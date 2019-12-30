Prep basketball: Memorial boys, girls sweep championships in Florida tournament
The Madison Memorial boys and girls basketball teams are returning from a long weekend in Florida with plenty of hardware.

Both Spartans teams won three games from Thursday to Monday, earning championships in The Rock Holiday Classic in Windermere, Fla.

The Memorial boys (5-3) overcame a 27-26 halftime deficit to beat tournament host Windermere Prep (11-2), Florida’s ninth-ranked Class 3A team.

The Spartans girls tean (9-0) took a 60-41 victory over Seton Catholic (10-3) of Chandler, Arizona, ranked third in its state.

For the Memorial boys, Kwan Lewis scored 12 points and YaCouba Traore added 11 to lead the way in the tight game. Fanbo Zeng led Windermere Prep with 20 points. Traore was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, and JR Mitchell made the all-tournament team.

Three Memorial girls scored in double figures. Leilani Kapinus led Memorial with 12 points. Lexi McNabb led Seton Catholic with 13 points. Kapinus was awarded MVP honors, and Mia Morel made the all-tournament team.

Reedsburg 60, River Valley 46

The visiting Beavers (9-0) used a 29-22 run in the first half to take control against the host Blackhawks (2-2). Zach Bestor scored 31 points for Reedsburg, making six 3-pointers. River Valley got 17 points from Josh Maier.

Milton 60, Beloit Memorial 47

The visiting Red Hawks (4-4) went on a 35-16 run in the first half to upend the Purple Knights (0-5). Sam Burdette totaled 20 points and Jack Campion 18 for Milton. Beloit got 16 points from Azeez Ganiyu.

Columbus 77,

Walworth Big Foot 49

Ben Emler scored 24 points as the visiting Cardinals (3-3) downed the host Chiefs (0-6). Columbus jumped out to 42-25 halftime lead in the victory. Gus Foster scored 18 points for Big Foot.

Girls

New Glarus 48, Cuba City 42

The host Glarner Knights (6-2) used a 24-15 run in the first half to beat the Cubans (6-1). Dylan Nall led New Glarus with 11 points and Lily Himmelmann added 10. Kiera Holzemer scored 14 for Cuba City. Beaver Dam 67,

Cretin-Derham Hall 34

At the St. Olaf College Holiday Tournament in Northfield, Minnesota, the Golden Beavers (8-1) raced to a 45-16 halftime lead on their way to victory over the Raiders (4-5). Natalie Jens scored 14 points for Beaver Dam.

PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday’s summaries

The Rock Holiday Classic

Windermere (Fla.) Prep

Championship

MADISON MEMORIAL 57,

WINDERMERE PREP 50

Madison Memorial*26*31*—*57

Windermere Prep*27*23*—*50

MADISON MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lewis 5 1-4 12, Goodall 0 2-2 2, Mitchell 5 0-0 10, Traore 2 7-8 11, Younk 0 2-2 2, Jackson 2 0-0 4, Kerkhoff 3 1-1 9, Yu 2 3-3 7. Totals 19 16-20 57.

WINDERMERE PREP — Velez 1 2-3 4, Hulsewe 3 4-4 10, Zeng 7 4-5 20, Z. Williams 2 0-0 4, J. Williams 2 1-1 5, Smith 3 0-0 7. Totals 18 11-14 50.

3-point goals: MM 3 (Kerkhoff 2, Lewis 1); WP 3 (Zeng 2, Smith 1). Total fouls: MM 15; WP 19. Fouled out: Williams.

Third place: Lakota East (Ohio) 57, Riverside (Va.) 35

Fifth place: Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson 92, North Laurel (Ky.) 87

Seventh place: Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy 49, Tipp City (Ohio) Tippecanoe 37

Non-conference

MILTON 60, BELOIT MEMORIAL 47

Milton*35*25*—*60

Beloit Memorial*16*31*—*47

MILTON (fg ft pts) — Campion 5 7 17, Burrows 2 4 8, Nelson 2 0 4, Burdette 8 0 20, Bothun 0 1 1, Kudrna 2 0 4. Totals 19 12-19 60.

BELOIT MEMORIAL — Phiffer 1 0 2, Hanna 5 0 10, Bell 2 3 8, Chandler 1 2 3, Boyd 3 0 6, King 1 0 2, Ganiyu 7 2 16. Totals 20 6-11 47.

3-point goals: M 4 (Burdette 4), BM 1 (Bell). Total fouls: M 16, BM 19. Fouled out — Garrett.

REEDSBURG 60, RIVER VALLEY 46

Reedsburg*29*31*—*60

River Valley*22*24*—*46

REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Hale 0 2-2 2, Fuhrmann 4 2-2 10, Kast 1 0-0 2, Daniels 4 7-9 15, Bestor 11 3-3 31. Totals 20 14-16 60.

RIVER VALLEY — Aron 1 0-1 3, Rayn 1 0-0 3, Bailey 0 0-2 0, Nachreiner 2 0-3 4, Banen 1-2 1, Jewell 1 3-3 5, Springer 3 0-0 7, Gloudeman 1 0-0 3, Maier 7 2-4 17, Paulus 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 6-15 46.

3-point goals: R 6 (Bestor 6); RV 6 (Aron 1, Ryan 1, Springer 1, Gloudeman 1, Maier 1, Paulus 1). Total fouls: R 18; RV 15. Fouled out: Bailey.

COLUMBUS 77, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 49

Columbus*42*35*—*77

Walworth Big Foot*25*24*—*49

COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Anderson 1 0-0 2, Schulte 5 0-1 12, Campbell 4 2-2 12 Cotter 2 2-2 6, Carthew 4 1-5 9, Rennhack 0 1-2 1, Adam 2-4 2, Brunell 4 0-0 9, Emler 7 9-9 24. Totals 27 17-23 77.

WALWORTH BIG FOOT — Bennett 2 0-0 6, Demco 4 0-0 11, Greco 2 0-0 4, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Shallcross 0 1-2 1, Foster 8 2-3 18, Wilson 2 0-2 4, Schmitz 1 1-1 3. Totals 20 4-9 49.

3-point goals: C 6 (Schulte 2, Campbell 2, Brunell 1, Emler 1); WBF 5 (Demco 3, Bennett 2). Total fouls: C 10; WBF 18.

Saturday's late summary

SOUTH MILWAUKEE 58, JANESEVILLE PARKER 45

Janeseville Parker*30*15*—*45

South Milwaukee*22*36*—*58

JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft-fta pts) — DeLong 3 6-7 14, Vernon 1 0-0 2, Biba 6 0-1 12, Hartwig 2 1-2 5, Weis 4 2-3 12. Totals 20 9-13 45.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — Harris 7 7-7 24, Dunham 5 0-0 10, Yopps 1 0-0 2, Laine 3 1-2 7, Susek 0 2-2 2, Brion 3 4-4 13. Totals 19 14-15 58.

3-point goals: JP 4 (DeLong 2, Weis 2); M 3 (Harris 3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s summaries

The Rock Holiday Classic

Windermere (Fla.) Prep

Championship

MADISON MEMORIAL 60,

CHANDLER (Ariz.) SETON CATHOLIC 41

Seton Catholic*10*30*—*41

Madison Memorial*29*31*—*60

SETON CATHOLIC (fg ft pts) — DiGiovanni 3 1 8, Daniel 3 2 9, Willis 2 2 7, McNabb 5 0 13, Cartagena 0 1 1, Trojanovich 1 0 3. Totals 14 6 41.

MADISON MEMORIAL — Peters 2 0 6, 5 1 12, Morel 3 3 10, Brown 4 1 9, Rankins 4 2 10, White Eagle 1 1 3, Thorns 2 0 4, Virgin 1 0 2. Totals 17 8 60 .

3-point goals: SC 7 (McNabb 3, DioGiovanni 1, Trojanovich 1, Willis 1, Daniel 1); MM 5 (Peters 2, Sweet 1, Kapinus 1, Morel 1).

Third place: Carrollwood Day (Fla.) 60, Cumberland County (Tenn.) 29

Fifth place: Magnificat (Ohio) 73, Roswell (Ga.) 36

Seventh place: Indian Hill (Ohio) 38, St. John Neumann (Fla.) 27

St. Olaf College Tournament

At Northfield, Minn.

BEAVER DAM 67,

ST. PAUL (Minn.) CRETIN-DERHAM HALL 34

Beaver Dam*45*22*—*67

Cretin-Derham Hall*16*18*—*34

BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Jens 6 0-0 14, Burchardt 1 0-0 2, Wittnebel 5 0-0 11, Wilke 2 0-0 5, Donaldson 2 0-0 4, Hodgson 3 0-0 7, Streblow 1 0-0 3, Yagodinski 5 0-0 12, Wendt 1 0-0 3, Ashley 1 0-0 3, Stonewall 1 1-2 3. Totals 28 1-2 67.

CRETIN-DERHAM HALL — Jackson 0 5-6 5, Mader 2 2-2 6, Caruso 4 0-0 8, Martinez-Stewart 2 1-2 5, Ostrom 1 0-0 2, Allen 2 1-2 5, Mason 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 9-12 34.

3-point goals: BD 10 (Jens 2, Yagodinski 2, Wittnebel 1, Wilke 1, Hodgson 1, Streblow 1, Wendt 1, Ashley 1,); CDH 1 (Mason 1). Total fouls: BD 11; CDH 5.

Non-conference

WALWORTH BIG FOOT 62, COLUMBUS 46

Columbus*15*31*—*46

Walworth Big Foot*39*23*—*62

COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Link 3 1-2 7, Ash. Olson 2 1-1 5, Ekern 1 3-3 5, M. Kahl 0 0-2 0, Zittlel 1 2-2 4, G. Kahl, 3 1-1 8, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Boettcher 1 1-3 4, Paulson 1 0-0 3, Dornaus 0 4-6 4, Ab. Olson 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 13-20 46.

WALWORTH BIG FOOT — Peterson 2 0-0 4, Courier 7 0-0 18, VandeBogart 1 0-0 2, V. Larson 5 1-2 11, L. Larson 1 4-6 6, Paulsen 5 5-6 15, Eichmann 1 0-0 2, Tracy 1 1-2 4. Totals 23 11-16 62.

3-point goals: C 3 (G. Kahl 1, Boettcher 1, Paulson 1); WBF 5 (Courier 4, Tracy 1). Total fouls: C 12; WBF 20.

NEW GLARUS 68, CUBA CITY 42

Cuba City*15*27*—*42

New Glarus*24*44*—*68

CUBA CITY (fg ft-fta pts) — Droessler 1 0-0 3, Mad. Calvert 0 2-4 2, Graber 0 2-2 2, Kopp 3 0-0 7, Mck. Calvert 2 0-0 4, Holzemer 6 2-2 14, Lutes 4 2-2 10, Carl 0 0-1 0. Totals 16 8-11 42.

NEW GLARUS — Watrud 4 0-0 8, Yaun 0 1-2 1, Himmelmann 3 4-6 10, Klosterman-Havens 2 1-2 5, Benson 3 2-4 8, Nall 3 5-9 11, Marty 2 0-1 5. Totals 17 13-24 48.

3-point goals: CC 2 (Droessler 1, Kopp 1); NG 1 (Marty 1). Total fouls: CC 20; NG 15. Fouled out: Mck. Calvert.

Saturday's late summary

WATERLOO 59, MAYVILLE 57, (OT)

Waterloo*28*26*— 59

Mayville*25*29*— 57

WATERLOO (fg-ft-tp) — Schneider 5 4-4 15, Powers 4 4-4 14, Jaehnke 0 0-3 0, Asik 4 6-7 17, Mosher 2 1-3 5, Wolff 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 15-21 59.

MAYVILLE — Schraufnagel 4 0-0 9, Welak 0 1-2 1, Wagner 1 2-2 4, Clark 2 0-0 5, Konrad 3 3-6 9, Perry 5 1-2 11, Zimmer 2 4-8 8, Huston 2 5-8 10. Totals 19 16-28 57.

3-point goals: W (Schneider 1, Powers 2, Asik 3), M (Schraufnagel 1, Clark 1, Huston 1). Total fouls: W 18, M 22. Fouled out: Welak, Huston.

