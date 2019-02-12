Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep boys basketball: Madison East's Marcus Justice

East's Marcus Justice gets around Memorial's Cade Ellingson, as Madison Memorial takes on Madison East in Wisconsin Big Eight Conference boys high school basketball on Tuesday, 12/4/18, at East High School

 Greg Dixon Photo

The 19-1 Madison East boys basketball team held on to the No. 2 state ranking in this week’s Associated Press state poll.

Two other Big Eight Conference teams, Madison La Follette and Sun Prairie, earned honorable mention.

In Division 2, Mount Horeb (15-3) kept the No. 2 ranking. Lakeside Lutheran moved up one place to No. 8 in Division 3, with Lake Mills dropping two notches to No. 10.

In Division 4, Wisconsin Heights earned honorable mention. Randolph (17-0) was ranked No. 1 in Division 5.

In the Division 1 girls rankings, Sun Prairie (15-4) slipped one spot into a tie for No. 6, and Middleton earned honorable mention.

Beaver Dam (20-1) held on to the top ranking in No. 2, with Monona Grove (18-2) fading two spots to No. 4 and Monroe (14-6) climbing one spot to No. 9. Reedsburg earned honorable mention.

In Division 3, Marshall (16-2) kept the No. 3 spot, and Wisconsin Dells (16-3) slipped one place to No. 10. Mineral Point (15-3) kept its No. 8 ranking in Division 4, and Black Hawk (20-0) was ranked No. 1 in Division 5.

BOYS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press Wisconsin prep boys basketball poll for the week of Feb. 11, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

DIVISION 1

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Sussex Hamilton (7), 15-3, 79, 1

2, Madison East (1), 18-1, 72, 2

3, Kimberly, 16-2, 64, 3

4, Brookfield Central, 14-4, 55, 5

5, Brookfield East, 14-4, 40, 4

6, West Allis Central, 14-2, 35, 8

7, Racine Park, 12-3, 29, 9

8, Mequon Homestead, 14-4, 27, 6

9, Waukesha West, 16-3, 19, 7

10, Hartland Arrowhead, 14-4, 11, 10

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 7, Sun Prairie 1, Wausau West 1.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Glendale Nicolet (8), 17-1, 80, 1

2, La Crosse Central, 15-2, 71, 2

3, Westosha Central, 15-1, 65, 3

4, East Troy, 14-1, 51, 4

5, Onalaska, 16-3, 43, 5

6, Mount Horeb, 15-3, 39, 6

7, Green Bay Southwest, 16-1, 33, 7

8, Milw, Washington, 13-5, 27, 9

9, Milw, Bay View, 15-1, 21, 10

10, Kaukauna, 13-5, 7, 8

Others receiving votes: Milwaukee Madison 2, Greenfield (16-3) 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Waupun (6), 16-1, 77, 1

2, Racine St. Catherine's (2), 16-3, 72, 2

3, Delafield St. John's NW, 16-1, 65, 3

4, Greendale Martin Luther, 15-3, 56, 4

5, Stratford, 17-0, 50, 5

6, Lake Country Lutheran, 14-2, 39, 6

7, Whitefish Bay Dominican, 13-5, 27, 7

8, Lakeside Lutheran, 13-3, 20, 9

9, Prairie du Chien, 15-2, 10, NR

10, Lake Mills, 13-5, 7, 8

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 5, Brookfield Academy 4, Freedom 4, Denmark 2, Platteville 1, Southern Door 1.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Manitowoc Roncalli (8), 18-0, 80, 1

2, Oshkosh Lourdes, 16-1, 70, 3

3, Darlington, 16-1, 60, 2

4, Clear Lake, 15-1, 52, T5

5, Iola-Scandinavia, 16-1, 44, 4

6, New Glarus, 16-2, 42, T5

7, Howards Grove, 17-1, 41, 7

8, Osseo-Fairchild, 15-1, 26, 8

9, Mineral Point, 12-5, 13, 9

10, Colfax, 15-1, 10, 10

Others receiving votes: Shiocton 1, Wisconsin Heights 1.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Randolph (8), 17-0, 80, 2

2, Bangor, 15-1, 66, 3

3, Sheboygan Area Luth., 18-1, 65, 1

4, Marshfield Columbus, 16-1, 57, 4

5, Hustisford, 16-1, 48, 5

6, Wauzeka-Steuben, 16-1, 42, 6

7, Blair-Taylor, 16-1, 33, 7

8, Rio, 14-3, 23, 9

9, Wild Rose, 14-4, 13, 8

10, Almond-Bancroft, 14-3, 12, 10

Others receiving votes: Phelps 1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

The Associated Press Wisconsin prep girls basketball poll for the week of Feb. 11, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

DIVISION 1

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Milw. King (8), 14-3, 80, 1

2, Mukwonago, 18-1, 71, 2

3, Oak Creek, 18-2, 61, 4

4, Bay Port, 19-1, 51, 3

5, Germantown, 16-3, 47, 6

6 (tie), Sun Prairie, 15-4, 31, 5

6 (tie), Kimberly, 16-3, 31, 8

8, Hartland Arrowhead, 15-5, 28, 7

9, Appleton East, 15-3, 19, 9

10, Milw. Divine Savior, 16-4, 13, 10

Others receiving votes: Middleton 6, Green Bay Preble 2.

DIVISION 2

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Beaver Dam (8), 20-1, 80, 1

2, Slinger, 18-1, 69, 3

3, New Berlin Eisenhower, 19-2, 63, 4

4, Monona Grove, 18-2, 55, 2

5, Whitefish Bay, 17-2, 48, 5

6, Pewaukee, 17-4, 44, 7

7, West Bend West, 15-3, 26, 8

8, Milw. Pius XI, 16-5, 19, 9

9, Monroe, 14-6, 17, 10

10, Hortonville, 14-5, 13, 6

Others receiving votes: South Milwaukee 2, Waterford 2, Reedsburg 1, Luxemburg-Casco 1.

DIVISION 3

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Laconia (8), 19-0, 80, 1

2, Amherst, 17-1, 68, 2

3, Marshall, 16-2, 62, 3

4, Prairie du Chien, 17-0, 56, 4

5, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 18-1, 50, 5

6, Somers Shoreland Luth, 17-1, 40, 6

7, Kewaunee, 19-1, 27, 7

8, Amery, 18-1, 21, 8

9, Freedom, 17-2, 18, T9

10, Wisconsin Dells, 16-3, 10, T9

Others receiving votes: Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran 4, Wrightstown 2, Greendale Martin Luther 2.

DIVISION 4

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1 (tie), La Crosse Aquinas (4), 19-1, 75, 1

1 (tie), Colby (4), 19-0, 75, 2

3, Melrose-Mindoro, 18-1, 66, 3

4, Mishicot, 19-1, 53, 4

5, Racine Lutheran, 16-2, 47, 6

6, Howards Grove, 18-2, 37, 5

7, Milw. Science, 12-5, 28, 7

8 (tie), Mineral Point, 15-3, 21, 8

8 (tie), Durand, 16-2, 21, 9

10, Eau Claire Regis, 15-4, 9, NR

Others receiving votes: Markesan 5, Manawa 2, Colfax 1.

DIVISION 5

Rank, school, W-L, Pts, LW

1, Black Hawk (7), 20-0, 79, 1

2, Clayton (1), 19-0, 73, 2

3, River Ridge, 15-2, 64, 3

4, Wausau Newman, 17-3, 56, 4

5, Fall River, 16-3, 43, 6

6, Randolph, 16-4, 35, 5

7, Wauzeka-Steuben, 16-2, 32, 7

8, Wausaukee, 14-2, 25, 8

9, Oneida Nation, 15-2, 17, 9

10, Wis. Rapids Assumption, 16-4, 16, 10

Others receiving votes: None.

