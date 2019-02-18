Senior Daniel Toennies made a 3-pointer with less than 4 seconds remaining to lift McFarland to a 73-70 victory over Jefferson in a Rock Valley Conference boys basketball game Monday night.
Senior Trevon Chislom scored 38 points to lead the Spartans (15-6, 11-6 Rock Valley) back from a three-point halftime deficit against the Eagles (14-7, 11-6).
Jefferson junior Caleb Stelse scored seven points in the final minute of the first half to give his team a 40-37 lead. James Monogue totaled 19 points for the Eagles.
Edgerton 68, Clinton 22
The visiting Crimson Tide (13-7, 10-6) opened a 40-13 halftime lead and then held the Cougars (1-18, 0-16) to nine second-half points in an easy victory. Brian Rusch and Skylar Gullikson scored 14 points each for Edgerton. Clinton got 10 from Riley Anastasi.
Evansville 74, Brodhead 53
The visiting Blue Devils (13-8, 12-5 Rock Valley) beat the Cardinals (4-16, 3-14). Evansville was led by junior Sulley Geske who had 24 points. Brodhead senior Dawson Van Whye scored 15.
Mineral Point 57, Darlington 54
The visiting Pointers (15-5, 11-2 SWAL) got a 3-pointer at the buzzer from senior Garrett Wendhausen, preventing the Redbirds (18-2, 13-0) from clinching the outright conference title. Junior Isaac Lindsey led Mineral Point with 16 points. Darlington got 17 from Stryker Fitzsimons.
Mount Horeb 67, Beaver Dam 61
Jason Larson sparked a big second-half run that helped the Vikings (18-3, 13-0 Badger North) wipe out a 30-22 halftime deficit and clinch the outright conference title with a victory over the host Golden Beavers (13-7, 7-5). Mount Horeb finished the game on a 45-31 run.
Larson finished with 32 points for Mount Horeb, and Gunnar Nortman added 14. Beaver Dam got 17 points from Max Klawitter and 13 from Nate Abel.
Sauk Prairie 62, Waunakee 50
The Eagles (7-14, 5-8 Badger North) defeated the Warriors (13-8, 7-6) after entering halftime up 26-22. For Sauk Prairie, junior Trevor Spray scored 20 points. Sophomore Casey Fischer scored 12 points for Waunakee.
Madison Edgewood 48,
Fort Atkinson 29
The visiting Crusaders (10-10, 6-6 Badger South) opened a 28-16 lead at the half and coasted past the Blackhawks (3-17, 2-10). Edgewood got 12 points from senior forward Michael Meriggioli. Cody Zahn scored eight for Fort Atkinson.
Watertown 52, Stoughton 48
The Goslings (9-11, 5-8 Badger South) opened a 27-20 halftime lead and got 14 points from junior Deon Nailing to beat the Vikings (11-10, 9-4). Junior Adam Hobson led Stoughton with 18 points.
Madison West 71,
Beloit Memorial 62
Dayne Armwald scored 26 points and three other players had 12 points each to help the Regents (9-12, 7-10 Big Eight) hold off the host Purple Knights (3-18, 2-15).
Cliff McCray, Austin Brooks and Elliott Berry also totaled 12 points each for West. Beloit got 17 points from Amariah Cook and 16 from Markai Payne.
Janesville Parker 74, Lake Geneva Badger 55
The Vikings (3-18) went on a 16-3 run at the start of the second half and held for the victory over the Badgers (4-16). Ethan Thompson and Tremar Curry each had 14 points. Lake Geneva Badger’s Kale Rodgers and Grant DuMez each scored 15 points.
Watertown Luther Prep 78, Columbus 61
Luke Schlomer scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half and joined his teammates in going 26-for-29 from the free throw line to lead the Phoenix (13-8, 6-3 Capitol North) in a victory over the Cardinals (10-10, 3-7).
Micah Kieselhorst added 15 points, Malachi roeseler 12 and Joel Schewe 10 for Luther Prep. Trent Casper scored 19 and Ben Emler 15 for Columbus.
New Glarus 94, Waterloo 62
The Glarner Knights (19-2, 10-0 Capitol South) completed their third consecutive season with a 10-0 league record, opening a 52-30 halftime lead and sprinting past the visiting Pirates (4-16 3-6). New Glarus had five double-digit scorers, led by senior Jaden Krelow’s 22 points. Chase Bostwick scored 18 points for Waterloo.
Montello 61, Pardeeville 55
Juniors Abe Postler and Hunter Jones each scored 14 points as the visiting Hilltoppers (5-15, 2-10 Trailways West) held off the Bulldogs (7-13, 3-9). Freshman Derek Lindert scored 22 points and senior Austin Klubertanz 16 to lead Pardeeville.
Wisconsin Heights 70, Dodgeville 53
The visiting Vanguards (14-6) beat the Dodgers (2-17) in a non-conference game. Heights senior De’Shawn Barsness scored 15 points and Dodgeville senior Adam Phillips scored 18.
Lake Mills 77, Cambridge 59
The L-Cats (16-5) defeated the Blue Jays (3-18) behind four double-digit scorers, led by sophomore Charlie Bender’s 21-point performance. Senior Ryan Janson scored 12 for Cambridge.
Lodi 66, River Valley 60
The visiting Blue Devils (10-12) had three double-digit scorers, led by Jack Persike with 20 points and Max Hamilton with 15, to hold off the host Blackhawks (6-12) in non-conference play.
Lodi went on a 38-31 scoring run in the second half to take control. Josh Maier led River Valley with 18 points.
Elkhorn 67, Portage 47
The Elks (17-3) got 19 points from senior Chance Larson, and had a total of 10 players score en route to a runaway victory over the visiting Warriors (5-16). Connor Levander scored 16 points for Portage.
Wisconsin Dells 82, Poynette 61
The Chiefs (16-5) defeated the Pumas (3-17) in non-conference action. Wisconsin Dells’ junior Riley Eck scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Sophomore Kelby Petersen scored 17, including five 3-pointers, for Poynette.
Hartland University Lake 77,
Madison Abundant Life 61
Nick Gmur and Onix Roige scored 22 points apiece and pushed the visiting Lakers (9-11) to victory over the Challengers (1-20). Michael Rhatican scored 19 points for Abundant Life.
Waupun Central Wis. Christian 61,
Madison Country Day 43
Junior Zach Vander Werff scored 33 points as the visiting Crusaders (12-9) picked up a victory over the Prairie Hawks (7-12). Carl Ashworth scored 15 points for Country Day.
Girls
Sun Prairie 53, Verona 45
Senior guard Grace Hilber scored 15 points and led the Cardinals (17-5, 15-3 Big Eight) to a victory over the visiting Wildcats (14-8, 11-7) to close the regular season. Verona got 18 points from Aaliyah Smith.