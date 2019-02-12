The 19-1 Madison East boys basketball team held on to the No. 2 state ranking in this week’s Associated Press state poll.
Two other Big Eight Conference teams, Madison La Follette and Sun Prairie, earned honorable mention.
In Division 2, Mount Horeb (15-3) kept the No. 2 ranking. Lakeside Lutheran moved up one place to No. 8 in Division 3, with Lake Mills dropping two notches to No. 10.
In Division 4, Wisconsin Heights earned honorable mention. Randolph (17-0) was ranked No. 1 in Division 5.
In the Division 1 girls rankings, Sun Prairie (15-4) slipped one spot into a tie for No. 6, and Middleton earned honorable mention.
Beaver Dam (20-1) held on to the top ranking in No. 2, with Monona Grove (18-2) fading two spots to No. 4 and Monroe (14-6) climbing one spot to No. 9. Reedsburg earned honorable mention.
In Division 3, Marshall (16-2) kept the No. 3 spot, and Wisconsin Dells (16-3) slipped one place to No. 10. Mineral Point (15-3) kept its No. 8 ranking in Division 4, and Black Hawk (20-0) was ranked No. 1 in Division 5.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Feb. 11, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Sussex Hamilton (7), 15-3, 79, 1
2, Madison East (1), 18-1, 72, 2
3, Kimberly, 16-2, 64, 3
4, Brookfield Central, 14-4, 55, 5
5, Brookfield East, 14-4, 40, 4
6, West Allis Central, 14-2, 35, 8
7, Racine Park, 12-3, 29, 9
8, Mequon Homestead, 14-4, 27, 6
9, Waukesha West, 16-3, 19, 7
10, Hartland Arrowhead, 14-4, 11, 10
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 7, Sun Prairie 1, Wausau West 1.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Glendale Nicolet (8), 17-1, 80, 1
2, La Crosse Central, 15-2, 71, 2
3, Westosha Central, 15-1, 65, 3
4, East Troy, 14-1, 51, 4
5, Onalaska, 16-3, 43, 5
6, Mount Horeb, 15-3, 39, 6
7, Green Bay Southwest, 16-1, 33, 7
8, Milw, Washington, 13-5, 27, 9
9, Milw, Bay View, 15-1, 21, 10
10, Kaukauna, 13-5, 7, 8
Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Madison 2, Greenfield (16-3) 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Waupun (6), 16-1, 77, 1
2, Racine St. Catherine's (2), 16-3, 72, 2
3, Delafield St. John's NW, 16-1, 65, 3
4, Greendale Martin Luther, 15-3, 56, 4
5, Stratford, 17-0, 50, 5
6, Lake Country Lutheran, 14-2, 39, 6
7, Whitefish Bay Dominican, 13-5, 27, 7
8, Lakeside Lutheran, 13-3, 20, 9
9, Prairie du Chien, 15-2, 10, NR
10, Lake Mills, 13-5, 7, 8
Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 5, Brookfield Academy 4, Freedom 4, Denmark 2, Platteville 1, Southern Door 1.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Manitowoc Roncalli (8), 18-0, 80, 1
2, Oshkosh Lourdes, 16-1, 70, 3
3, Darlington, 16-1, 60, 2
4, Clear Lake, 15-1, 52, T5
5, Iola-Scandinavia, 16-1, 44, 4
6, New Glarus, 16-2, 42, T5
7, Howards Grove, 17-1, 41, 7
8, Osseo-Fairchild, 15-1, 26, 8
9, Mineral Point, 12-5, 13, 9
10, Colfax, 15-1, 10, 10
Others receiving votes: Shiocton 1, Wisconsin Heights 1.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Randolph (8), 17-0, 80, 2
2, Bangor, 15-1, 66, 3
3, Sheboygan Area Luth., 18-1, 65, 1
4, Marshfield Columbus, 16-1, 57, 4
5, Hustisford, 16-1, 48, 5
6, Wauzeka-Steuben, 16-1, 42, 6
7, Blair-Taylor, 16-1, 33, 7
8, Rio, 14-3, 23, 9
9, Wild Rose, 14-4, 13, 8
10, Almond-Bancroft, 14-3, 12, 10
Others receiving votes: Phelps 1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ASSOCIATED PRESS
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
The Associated Press Wisconsin prep girls basketball poll for the week of Feb. 11, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
DIVISION 1
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Milw. King (8), 14-3, 80, 1
2, Mukwonago, 18-1, 71, 2
3, Oak Creek, 18-2, 61, 4
4, Bay Port, 19-1, 51, 3
5, Germantown, 16-3, 47, 6
6 (tie), Sun Prairie, 15-4, 31, 5
6 (tie), Kimberly, 16-3, 31, 8
8, Hartland Arrowhead, 15-5, 28, 7
9, Appleton East, 15-3, 19, 9
10, Milw. Divine Savior, 16-4, 13, 10
Others receiving votes: Middleton 6, Green Bay Preble 2.
DIVISION 2
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Beaver Dam (8), 20-1, 80, 1
2, Slinger, 18-1, 69, 3
3, New Berlin Eisenhower, 19-2, 63, 4
4, Monona Grove, 18-2, 55, 2
5, Whitefish Bay, 17-2, 48, 5
6, Pewaukee, 17-4, 44, 7
7, West Bend West, 15-3, 26, 8
8, Milw. Pius XI, 16-5, 19, 9
9, Monroe, 14-6, 17, 10
10, Hortonville, 14-5, 13, 6
Others receiving votes: South Milwaukee 2, Waterford 2, Reedsburg 1, Luxemburg-Casco 1.
DIVISION 3
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Laconia (8), 19-0, 80, 1
2, Amherst, 17-1, 68, 2
3, Marshall, 16-2, 62, 3
4, Prairie du Chien, 17-0, 56, 4
5, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 18-1, 50, 5
6, Somers Shoreland Luth, 17-1, 40, 6
7, Kewaunee, 19-1, 27, 7
8, Amery, 18-1, 21, 8
9, Freedom, 17-2, 18, T9
10, Wisconsin Dells, 16-3, 10, T9
Others receiving votes: Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Wrightstown 2, Greendale Martin Luther 2.
DIVISION 4
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1 (tie), La Crosse Aquinas (4), 19-1, 75, 1
1 (tie), Colby (4), 19-0, 75, 2
3, Melrose-Mindoro, 18-1, 66, 3
4, Mishicot, 19-1, 53, 4
5, Racine Lutheran, 16-2, 47, 6
6, Howards Grove, 18-2, 37, 5
7, Milw. Science, 12-5, 28, 7
8 (tie), Mineral Point, 15-3, 21, 8
8 (tie), Durand, 16-2, 21, 9
10, Eau Claire Regis, 15-4, 9, NR
Others receiving votes: Markesan 5, Manawa 2, Colfax 1.
DIVISION 5
Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW
1, Black Hawk (7), 20-0, 79, 1
2, Clayton (1), 19-0, 73, 2
3, River Ridge, 15-2, 64, 3
4, Wausau Newman, 17-3, 56, 4
5, Fall River, 16-3, 43, 6
6, Randolph, 16-4, 35, 5
7, Wauzeka-Steuben, 16-2, 32, 7
8, Wausaukee, 14-2, 25, 8
9, Oneida Nation, 15-2, 17, 9
10, Wis. Rapids Assumption, 16-4, 16, 10
Others receiving votes: None.