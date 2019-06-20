The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association recently hosted its 42nd annual All-Star Games at the Just-a-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
The games also raised funds in support of the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer (MACC) Fund.
And a new award was unveiled.
WBCA executive board member Dan Burreson of Mineral Point and student MacKenzie Lindow of East Troy were honored as recipients of the inaugural WBCA-MACC Fund Legacy Leadership Award at the girls’ and boys’ all-star banquets June 13 and 14, respectively, at the Chula Vista Resort, according to a release from the organization.
Burreson, a member of the WBCA Executive Board for 21 years, is an educator serving as a high school social studies teacher for the past 29 years at Mineral Point High School. He has served as the boys basketball coach for the past 24 years at Mineral Point.
A WBCA Boys’ All-Star Games chairman for 10 years, Burreson served as WBCA President from 2015-2017. He also has served on the WBCA Hall of Fame committee for 10 years and as the WBCA Hall of Fame chairman for the past three years.
Lindow, a 2019 East Troy graduate, raised a fund-raising record $17,514.14 for the MACC Fund after being selected to play on the Division 2 South team in this year’s WBCA All-Star Games.
A 12-time letterwinner, while competing in tennis, basketball and track and field at East Troy, Lindow earned a 4.0 grade-point-average, a WIAA Scholarship Athlete award and Bret Miller Basketball Scholarship award.
Lindow will attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in the fall to major in elementary/special education and plans to compete in tennis. She was a four-time All-Rock Valley Conference selection, a three-time captain and three-time state medal-winner in tennis.
In basketball, Lindow was a point guard who was a four-time all-conference selection, three-time captain and the leading rebounder in the Rock Valley Conference her junior and senior years. She was also a three-time state qualifier and a captain in track and field.
The award was established this year to honor the legacy, leadership, and lives of WBCA Executive Board members John Cary, Jerry Petitgoue and David Royston in recognition of their leadership qualities, characteristics in interpersonal relationships and achievement as Board members.
Cary served as the MACC Fund’s executive director nearly 37 years until recently retiring. During that time the cure rate for pediatric cancer increased from 20 percent to 80 percent. The MACC Fund, since its inception in 1976, has contributed over $65 million dollars to childhood cancer and related blood disorder research.
The winningest coach in state high school basketball history, Petitgoue has coached basketball for 52 years, amassed a career record of 938-252 with three state championships and is presently serving in his 24th year as the executive director of the WBCA.
Royston and his wife, Joy, have led Sports Impressions since 1990 and JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells since 2011. Their partnership with the WBCA and the MACC Fund has been a catalyst for growth in membership and donations, and they’ve provided the home for the Hall of Fame and All-Star Games.
The WBCA-MACC Fund Legacy award will be given annually to an Executive Board member who demonstrates the exemplary qualities of character, courage, and service.
Executive Board members also nominated for the 2019 award include Mike Huser of Platteville, Jim Jones of Milwaukee, Jade Royston of Wisconsin Dells and Dennis Uppena of Cassville.
A student who represents the same qualities of leadership and service will be the co-recipient of the award at the annual All-Star Game awards banquets.