It took a second-half turnaround Saturday night to keep the Madison East boys basketball team alone atop the Big Eight Conference standings with a 65-59 victory over visiting Sun Prairie.
The Purgolders (18-1, 14-1 Big Eight), ranked second in Division 1 by The Associated Press, fell behind 33-24 at halftime against the Cardinals (13-5, 9-5). But East reversed its fortunes in the second half, ending with a 41-26 run.
Senior Damontae Thompson led four East double-digit scorers with 16 points. Brock Voigt scored 16 for Sun Prairie.
Janesville Craig 45,
Middleton 43
The host Cougars (10-9, 7-8 Big Eight) got 14 points from senior Aaron Leverson to top the Cardinals (12-7, 9-6) in a game that was tight throughout. Middleton got 15 points from Sam Close.
Janesville Parker 50,
Madison West 45
The Vikings (3-15, 2-13 Big Eight) downed the host Regents (6-13, 4-11) as senior Tremar Curry scored 21 points. Cliff McCray had 16 for West.
Mount Horeb 70,
Reedsburg 41
Jason Larson scored 19 points and Gunnar Nortman had 18 as the Vikings (15-3, 10-0 Badger North Conference), ranked sixth in Division 2, beat the host Beavers (10-8, 5-5) to maintain their league lead. Reedsburg got 15 points from Will Fuhrmann.
Lakeside Lutheran 58,
Lake Mills 54
Getting 20 points from Jack Monis and going 21-for-23 from the line, the visiting Warriors (13-3, 7-1 Capitol North) pulled away from a 24-24 halftime tie to beat the L-Cats (13-5, 5-2). Monis made all 10 of his free throws. J.T. Toepfer scored 20 for Lake Mills.
McFarland 78, Brodhead 42
Senior Trevon Chislom scored 20 points as the host Spartans (12-5, 8-5 Rock Valley Conference) rolled past the Cardinals (4-13, 3-11). Brodhead’s Connor Green had 10 points.
Mineral Point 91, Boscobel 69
The Pointers (12-5, 8-2 SWAL) beat the host Bulldogs (3-12, 1-9) behind 32 points from junior Isaac Lindsey and 18 from sophomore Liam Stumpf.
Madison Memorial 55,
DeKalb (Ill.) 52
The Spartans (11-5) wiped out a four-point halftime deficit with a 31-24 run in the second half run to edge the visiting Barbs (15-11). Senior Dryden Schaefer scored 13 points, hitting three 3-pointers, and Kwan Lewis and Kyle Yu added 10 apiece. DeKalb got 12 points each from Zach Russell and Trenton Kyler.
Madison La Follette 87,
Niles North 70
Junior Ben Probst scored 18 points and Troy Reeves Jr. had 17 to help the Lancers (14-4) stop the Vikings (19-8) in the Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle at Racine Prairie.
Lodi 60, Columbus 49
The Blue Devils (9-10, 4-4 Capitol North), led by senior Max Hamilton’s 16 points, defeated the host Cardinals (9-8, 2-5). Senior Trent Casper scored 16 points for Columbus.
Madison Edgewood 58, Platteville 56
The visiting Crusaders (8-10) clawed out a narrow victory over the Hillmen (11-5). Sophomore guard Isandro Jimenez led Edgewood with 16 points. Andy Eggers and Isaiah Oswald scored 12 points apiece for Platteville.
Wisconsin Heights 70,
Darlington 63
Senior Camden Brown made nine 3-pointers and finished with 27 points to help the Vanguards (13-4) knock off the previously undefeated Redbirds (16-1), ranked second in Division 4. Darlington’s Stryker Fitzsimons scored 25 points.
Girls
Monona Grove 53, Watertown 42
McKenna Warnock scored 31 points, sinking 17 of 19 free throws, as the Silver Eagles (18-2, 11-2 Badger South) took advantage of 24 Goslings fouls to win. Watertown (13-7, 7-5) got 15 points from Teya Maas.
Oregon 57, Milton 46
The Panthers (13-8, 7-6 Badger South) got 15 points from junior Liz Uhl to beat the host Red Hawks (8-11, 3-9). Senior Chloe Buescher led Milton with 21 points.
Evansville 56, East Troy 32
Sophomore Paige Banks scored 16 points as the Blue Devils (12-8, 11-5 Rock Valley) dropped the Trojans (14-6, 11-5) to move into a tie for second place in the league.
Freshman Grace Lomen led East Troy with 15 points, but Evansville held the Trojans to their lowest point total of the season.
Columbus 58, Poynette 48
Senior guard Savannah Olson scored 15 points, going 9-for-10 at the free throw line and lifting the host Cardinals (4-15, 2-8 Capitol North) to victory over the Pumas (9-10, 3-6). Hanna Walters scored 13 points for Poynette.
Marshall 64, Monroe 51
The Cardinals (16-2), ranked third in Division 3, defeated the Cheesemakers (14-6), ranked 10th in Division 2, at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Marshall sophomore Anna Lutz scored 22 points. For Monroe, seniors Emily Benzschawel and Sydney Hilliard had 20 and 19 points, respectively.