Prep basketball: Memorial boys, girls sweep championships in Florida tournament

The Madison Memorial boys and girls basketball teams are returning from a long weekend in Florida with plenty of hardware.

Both Spartans teams won three games from Thursday to Monday, earning championships in The Rock Holiday Classic in Windermere, Fla.

The Memorial boys (5-3) overcame a 27-26 halftime deficit to beat tournament host Windermere Prep (11-2), Florida’s ninth-ranked Class 3A team.

The Spartans girls tean (9-0) took a 60-41 victory over Seton Catholic (10-3) of Chandler, Arizona, ranked third in its state.

For the Memorial boys, Kwan Lewis scored 12 points and YaCouba Traore added 11 to lead the way in the tight game. Fanbo Zeng led Windermere Prep with 20 points. Traore was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, and JR Mitchell made the all-tournament team.

Three Memorial girls scored in double figures. Leilani Kapinus led Memorial with 12 points. Lexi McNabb led Seton Catholic with 13 points. Kapinus was awarded MVP honors, and Mia Morel made the all-tournament team.

