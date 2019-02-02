The Sun Prairie girls basketball team opened the game an 8-0 run on Saturday, and that was the final margin as the Cardinals collected a key Big Eight Conference victory over Madison La Follette by a 46-38 score.
The Lancers (13-4, 10-4 Big Eight) reduced the deficit to three points with three minutes remaining, but were unable to take the lead.
The Cardinals (15-3, 13-1) got 11 points from sophomore Ashley Rae and 10 points from senior Grace Hilber. Kaytlin Eder scored 13 points and Demetria Prewitt had 12 for the Lancers.
Madison Memorial 81, Verona 50
Junior guard Emmoni Rankins scored 26 points as the Spartans (13-5, 10-4 Big Eight) beat the Wildcats (11-7, 8-6). Maya White Eagle finished with 15 points for Memorial, getting 12 of them in the first half. Verona freshman guard Aaliyah Smith had 21 points.
Madison East 64, Janesville Craig 52
The Purgolders (12-5, 8-5 Big Eight) got 18 points from senior Ashayla Moseberry in their road victory over the Cougars (9-9, 5-9). Sophomore Claudia Fieiras scored 23 points for Janesville Craig.
Madison West 46,
Beloit Memorial 43
The visiting Regents (2-16, 1-13 Big Eight) avenged an earlier loss to the Purple Knights (1-16, 1-13) as Eniya Driscoll scored 20 points. Tajah Randall scored 17 points for Beloit.
Monroe 58,
Stoughton 41
Sydney Hilliard and Grace Tostrud each scored 15 points as the Cheesemakers (12-5, 7-3 Badger South) defeated the Vikings (10-7, 7-3) to create a second-place tie in the league race. Stoughton’s Alex Ashworth scored 10 points.
Monona Grove 65,
Oregon 53
Senior Iowa recruit McKenna Warnock scored 41 points to lead the second-ranked Silver Eagles (16-1, 9-1 Badger South Conference) over the Panthers (10-8, 4-6). It was Monona Grove’s 15th consecutive victory. Junior guard Liz Uhl led Oregon with 21 points.
Beaver Dam 74,
DeForest 29
Sophomore Matyson Wilke led the way with 16 points as the top-ranked Golden Beavers (18-1, 11-0 Badger North Conference) took a 14-0 lead and cruised past the Norskies (12-6, 7-3) for their seventh consecutive win. Senior Aleah Grundahl led DeForest with seven points.
Baraboo 48,
Mount Horeb 31
The duo of senior guard Alexis Johnson and forward Haley Hannagan scored 15 points apiece, lifting the Thunderbirds (4-14, 3-8 Badger North) over the visiting Vikings (4-13, 2-8). Julia Magnuson scored 18 points for Mount Horeb.
Lodi 63, Lake Mills 50
Sophomore guard Lauryn Milne scored 14 points as the Blue Devils (12-5, 5-2 Capitol North Conference) downed the L-Cats (13-5, 5-2) to move into a three-way tie for first place atop the conference with Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran. Sophomore Julianna Wagner led Lake Mills with 14 points.
Lakeside Lutheran 51,
Watertown Luther Prep 42
The Warriors (10-6, 5-2 Capitol North Conference) took a 29-28 lead entering the half, but pushed their way to victory over the visiting Phoenix (9-7, 2-5). Senior guard Kaitlyn Shadoski led Lakeside with 18 points, and went 8-of-12 from the free throw line. Luther Prep’s Lauren Paulsen scored 13 points.
Cambridge 50,
Wisconsin Heights 44
Led by junior Ashlynn Jarlsberg’s 20 points, the Blue Jays (6-12, 1-6 Capitol South Conference) used a steady offense to hold off the host Vanguards (6-10, 3-5) for their first conference victory. Ashlee Adler scored 15 points for Heights.
McFarland 66,
Brodhead 43
Sophomore Katie Hildebrandt scored 21 points to lead the Spartans (12-6, 12-2 Rock Valley Conference) past the host Cardinals (9-8, 6-8). Junior Carissa Purdue finished with 14 points for Brodhead.
Reedsburg 74,
La Crosse Logan 40
The Beavers (13-4) stormed to victory over the visiting Rangers (2-16) as senior guard Alyssa Straka led the way with 21 points. No Logan player scored in double figures.
Black Hawk 70,
Madison Edgewood 58
The visiting Warriors (18-0), ranked first in Division 5, defeated the Crusaders (5-13) in a non-conference battle. Sophomore Bailey Butler scored 23 points for Black Hawk. Senior Lindsey Langlois had 13 for Edgewood.
Sauk Prairie 62,
River Valley 36
The visiting Eagles (4-13) raced to a 37-14 halftime lead and coasted past the Blackhawks (5-13). Sophomore guard Olivia Breunig led Sauk Prairie with 17 points. Emily Briehl led River Valley with eight points.
Boys basketball
Janesville Craig 73,
Madison La Follette 70 (OT)
It took an extra period for the Cougars (9-9, 6-8 Big Eight Conference) to score an upset over the host Lancers (13-4, 11-3). Craig senior Jack Huml scored 29 points, including three points in the final 30 seconds of overtime. Junior Derek Gray scored 15 for La Follette.
DeForest 51,
Milwaukee Marquette 50
Junior Trey Schroeder scored 17 points and Jack Bogan had 16 as the Norskies (12-3) edged the Hilltoppers (9-7) in the John Chekouras Classic at Mequon Homestead. Marquette Junior Aidan Flynn finished with 21 points.
Monroe 54, Milwaukee Academy of Science 52
The Cheesemakers (8-7) edged the Novas (6-9) in the Chekouras Tournament as senior Cade King scored 23 points. Milwaukee Science got 20 points from junior Brandon Wilder and 19 from sophomore Donald McHenry.
Grafton 63, Stoughton 40
Junior guard Alex Huibregtse led the Black Hawks (9-6) with 19 points, pushing them to victory over the host Vikings (8-8) in the Chekouras Tournament. Drew Anderson scored 10 points for Stoughton.
Edgerton 64, Milton 39
The host Crimson Tide (8-6) held the Red Hawks (2-13) scoreless for the first 8:43 of the second half to build an eight-point halftime lead into a 19-point advantage. The winners got 20 points from Brian Rusch. Cade Austin scored 11 for Milton.
Mineral Point 79, Almond-Bancroft 56
The Pointers (11-5), ranked 10th in Division 4, defeated the Eagles (12-3) at the JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Junior Isaac Lindsey scored 25 for Mineral Point and sophomore Liam Stumpf added 18. Senior Cade Lamb scored 19 for Almond-Bancroft.
Wisconsin Dells 67, Richland Center 42
The Chiefs (12-4) sprinted to a non-conference victory over the visiting Hornets (6-9). Sam Millard, a 6-foot-8 junior, led the Dells with 17 points. Jacob Schauf scored 18 for Richland Center.