A balanced scoring attack helped the Madison West boys basketball team survive a nervous finish to take a 68-64 victory over visiting Milwaukee Vincent in non-conference play Saturday night.
The Regents (1-1) raced to a 35-26 halftime lead as Vincent’s coaching staff decided to bench scoring leader Robert Anderson, a senior guard, for the first half due to a violation of team rules.
Anderson then erupted for 28 second-half points, making 15 of 18 free throws, as the Vikings (1-1) made things tight for the Regents.
Senior guard Cliff McCray led West with 14 points, sinking six of eight free throws. Sophomore guard Elliott Berry and senior forwards Jeramiah Champion and Austin Brooks also scored in double figures for West.
Madison East 62,
Oshkosh North 47
The Purgolders (2-0) captured the championship of the Spartans Holiday Tournament with a runaway victory at North, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion.
McFarland 70, Stoughton 53
Jeremiah Price-Johnson scored 17 points and Trevon Chislom added 16 to lead four double-digit scorers as the Spartans (1-0) opened a 36-24 halftime lead and pulled away against the Vikings (1-1).
McFarland also got 13 points from Luke Witter and 12 from Ryan Pavelec. Stoughton had four double-digit scorers, led by Drew Anderson with 14.
Randolph 57, Portage 53
Eli Considine poured in 39 points for the Warriors (0-1), sinking 13 field goals and going 8-for-10 from the line, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Rockets (1-0) at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. Randolph junior guard Peyton Moldenhauer scored 21 points.
New Glarus 92, Monticello 48
Senior point guard Jaden Kreklow scored 27 points as the Glarner Knights (1-0) raced to a 62-30 halftime lead and defeated the visiting Ponies (1-1). Senior guard Zach Feller added 19 points, junior guard Connor Siegenthaler had 12 and senior guard Trevor Gassman added 11 for the winners.
For Monticello, junior forward Reece Rufer tallied 17 points.
Lodi 51, Sauk Prairie 41
Junior point guard Jack Persike scored 22 points to lead the Blue Devils (2-0) to victory over the visiting Eagles (0-2) in non-conference play.
Persike made 11 of 13 free throws in the second half to preserve the lead, and senior center Cole Steinhoff added 15 points. Sauk Prairie scoring leader Spencer Breunig fouled out after posting 17 points.
Evansville 63, Dodgeville 38
Blue Devils junior Seth Maag led all players with 22 points as the Blue Devils (1-1) knocked off the visiting Dodgers (0-1) in non-conference play. Senior guard Noah Blalock led Dodgeville with 14 points.
Girls
Madison East 64, Oregon 56
Senior wing Ashayla Moseberry scored 23 points and the Purgolders (2-1) opened a 38-26 halftime lead and carried that to victory over the visiting Panthers (2-2).
Junior forward Nevaehia Boston contributed 16 points for East. Oregon got 14 points from senior guard Jenna Statz and 11 from junior guard Kaitlyn Schrimpf.
Madison Memorial 78, St. Paul (Minn.) Central 27
The Spartans (4-0) raced to a 55-14 halftime lead and defeated the Minutemen (0-2) in the Pat Paterson Tournament at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Junior forward Leilani Kapinus scored a game-high 20 points. and junior guard Emmoni Rankins added 12. Memorial also got eight points apiece from Maya White Eagle, Liliana Garcia, and Reette Thorns
Lodi 50, Wausau East 15
The Blue Devils (3-0) blanketed their opponent with defensive pressure to beat the Lumberjacks (1-3) in the championship game of the Tom Kislow Thanksgiving Classic in Antigo.
Senior guard Alana Gilles scored 17 points and sophomore guard Lauryn Milne added 11 points. East got six points from Abby Thompson.
New Glarus 54, Monticello 41
The host Glarner Knights (2-1) wiped out a 26-18 halftime deficit with a 36-15 scoring run in the second half to beat the Ponies (1-2) in non-conference play.
Emily Strieff scored nine of her 13 points in the second half for New Glarus, and JayLynn Benson had seven of her nine points after the break. Monticello got 16 points from Alyssen Noriega.
Palatine (Ill.) Fremd 68,
Janesville Parker 34
Fremd (6-0) raced to a 30-11 halftime lead to put away the Vikings (0-4) in the Brookfield Central Thanksgiving Shootout.
Fourteen Fremd players scored, led by Brianna Wooldridge with 13 points. Parker got nine points from Tina Shelton.