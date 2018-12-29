A frantic comeback in the fourth quarter ran out of steam Saturday evening, resulting in the first loss of the season for the Beaver Dam girls basketball team.
The Golden Beavers (10-1), ranked 10th nationally by MaxPreps.com, dropped a 52-43 decision to third-ranked Miami Country Day (11-1), the four-time Florida champion, in the championship game of the Naples (Fla.) Holiday Shootout.
It was Beaver Dam’s first loss since dropping a decision to Hopkins, Minnesota on Dec. 30, 2017. The Golden Beavers have gone 63-3 since the start of the 2016-2017 season, with all three losses coming against out-of-state opponents.
Country Day took a 48-34 lead into the fourth quarter, but Beaver Dam scored the first nine points to cut the deficit to 48-43 with 4 minutes, 10 seconds to play. Some missed shots and Spartans conversions kept the Golden Beavers from taking charge.
Tournament Most Valuable Player Koi Love, a Vanderbilt recruit, led Country Day with 19 points.
Beaver Dam got 19 points and five 3-point baskets from University of Wisconsin recruit Tara Stauffacher, and 15 points from Matyson Wilke.
Madison La Follette 57, Wisconsin Rapids 39
The Lancers (7-2) used a 41-26 run in the second half to defeat the Red Raiders (3-8) in the title game of the Rhinelander tournament. Senior guard Sydni Olson scored a game-high 17 points. Rapids got 14 points from senior guard Maddie Paitel.
Mishicot 61,
Mineral Point 55
The Indians (10-1) jumped to a 26-17 lead and held on to beat the Pointers (8-2) in the Platteville Classic. Sophomore Abby Garceau scored all 15 of her points on 3-point baskets. Mineral Point got 17 points from senior guard McKenna Reichling.
Madison Edgewood 52, Hayward 40
The Crusaders (2-8) opened a 32-17 halftime lead and cruised past the visiting Hurricanes (5-4) in non-conference play. Sophomore 6-foot-3 forward Sarah Lazar posted a game-high 20 points. Hayward got 18 points from Hailey Miller.
Boys
Madison La Follette 85, Richfield (Minn.) 59
The Lancers (7-2) had the hot hand on offense with six double-digit scorers en route to their victory over the visiting Spartans (2-6). Senior guard Tony Reeves Jr. led the Lancers with 20 points. Richfield sophomore Ryan Miles had 23 points.
Sun Prairie 83, Hudson 58
Junior forward Delaware Hale scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half to help the Cardinals (6-3) overpower the visiting Raiders (5-3) in non-conference play. Keyser Helterbrand posted 15 points to lead Hudson.
Sauk Prairie 66,
Dodgeville 35
The visiting Eagles (1-8) wiped out a three-point halftime deficit to pick up their first win, keeping the Dodgers (0-9) winless.
Sauk Prairie outscored the Dodgers by 34 points in the second half. Trevor Spray, a 6-7 junior forward, led the Eagles with 18 points.
Brookfield Academy 61, Mineral Point 59
Max Kunnert made a contested 16-foot jump shot from the right elbow as time expired to lift the Blue Knights (5-2) over the Pointers (5-3) in the Rick Majerus/Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Classic at Concordia University in Mequon.
Kunnert finished with 24 points for Academy. Brayden Dailey scored 31 points to lead Mineral Point, and Isaac Lindsey added 13.