Thirty-nine of the best senior basketball players from the past Badger Conference season will gather on Sunday at Madison Edgewood.
They will be there to take part in the 12th annual Badger North Conference-Badger South Conference Senior Boys and Senior Girls All-Star Games.
Doors will open at noon, with a series of shooting contests starting at 12:30 p.m., including a dunk contest, 3-point shootout and combo shooting contest.
A team of Badger North girls stars will take on Badger South stars in the girls game at 2:30 p.m., followed by the boys game at 4:15 p.m.
Tournament directors are Mike Hintz and Alex Bakken. Erin Updike will serve as master of ceremonies. Referees will be Tom Bethke, Curtis Calnin and Alissa Purko.
Tickets are $5 per person, and free for children age 5 and younger. After costs are covered, all proceeds will be donated to the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison. The event raised more than $20,000 last year.
BADGER NORTH-SOUTH SENIOR ALL-STAR GAMES
Sunday at Madison Edgewood
SCHEDULE
Shooting contests: 12:30 p.m. (3-point shootout, combo shooting contest, dunk contest)
Girls North vs. South game: 2:30 p.m.
Boys North vs. South game: 4:15 p.m.
ROSTERS
(All players are seniors)
BOYS NORTH
Bryce Farnsworth, 6-4, SG, Mount Horeb; Gunnar Nortman, 6-1, G, Mount Horeb; Will Knatz, 6-1, G, Waunakee; Cade Ferron, 6-3, G, Beaver Dam; Austin Westra, 6-6, F, DeForest; Josh Cash, 6-5, W, Waunakee; Jason Larson, 6-4, SG, Mount Horeb; Eli Considine, 6-4, F, Portage; Jack Henderson, 6-7, F, Sauk Prairie; Caden Blum, 6-5, PF, Baraboo. Coach: Dennis Semrau, ESPN Radio.
BOYS SOUTH
Nolan Look, 6-0, PG, Oregon; Caden Nelson, 6-1, PG, Monona Grove; Samuel Hepp, 6-7, SG, Monona Grove; Jordan Flodin, 6-0, F, Fort Atkinson; Henry Huston, 6-4, F, Monona Grove; Kade King, 6-6, F, Monroe; Jared Brown, 6-1, SG, Milton; Noah Jeseritz, 6-6, F, Watertown; Drew Anderson, 6-3, F, Stoughton; Michael Meriggioli, 6-5, F, Madison Edgewood; Ethan Victorson, 6-1, G, Oregon. Coach: Mike Zweifel, ESPN Janesville.
GIRLS NORTH
Tara Stauffacher, 5-11, F, Beaver Dam; Riley Breunig, 5-9, G, Sauk Prairie; Ava Douglas, 5-5, PG, Reedsburg; Alexis Johnson, 5-9, G, Baraboo; Julia Korklewski, 5-8, SG, Reedsburg; Aleah Grundahl, 6-0, F/C, DeForest; MacKenzie Roth, 5-8, G, Portage; Aly Van Loo, 6-3, C, Beaver Dam. Coach: Sean Davis, Portage Daily Register.
GIRLS SOUTH
Alexandria Ashworth, 5-7, G, Stoughton; Jenna Koepp, 5-2, G, Watertown; Sydney Hilliard, 5-11, PG, Monroe; Emma Kissling, 5-8, G, Stoughton; Peighton Trieloff, 5-7, PG, Stoughton; Chloe Buescher, 6-0, F, Milton; Kat Brandl, 5-4, G, Fort Atkinson; Emily Benzschawel, 5-9, G, Monroe; Sydona Roberts, 5-11, F, Oregon. Coach: Norbert Durst, Wissports.net.