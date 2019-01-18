Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO AFFECT SOUTHERN WISCONSIN INTO SATURDAY... .SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL INTO EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN TONIGHT. THE SNOW WILL THEN TAPER OFF OFF QUICKLY FROM WEST TO EAST OVER INLAND AREAS LATE TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. HOWEVER, DUE TO LAKE EFFECT SNOWFALL KICKING IN, PERIODS OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS FAR SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND SATURDAY NIGHT. SNOW AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 8 INCHES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, WITH HIGHEST AMOUNTS FARTHER SOUTH. MILWAUKEE, RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES COULD SEE 6 TO 9 INCHES RIGHT NEAR THE LAKESHORE DUE, TO THE LAKE EFFECT SNOW. BRISK NORTHEAST WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WILL CAUSE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE AREA TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW, OCCASIONALLY HEAVY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES ANTICIPATED. * WHERE...IOWA, DANE, LAFAYETTE, GREEN AND ROCK COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&