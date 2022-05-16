Milton's Jack Campion, Janesville Craig's Ellie Magestro Kennedy make college basketball choices

Milton senior guard Jack Campion has committed to the University of Southern Indiana for men’s basketball.

Campion announced his decision on Twitter.

Southern Indiana, located outside Evansville, Indiana, is scheduled to begin play in NCAA Division I in 2022-23 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

The 5-11 Campion was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on The Associated Press All-State team. He was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area team. He was a unanimous first-team all-conference choice in the Badger East Conference.

Cougars' standout commits

Janesville Craig junior guard Ellie Magestro Kennedy has orally committed for women’s basketball to NCAA Division I Wright State University in Fairborn, Ohio.

She announced her decision on Twitter.

She was an honorable-mention selection on the WBCA Division 1 All-State girls basketball team for this past season. She was an honorable-mention selection on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area team (which included a first team and honorable mention). She was a first-team all-conference pick in the Big Eight Conference.

Wright State is a Horizon League member.

She originally orally committed to Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) but reopened her recruitment.

New coach for Wisconsin Glo

Kate Peterson Abiad recently was named coach of the Wisconsin Glo, a women's professional basketball team in Oshkosh.

Peterson Abiad is a WIAA assistant director. She formerly was a University of Wisconsin women's basketball coach and head coach at Cleveland State University.

