kapinus 1, Morel 1).
Third place: Carrollwood Day (Fla.) 60, Cumberland County (Tenn.) 29
Fifth place: Magnificat (Ohio) 73, Roswell (Ga.) 36
Seventh place: Indian Hill (Ohio) 38, St. John Neumann (Fla.) 27
St. Olaf College Tournament
At Northfield, Minn.
BEAVER DAM 67,
ST. PAUL (Minn.) CRETIN-DERHAM HALL 34
Beaver Dam*45*22*—*67
Cretin-Derham Hall*16*18*—*34
BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Jens 6 0-0 14, Burchardt 1 0-0 2, Wittnebel 5 0-0 11, Wilke 2 0-0 5, Donaldson 2 0-0 4, Hodgson 3 0-0 7, Streblow 1 0-0 3, Yagodinski 5 0-0 12, Wendt 1 0-0 3, Ashley 1 0-0 3, Stonewall 1 1-2 3. Totals 28 1-2 67.
CRETIN-DERHAM HALL — Jackson 0 5-6 5, Mader 2 2-2 6, Caruso 4 0-0 8, Martinez-Stewart 2 1-2 5, Ostrom 1 0-0 2, Allen 2 1-2 5, Mason 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 9-12 34.
3-point goals: BD 10 (Jens 2, Yagodinski 2, Wittnebel 1, Wilke 1, Hodgson 1, Streblow 1, Wendt 1, Ashley 1,); CDH 1 (Mason 1). Total fouls: BD 11; CDH 5.
Non-conference
WALWORTH BIG FOOT 62, COLUMBUS 46
Columbus*15*31*—*46
Walworth Big Foot*39*23*—*62
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Link 3 1-2 7, Ash. Olson 2 1-1 5, Ekern 1 3-3 5, M. Kahl 0 0-2 0, Zittlel 1 2-2 4, G. Kahl, 3 1-1 8, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Boettcher 1 1-3 4, Paulson 1 0-0 3, Dornaus 0 4-6 4, Ab. Olson 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 13-20 46.
WALWORTH BIG FOOT — Peterson 2 0-0 4, Courier 7 0-0 18, VandeBogart 1 0-0 2, V. Larson 5 1-2 11, L. Larson 1 4-6 6, Paulsen 5 5-6 15, Eichmann 1 0-0 2, Tracy 1 1-2 4. Totals 23 11-16 62.
3-point goals: C 3 (G. Kahl 1, Boettcher 1, Paulson 1); WBF 5 (Courier 4, Tracy 1). Total fouls: C 12; WBF 20.
NEW GLARUS 68, CUBA CITY 42
Cuba City*15*27*—*42
New Glarus*24*44*—*68
CUBA CITY (fg ft-fta pts) — Droessler 1 0-0 3, Mad. Calvert 0 2-4 2, Graber 0 2-2 2, Kopp 3 0-0 7, Mck. Calvert 2 0-0 4, Holzemer 6 2-2 14, Lutes 4 2-2 10, Carl 0 0-1 0. Totals 16 8-11 42.
NEW GLARUS — Watrud 4 0-0 8, Yaun 0 1-2 1, Himmelmann 3 4-6 10, Klosterman-Havens 2 1-2 5, Benson 3 2-4 8, Nall 3 5-9 11, Marty 2 0-1 5. Totals 17 13-24 48.
3-point goals: CC 2 (Droessler 1, Kopp 1); NG 1 (Marty 1). Total fouls: CC 20; NG 15. Fouled out: Mck. Calvert.
Saturday's late summary
WATERLOO 59, MAYVILLE 57, (OT)
Waterloo*28*26*— 59
Mayville*25*29*— 57
WATERLOO (fg-ft-tp) — Schneider 5 4-4 15, Powers 4 4-4 14, Jaehnke 0 0-3 0, Asik 4 6-7 17, Mosher 2 1-3 5, Wolff 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 15-21 59.
MAYVILLE — Schraufnagel 4 0-0 9, Welak 0 1-2 1, Wagner 1 2-2 4, Clark 2 0-0 5, Konrad 3 3-6 9, Perry 5 1-2 11, Zimmer 2 4-8 8, Huston 2 5-8 10. Totals 19 16-28 57.
3-point goals: W (Schneider 1, Powers 2, Asik 3), M (Schraufnagel 1, Clark 1, Huston 1). Total fouls: W 18, M 22. Fouled out: Welak, Huston.