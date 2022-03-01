Oregon enters Top 10 in final AP boys basketball poll before the WIAA state tournament

Oregon entered The Associated Press Division 1 boys basketball poll at No. 10, it was announced Tuesday.

The Panthers finished the regular season with a 20-4 record, and are riding a 13-game winning streak heading into the postseason. Oregon hasn't lost since a 65-64 decision to Mount Horeb on Jan. 11.

Madison La Follette rose two spots to No. 6 in Division 1, and DeForest rose two spots to No. 5 in Division 2.

BOYS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Here is The Associated Press prep boys basketball poll for the week of March 1, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Neenah (8);23-1;80;1

2. Mequon Homestead;22-2;70;3

3. De Pere;22-2;61;4

4. Menomonee Falls;21-3;54;2

5. Appleton East;20-4;48;6

6. Madison La Follette;17-4;36;8

7. Brookfield Central;19-5;35;7

8. Eau Claire Memorial;19-4;29;9

9. Waukesha South;19-5; 9;5

10. Oregon;20-4; 8;NR

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 4, Franklin 2, Arrowhead 2, Racine Case 2.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. La Crosse Central (5);23-1;76;1;

2. Pewaukee (3);21-3;75;2

3. Wisconsin Lutheran;22-2;65;3

4. Westosha Central;21-2;54;5

5. DeForest;20-4;43;7

6. Mosinee;22-2;34;6

7. Ashwaubenon;20-4;29;9

8. Whitnall;21-3;23;4

9. Fox Valley Lutheran;21-3;18;10

10. Milton;19-5;16;8

Others receiving votes: Monroe 3, Oshkosh North 3.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. West Salem (8);22-1;80;1

2. Lake Country Lutheran;22-2;71;2

3. Prescott;22-2;60;3

4. Saint Thomas More;21-3;55;4

5. Brillion;22-2;51;5

6. Dodgeville;21-3;34;6

7. Freedom;20-4;29;9

8. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;19-4;25;7

9. Northwestern;21-3;19;8

10. Whitefish Bay Dominican;19-5;12;10

Others receiving votes: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 2, Racine St. Catherine's 1, Columbus 1, Madison Edgewood 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Sheboygan Lutheran (6);23-1;78;1

2. Milwaukee Academy of Science (2);20-3;70;2

3. River Ridge;23-1;58;3

4. Cuba City;22-2;55;5

5. Iola-Scandinavia;24-0;48;6

6. Manitowoc Roncalli;20-3;36;7

7. Mineral Point;21-3;33;4

8. Onalaska Luther;21-2;32;8

9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy;19-5;13;T9

10. Stratford; 20-4;10;T9

Others receiving votes: Saint Mary's Springs 4, Howards Grove 2, Saint Mary Catholic 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Randolph (8);21-2;80;1

2. Wauzeka-Steuben;23-0;71;2

3. Reedsville;22-2;65;3

4. Flambeau;23-1;53;5

5. Columbus Catholic;20-4;38;4

(tie) 6. Oakfield;19-5;37;8

(tie) 6. Bangor;19-4;37;7

8. Hurley;18-4;26;6

9. Newman Catholic;17-7;18;9

10. Seneca;18-3; 5;NR

Others receiving votes: Hustisford 4, Wabeno-Laona 3, Athens 1, Green Bay NEW Lutheran 1, Southwestern 1.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.