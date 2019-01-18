The state’s top-ranked boys basketball team took a tumble Friday night, and Madison West senior Cliff McCray was a big part of the reason why.
McCray poured in 32 points and went 15-for-16 from the free throw line to lead the host Regents to a 96-80 victory over previously unbeaten Madison East in a Big Eight Conference game.
It was the first time West (6-9 overall, 4-7 Big Eight) beat the crosstown rival Purgolders (14-1, 10-1) since 2016, and East’s first loss in more than a year, dating back to a Jan. 13, 2018, setback to Sun Prairie.
West scored 53 second-half points to wipe out two-point halftime deficit. Dayne Armwald added 20 points for the Regents, Chamar Reed had 19 and Elliott Barry had 13.
Junior point guard Anthony Washington led the Purgolders with 27 points and Damontae Thompson added 24.
Middleton 50, Verona 40
Senior forward Jake Klubertanz scored 13 points to lead the Cardinals (9-5, 5-6 Big Eight) as they overpowered the Wildcats (4-11, 3-8). Verona senior Ryan Van Handel led all players with 20 points.
Wisconsin Dells 68, Mauston 66
Junior Riley Eck hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining as the Chiefs (11-3, 5-0 South Central) held off a furious second-half rally from the Golden Eagles (9-3, 4-1).
The victory gave Wisconsin Dells sole possession of first place in the league.
Eck led all players with 28 points. Mauston’s Cade Hall had 22.
Watertown Luther Prep 66, Poynette 53
The visiting Phoenix (7-3, 3-1 Capitol North) fell behind at halftime 38-35 but put the defensive clamps on the Pumas (3-9, 0-4) in the second half to win going away.
Poynette managed only 15 points in the second half, getting outscored by 16. Luther Prep got 15 points from Malachi Roeseler. Sawyer Moll led Poynette with 10 points.
Fall River 44, Pardeeville 42
The visiting Pirates (9-4, 5-2 Trailways West) avoided an upset, beating the Bulldogs (5-9, 2-5) with a 28-23 run in the second half. Jared Klein scored 13 points to lead Fall River. Pardeeville, which led 19-16 at the half, got 16 points from Jackson Pargman.
Girls
Monona Grove 50, Stoughton 46
A flurry of baskets from senior guard McKenna Warnock helped the Silver Eagles (14-1, 7-1 Badger South) down Stoughton (9-5, 6-2) in a battle for the conference lead.
Warnock, a McDonald’s All-American state finalist and Monona Grove’s all-time leading scorer with 2,093 career points, scored 24 to help the Silver Eagles overcome a three-point halftime deficit and hold off the Vikings in the second half.
Stoughton senior Kyianna Baker scored 13 points and senior Peighton Trieloff had 11.
Wisconsin Dells 59, Mauston 21
The Chiefs (12-3, 5-0 South Central) raced to a 36-15 halftime lead and coasted to victory over the host Golden Eagles (1-11, 1-4).