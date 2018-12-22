Because Elliott Barry sank a go-ahead 3-pointer from the right wing with 6.9 seconds to play, the Madison West boys basketball team went home a winner on Saturday.
Barry’s shot lifted the Regents to a 65-63 victory over Milwaukee Golda Meir in the I-43/I-94 Challenge, held at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.
West (4-6) wiped out a three-point halftime deficit with a 31-point second half to steal the game from the Owls (3-5).
Cliff McCray led the Regents with 22 points and Barry had 17.
Meir got 24 points from Brandon Harmon, 15 from Marvin Jones III, 14 from Mario Williams and 10 from Max Boston.
Beloit Memorial 60,
Milwaukee Vincent 57
The Purple Knights (2-7) shot 13-for-25 from the free throw line to hold off the Vikings (1-4) in the I-43/I-94 Challenge.
Beloit Memorial’s Jaden Bell led all players in scoring with 15 points, making three 3-pointers, and senior Amariah Cook added 14 points.
Vincent got 13 points from sophomore guard Carnell Stevens.
Lake Mills 66, Stoughton 61
The host L-Cats (5-1) opened a 35-23 halftime lead over the Vikings (7-3), as Matt Johnson scored 17 of his 27 points in the first half.
Stoughton made a late push, with Adam Hobson scoring 17 of his 22 points in the second half.
Johnson made five 3-pointers in the first half and seven in the game, as Lake Mills sank 12 3-pointers overall. J.T. Toepfer and Adam Moen each scored 10 points for the L-Cats.
Jack Nelson scored 16 points and Drew Anderson added 13 for Stoughton.
La Crosse Aquinas 60,
Sauk Prairie 54
The host Eagles (0-8) took a four-point halftime lead, but the Blugolds (2-6) overcame the deficit and rode the 20-point scoring of senior guard Brandon Merfeld to a non-conference victory.
Senior center Jack Henderson scored 25 points for Sauk Prairie.
Milton 75, Janesville Parker 65
The Red Hawks (1-8) picked up their first victory of the season, holding off the visiting Vikings (1-8) in a non-conference game to snap a 35-game losing streak dating back to Feb. 10, 2017.
Girls
Laconia 49,
Madison Edgewood 30
The Spartans (11-0) used a 20-10 run in the first half to defeat the visiting Crusaders (1-8).
Senior guard Kiarra Otto scored a game-high 19 points for Laconia.
Edgewood got 15 points from sophomore forward Baluck Deang.