 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Milton's Jack Campion, Janesville Craig's Ellie Magestro Kennedy make college basketball choices

  • 0
Jack Campion

Milton 5-foot-11 senior guard Jack Campion (3), who passed 1976 graduate Richie Rusch (1,298 points) as the Red Hawks' all-time leading scorer on Dec. 18 against West Allis Hale at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, hits a 3-pointer during his team's 73-44 win over Sauk Prairie on Friday night at DeForest High School.

 DAN LARSON Lee Sports Wisconsin

Milton senior guard Jack Campion has committed to the University of Southern Indiana for men’s basketball.

Campion announced his decision on Twitter.

Southern Indiana, located outside Evansville, Indiana, is scheduled to begin play in NCAA Division I in 2022-23 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The 5-11 Campion was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on The Associated Press All-State team. He was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area team. He was a unanimous first-team all-conference choice in the Badger East Conference.

Cougars' standout commits 

Janesville Craig junior guard Ellie Magestro Kennedy has orally committed for women’s basketball to NCAA Division I Wright State University in Fairborn, Ohio.

She announced her decision on Twitter.

People are also reading…

She was an honorable-mention selection on the WBCA Division 1 All-State girls basketball team for this past season. She was an honorable-mention selection on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area team (which included a first team and honorable mention). She was a first-team all-conference pick in the Big Eight Conference.

Wright State is a Horizon League member.

She originally orally committed to Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) but reopened her recruitment. 

New coach for Wisconsin Glo 

Kate Peterson Abiad recently was named coach of the Wisconsin Glo, a women's professional basketball team in Oshkosh. 

Kate Peterson Abiad 3-2

Peterson Abiad

Peterson Abiad is a WIAA assistant director. She formerly was a University of Wisconsin women's basketball coach and head coach at Cleveland State University. 

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Nike unlikely to extend Kyrie Irving shoe deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics