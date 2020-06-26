Prep basketball: Coaches' association calls off annual senior all-star games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association announced Friday that its annual All-Star Games have been canceled for this year, due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This year’s event, originally scheduled for early June at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, first was postponed to Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 5-6. But Friday's announcement means there will be no game.

“It is one of the toughest decisions we have had to make as an organization,” WBCA Charities executive director Jerry Petitgoue, the boys coach at Cuba City, wrote in an email on Friday. "The safety of players, coaches, fans, referees, and staff is our utmost concern and priority.

"We realize that this is disappointing to the players, parents, coaches and fans, but we have reasons for our decision other than safety, including ability for those in restricted areas to travel and exposure for students who are going to college and may need to quarantine prior to leaving. This is not a decision we made lightly. We look forward to resuming the WBCA All-Star Games next year."

The event includes five boys games, one for each WIAA division, and five girls games. Each game features 10 players from the current senior class on North and South teams, providing one final playing opportunity for 200 student-athletes.