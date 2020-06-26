Prep basketball: Coaches' association calls off annual senior all-star games

The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced Friday that its annual All-Star Games have been canceled for this year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
This year’s event, originally scheduled for early June at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, first was postponed to Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 5-6. But Friday's announcement means there will be no game.
“It is one of the toughest decisions we have had to make as an organization,” WBCA Charities executive director Jerry Petitgoue, the boys coach at Cuba City, wrote in an email on Friday. "The safety of players, coaches, fans, referees, and staff is our utmost concern and priority.
"We realize that this is disappointing to the players, parents, coaches and fans, but we have reasons for our decision other than safety, including ability for those in restricted areas to travel and exposure for students who are going to college and may need to quarantine prior to leaving. This is not a decision we made lightly. We look forward to resuming the WBCA All-Star Games next year."
The event includes five boys games, one for each WIAA division, and five girls games. Each game features 10 players from the current senior class on North and South teams, providing one final playing opportunity for 200 student-athletes.
Each player and coach was given a fundraising goal, for donations to the Midwest Athletes against Childhood Cancer Fund and Camp Wawbeek in Wisconsin Dells.
Petitgoue wrote that players will receive their practice gear, backpack, incentive prizes, program booklet, team picture and academic or all-state awards in the future.
This year's Division 1 Red boys team was slated to have the most Madison-area flavor, with four Big Eight Conference first-team all-conference players on the list, joined by co-coach Matt Miota of Madison East.
The roster includee Wisconsin State Journal All-Area Player of the Year Isaiah Stewart of Madison La Follette, along with his teammate, Derek Gray. Also in the lineup were Sun Prairie’s Colin Schaefer and East’s Keonte Jones.
The Division 2 Red boys team included Will Fuhrmann of Reedsburg, and Adam Hobson of Stoughton was set to play for the Division 2 White team.
The Division 3 White roster included Ben Emler of Columbus and Jack Persike of Lodi, and the coaches were to be Nate Kieselhorst and Luke Rothe of Watertown Luther Prep and Todd Jahns of Lakeside Lutheran.
Tyler Haak of Deerfield was slated to represent the area on the Division 4 Red team.
The girls all-star games were scheduled to feature Big Eight Conference stars on both the North and South Division 1 rosters. All-Area Player of the Year Leilani Kapinus and her Madison Memorial teammate, Emmoni Rankins, were to play on the North team along with Middleton standout Sitori Tanin. Memorial’s Marques Flowers was tabbed as part of the coaching staff.
The Division 1 South roster was to include Rayna Briggs of Verona on the player roster and Watertown’s Matt Stollberg, Andrew Woodard and Erin Steuerwald on the bench as coaches.
The Division 2 roster had a Badger Conference influence on both sides — most notably on the South squad, which had five players from five Badger Conference programs and an all-Badger South Conference coaching lineup.
The South players were to be Abbigail Campion of Milton, Grace Tostrud of Monroe, Jennifer Gorton of Monona Grove, Kaitlyn Schrimpf of Oregon and Maggie Trautsch of DeForest. Coaches were to be Stacy Skemp and Jeremy Jensen of Milton and Brad Pickett of Stoughton.
The area’s lone Division 2 North representative was scheduled to be Beaver Dam’s Jada Donaldson.
The Division 4 South team was to include Wisconsin Heights’ Ashlee Adler.
Many players from the region also made the all-star rosters. The complete rosters:
WISCONSIN BASKETBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2020 ALL-STAR GAME ROSTERS
BOYS
DIVISION 1 RED
Players: Caden Boser, Eau Claire Memorial; Caleb Flaten-Moore, Oconomowoc; Carter Gilmore, Hartland Arrowhead; Colin Schaefer, Sun Prairie; Derek Gray, Madison La Follette; Isaiah Stewart, Madison La Follette; Jyon Young, Kenosha Tremper; Karter Thomas, Oshkosh West; Keonte Jones, Madison East; Peyton Rogers, Chippewa Falls; Vernon Bowles, West Allis Central.
Coaches: David Mlachnik, West Allis Central; Matt Miota, Madison East.
DIVISION 1 WHITE
Players: Aiden Flynn, Milwaukee Marquette; Carson Smith, Sussex Hamilton; Dalton Banks, Eau Claire North; Declan Ciurlik, Mequon Homestead; Eric Radisevic, Brookfield Central; Jake Buchanan, Kimberly; Josh Govek, Sheboygan South; Logan Geissler, Bay Port; Malik Abdul-Wahid, Brookfield Central; Max Klesmit, Neenah; Sam McGath, Brookfield East.
Coaches: Dan Wandrey, Brookfield Central; Kyle Fueger, West Bend East; Ty Moseler, Milwaukee South.
DIVISION 2 RED
Players: Carson Arenz, Onalaska; Cole Booth, Plymouth; Gabe Krueger, Wausau East; Jacob Newhouse, Kaukauna; Joey Kidder, New Richmond; Jonathan Davis, La Crosse Central; Keaton Ferris, Kaukauna; Riley Murphy, Seymour; Shelton Williams-Dryden, Milwaukee Bay View; Tyrell Stuttley, Onalaska; Will Fuhrmann, Reedsburg.
Coaches: Jon Murphy, Seymour; Tanner Schieve, Hilbert; Troy Cornell, Seymour.
DIVISION 2 WHITE
Players: Adam Hobson, Stoughton; Garret Locy, New London; Jacksun Hamilton, La Crosse Logan; James Monogue, Jefferson; Jordan Davis, La Crosse Central; Jourdan Weddle, Milwaukee Lutheran; Logan Jedwabny, Kaukauna; Luke Spink, Mosinee; Michael Casper, Merrill; Terrance Thompson, La Crosse Central.
Coaches: Brian Maki, Minocqua Lakeland; Rich Fortier, Minocqua Lakeland; Ryan Brown, Medford.
DIVISION 3 RED
Players: Aiden Polzin, Clintonville; Bryson Funmaker, Wisconsin Dells; Cade Hall, Mauston; Cam Jaeger, Oostburg; Elliot Bird, Black River Falls; Grant Beirne, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; John Bunks Jr., Appleton Xavier; Mason Kramer, Prairie du Chien; Parker Nielsen, Prescott; Sammy Millard, Wisconsin Dells; Zack Mashlan, Freedom.
Coaches: David Cowley, Black River Falls; Jason Janke, Ellsworth; Todd Anderson, Black River Falls.
DIVISION 3 WHITE
Players: Ben Emler, Columbus; Bennett Jelacic, Whitefish Bay Dominican; Elijah Lambert, Racine St. Catherine’s; Gerald Gittens Jr., Delafield St. Johns NW; Jack Persike, Lodi; Jacob Stoltz, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Joey Immekus, Greendale Martin Luther; Keegan Hartgerink, Waupun; Quinten Lottig, East Troy; Reed Gunnink, Laconia; Tyler Kroes, Wrightstown.
Coaches: Luke Rothe, Watertown Luther Prep; Nate Kieselhorst, Watertown Luther Prep; Todd Jahns, Lakeside Lutheran.
DIVISION 4 RED
Players: Brady Olson, Cuba City; Brent Hoffmann, Ozaukee; Clarke Mouw, Marathon; Cooper Weinfurter, Auburndale; Jaron Murphy, Necedah; Kaden Summerville, Howards Grove; Kellen Kenney, Fennimore; Kyle Bilodeau, Chetek/Weyerhaeuser; Trey Zastrow, Manitowoc Lutheran; Tyler Roeder, Kohler; Tyler Haak, Deerfield.
Coaches: Gordy Zastrow, Manitowoc Lutheran; Nate Zastrow, Manitowoc Lutheran; Wade Georgeff, Howards Grove.
DIVISION 4 WHITE
Players: Aidan Clarey, Brookfield Academy; Alex King, Neillsville; Carson Nell, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran; Carter Gebler, Kohler; Cole Crubel, River Ridge; Donovan Schwartz, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran; Jackson Noll, Cuba City; Joey McNamara, Onalaska Luther; Justin Sivertson, Iola-Scandinavia; Owen Schultz, Mondovi; Ryan Claflin, Brussels Southern Door.
Coaches: Craig Schwartz, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran; Kyle Krueger, Fond du Lac St Mary's Springs; Marty Nell, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran.
DIVISION 5 RED
Players: Colten Sevede, Kickapoo; Ethan Reis, Thorp; Gage Johansen, Luck; Isaac Soumis, Thorp; Jacob Ognacevic, Sheboygan Lutheran; Joshua Koch, Butternut; Kobe Hiller, Mercer; Lucas Torgerson, Turtle Lake; Luke Zakovec, Mellen; Matthew Marcinske, Birchwood; Matthew Kissner, Pittsville.
Coaches: Adam Miller, Mercer; Adam LaRose, Butternut; Vic Saeger, Mercer.
DIVISION 5 WHITE
Players: Adam Diedrich, Hilbert; Caleb Williams, Wild Rose; Carter Lomas, Wauzeka-Steuben; Dylan Schmitt, Hustisford; Elijah Kollock, Almond-Bancroft; Ethan Breheim, Alma Center Lincoln; Grant Manke, Bangor; Levi Ewan, Rib Lake; Nicholas Edge, Potosi; Peyton Moldenhauer, Randolph; Reece Rufer, Monticello.
Coaches: Curt Lamb, Almond-Bancroft; Jeff Murphy, Wild Rose; Spence Bunders, Almond-Bancroft.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1 NORTH
Players: Alaina Abel, Bay Port; Anna Cunningham, Wausau West; Callista Rochon-Baker, Oshkosh West; Emmoni Rankins, Madison Memorial; Kaydee Johnson, Marshfield; Leah Earnest, Stevens Point; Leilani Kapinus, Madison Memorial; Madeline Draak, Bay Port; McKenzie Johnson, Bay Port; Sitori Tanin, Middleton.
Coaches: Dennis Gladwell, Bay Port; Kati Coleman, Bay Port; Marques Flowers, Madison Memorial; Steve Harty, Bay Port.
DIVISION 1 SOUTH
Players: Ana Rhude, Sussex Hamilton; Anna Mortag, Brookfield Central; Braylin Smith, Mequon Homestead; Briasha Townsend, Milwaukee King; Grace Mueller, Mequon Homestead; Khamya McNeal, Milwaukee King; Olivia Sobczak, Oconomowoc; Olivia Pitrof, Racine Horlick; Rayna Briggs, Verona; Savanah Balcerak, Muskego.
Coaches: Andrew Woodard, Watertown; Erin Steuerwald, Watertown; Matt Stollberg, Watertown.
DIVISION 2 NORTH
Players: Anna Breuer, Slinger; Claire Borsheim, La Crosse Logan; Cynthia Beavers, Rhinelander; Elisabeth Bagley, West Bend East; Jada Donaldson, Beaver Dam; Katelyn Kitzinger, Marinette; Kenedy Van Zile, Rhinelander; Lydia Schaible, Ashwaubenon; Macy McGlone, Hortonville; Samantha Pfefferle, New London.
Coaches: Donald Terry Nordine, Rhinelander; Josh Olivotti, Eagle River Northland Pines; Ryan Clark, Rhinelander.
DIVISION 2 SOUTH
Players: Abbigail Campion, Milton; Gabrielle Wolff, Hales Corners Whitnall; Grace Tostrud, Monroe; Haley Remington, Elkhorn; Jada Spence, Milwaukee Pius XI; Jennifer Gorton, Monona Grove; Kaitlyn Schrimpf, Oregon; Katie Rohner, Waterford; Lauren Schill, Pewaukee; Maggie Trautsch, DeForest; Nevaeh Howard, Milwaukee Languages.
Coaches: Brad Pickett, Stoughton; Jeremy Jensen, Milton; Stacy Skemp, Milton.
DIVISION 3 NORTH
Players: Bridget Froehlke, Wrightstown; Ella Schmidt, Amery; Ella Diny, Wrightstown; Ellie Hoesley, Arcadia; Emma Wagner, Valders; Erin Viergutz, Clintonville; Karsyn Jones, Maple Northwestern; Linzy Sendelbach, Arcadia; Mackenzie Tlachac, Kewaunee; Maxine Paulowske, Kewaskum; Taylor Haase, Freedom.
Coaches: Lon Wilson, Bloomer; Nikki Seibel, Bloomer.
DIVISION 3 SOUTH
Players: Elizabeth Kalk, Clinton; Josie Nies, Platteville; Katherine Benes, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran; Kya Gordon, Milwaukee St. Thomas More; Lauren Heathcock, Somers Shoreland Lutheran; Mattie Schimenz, Brown Deer; Megan Gerner, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Myah Jodarski, Berlin; Paige Banks, Evansville; Reagan Courier, Walworth Big Foot.
Coaches: Abbie Amling, Greendale Martin Luther; Brian Krysiak, Milwakee St. Thomas More; Corey Scheel, Greendale Martin Luther.
DIVISION 4 NORTH
Players: Chloe Gruszynski, Crivitz; Grace Manke, Onalaska Luther; Hailey Voelker, Colby; Kennady Sevals, Cameron; Makayla Steinke, Osseo-Fairchild; Rachel Scharlau, Colfax; Sarah Mueller, Stevens Point Pacelli; Tabitha Renkas, Crandon.
Coaches: Brett Meyers, Crivitz; Charlie Johnsen, Crivitz; Michelle Gruszynski, Crivitz.
DIVISION 4 SOUTH
Players: Allison Thompson, Darlington; Ashlee Adler, Wisconsin Heights; Callie Brouette, Pardeeville; Caroline Strande, Racine Lutheran; Katie Matrise, Kenosha St. Joseph; Kiera Holzemer, Cuba City; Lexi Donarski, La Crosse Aquinas; Nicole Johnson, Mineral Point; Payton Marvin, Horicon; Taylor Theusch, La Crosse Aquinas.
Coaches: Bob Kachel, La Crosse Aquinas; Brad Lutes, Cuba City; Dave Donarski, La Crosse Aquinas.
DIVISION 5 NORTH
Players: Anna Caswell, Wild Rose; Brianna Nelson, Eleva-Strum; Grace Grunseth, Gilman; Jadelyn Ganski, Wausau Newman; Julia Seidel, Wausau Newman; Julianna Rosen, Clear Lake; Katelyn Slowik, Elcho; Madelyn Schlies, Wausaukee; Madison Zimmer, Clear Lake; Remi Geiger, Loyal.
Coaches: Mike Schiszik, Elk Mound; Mike Rueth, Loyal; Tony Wilke, Loyal.
DIVISION 5 SOUTH
Players: Alexis Rozinski, Fall River; Brianna Prieve, Randolph; Hannah Butler, Black Hawk; Karsen Kershner, Bangor; Makenna Greene, Seneca; Marlee Nehring, Blair-Taylor; Natalie Leuzinger, Black Hawk; Olivia Liddicoat, Iowa-Grant; Samantha Leisemann, Fall River; Skylar White, River Ridge.
Coaches: Jamie Wiese, Hilbert; John Halbach, Hilbert; Nicole Natzke, Green Bay NEW Lutheran/Providence Academy.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!