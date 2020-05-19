Prep basketball: Five area seniors named Academic All-State by coaches' association

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four girls players and one boys player from area teams were among the 32 players honored by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association as Academic All-State selections for the class of 2020.

Among those on the 16-player girls team were Brooke Ehle of Waunakee, Sitori Tanin of Middleton, Grace Tostrud of Monroe and Liz Uhl of Oregon. On the 16-player boys team, Columbus’ Ben Emler was honored.

The WBCA also honored the teams with the top cumulative grade-point averages for the 2019-2020 season. Madison Edgewood topped the Division 3 list with a 3.77 GPA, which also ranked tops among boys teams overall.

Also on the boys side, Beaver Dam earned Division 2 honors with a 3.56 cumulative GPA. Around the region, Cashton (3.52) and Monticello (3.53) also earned honors.

On the girls side, Madison Edgewood led the area with a 3.91 cumulative GPA, which also ranked third among Division 3 girls programs.

Also, Monona Grove ranked second among Division 2 programs with a 3.88 GPA. Around the region, Kickapoo ranked second in Division 5 with a cumulative 4.00 GPA.

