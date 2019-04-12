Try 3 months for $3
Prep boys basketball photo: Edgewood's Michael Meriggioli, Monona Grove's Sam Hepp

Monona Grove's Sam Hepp shoots over Edgewood's Michael Meriggioli during a Badger South Conference game in December. The two will team up on Sunday for the Badger South team in the Badger Conference all-star games at Madison Edgewood.

 Greg Dixon Photo

Thirty-nine of the best senior basketball players from the past Badger Conference season will gather on Sunday at Madison Edgewood.

They will be there to take part in the 12th annual Badger North Conference-Badger South Conference Senior Boys and Senior Girls All-Star Games.

Doors will open at noon, with a series of shooting contests starting at 12:30 p.m., including a dunk contest, 3-point shootout and combo shooting contest.

A team of Badger North girls stars will take on Badger South stars in the girls game at 2:30 p.m., followed by the boys game at 4:15 p.m.

Tournament directors are Mike Hintz and Alex Bakken. Erin Updike will serve as master of ceremonies. Referees will be Tom Bethke, Curtis Calnin and Alissa Purko.

Tickets are $5 per person, and free for children age 5 and younger. After costs are covered, all proceeds will be donated to the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison. The event raised more than $20,000 last year.

BADGER NORTH-SOUTH SENIOR ALL-STAR GAMES

Sunday at Madison Edgewood

SCHEDULE

Shooting contests: 12:30 p.m. (3-point shootout, combo shooting contest, dunk contest)

Girls North vs. South game: 2:30 p.m.

Boys North vs. South game: 4:15 p.m.

ROSTERS

(All players are seniors)

BOYS NORTH

Bryce Farnsworth, 6-4, SG, Mount Horeb; Gunnar Nortman, 6-1, G, Mount Horeb; Will Knatz, 6-1, G, Waunakee; Cade Ferron, 6-3, G, Beaver Dam; Austin Westra, 6-6, F, DeForest; Josh Cash, 6-5, W, Waunakee; Jason Larson, 6-4, SG, Mount Horeb; Eli Considine, 6-4, F, Portage; Jack Henderson, 6-7, F, Sauk Prairie; Caden Blum, 6-5, PF, Baraboo. Coach: Dennis Semrau, ESPN Radio.

BOYS SOUTH

Nolan Look, 6-0, PG, Oregon; Caden Nelson, 6-1, PG, Monona Grove; Samuel Hepp, 6-7, SG, Monona Grove; Jordan Flodin, 6-0, F, Fort Atkinson; Henry Huston, 6-4, F, Monona Grove; Kade King, 6-6, F, Monroe; Jared Brown, 6-1, SG, Milton; Noah Jeseritz, 6-6, F, Watertown; Drew Anderson, 6-3, F, Stoughton; Michael Meriggioli, 6-5, F, Madison Edgewood; Ethan Victorson, 6-1, G, Oregon. Coach: Mike Zweifel, ESPN Janesville.

GIRLS NORTH

Tara Stauffacher, 5-11, F, Beaver Dam; Riley Breunig, 5-9, G, Sauk Prairie; Ava Douglas, 5-5, PG, Reedsburg; Alexis Johnson, 5-9, G, Baraboo; Julia Korklewski, 5-8, SG, Reedsburg; Aleah Grundahl, 6-0, F/C, DeForest; MacKenzie Roth, 5-8, G, Portage; Aly Van Loo, 6-3, C, Beaver Dam. Coach: Sean Davis, Portage Daily Register.

GIRLS SOUTH

Alexandria Ashworth, 5-7, G, Stoughton; Jenna Koepp, 5-2, G, Watertown; Sydney Hilliard, 5-11, PG, Monroe; Emma Kissling, 5-8, G, Stoughton; Peighton Trieloff, 5-7, PG, Stoughton; Chloe Buescher, 6-0, F, Milton; Kat Brandl, 5-4, G, Fort Atkinson; Emily Benzschawel, 5-9, G, Monroe; Sydona Roberts, 5-11, F, Oregon. Coach: Norbert Durst, Wissports.net.

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

