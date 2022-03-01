 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Oregon enters Top 10 in final AP boys basketball poll before the WIAA state tournament

Ryne Panzer

Oregon's Ryne Panzer (right) attacks the basket as Watertown's Oliver Meyers (2) defends during Saturday afternoon's game at DeForest High School.

 DAN LARSON Lee Sports Wisconsin

Oregon entered The Associated Press Division 1 boys basketball poll at No. 10, it was announced Tuesday.

The Panthers finished the regular season with a 20-4 record, and are riding a 13-game winning streak heading into the postseason. Oregon hasn't lost since a 65-64 decision to Mount Horeb on Jan. 11.

WIAA releases boys basketball state tournament brackets

Madison La Follette rose two spots to No. 6 in Division 1, and DeForest rose two spots to No. 5 in Division 2.

BOYS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Here is The Associated Press prep boys basketball poll for the week of March 1, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Neenah (8);23-1;80;1

2. Mequon Homestead;22-2;70;3

3. De Pere;22-2;61;4

4. Menomonee Falls;21-3;54;2

5. Appleton East;20-4;48;6

6. Madison La Follette;17-4;36;8

7. Brookfield Central;19-5;35;7

8. Eau Claire Memorial;19-4;29;9

9. Waukesha South;19-5; 9;5

10. Oregon;20-4; 8;NR

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4, Franklin 2, Arrowhead 2, Racine Case 2.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. La Crosse Central (5);23-1;76;1;

2. Pewaukee (3);21-3;75;2

3. Wisconsin Lutheran;22-2;65;3

4. Westosha Central;21-2;54;5

5. DeForest;20-4;43;7

6. Mosinee;22-2;34;6

7. Ashwaubenon;20-4;29;9

8. Whitnall;21-3;23;4

9. Fox Valley Lutheran;21-3;18;10

10. Milton;19-5;16;8

Others receiving votes: Monroe 3, Oshkosh North 3.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. West Salem (8);22-1;80;1

2. Lake Country Lutheran;22-2;71;2

3. Prescott;22-2;60;3

4. Saint Thomas More;21-3;55;4

5. Brillion;22-2;51;5

6. Dodgeville;21-3;34;6

7. Freedom;20-4;29;9

8. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;19-4;25;7

9. Northwestern;21-3;19;8

10. Whitefish Bay Dominican;19-5;12;10

Others receiving votes: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 2, Racine St. Catherine's 1, Columbus 1, Madison Edgewood 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Sheboygan Lutheran (6);23-1;78;1

2. Milwaukee Academy of Science (2);20-3;70;2

3. River Ridge;23-1;58;3

4. Cuba City;22-2;55;5

5. Iola-Scandinavia;24-0;48;6

6. Manitowoc Roncalli;20-3;36;7

7. Mineral Point;21-3;33;4

8. Onalaska Luther;21-2;32;8

9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy;19-5;13;T9

10. Stratford; 20-4;10;T9

Others receiving votes: Saint Mary's Springs 4, Howards Grove 2, Saint Mary Catholic 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Randolph (8);21-2;80;1

2. Wauzeka-Steuben;23-0;71;2

3. Reedsville;22-2;65;3

4. Flambeau;23-1;53;5

5. Columbus Catholic;20-4;38;4

(tie) 6. Oakfield;19-5;37;8

(tie) 6. Bangor;19-4;37;7

8. Hurley;18-4;26;6

9. Newman Catholic;17-7;18;9

10. Seneca;18-3; 5;NR

Others receiving votes: Hustisford 4, Wabeno-Laona 3, Athens 1, Green Bay NEW Lutheran 1, Southwestern 1.

