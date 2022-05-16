Milton's Jack Campion, Janesville Craig's Ellie Magestro Kennedy make college basketball choices

Southern Indiana, located outside Evansville, Indiana, is scheduled to begin play in NCAA Division I in 2022-23 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The 5-11 Campion was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team and a high honorable mention pick on The Associated Press All-State team. He was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area team. He was a unanimous first-team all-conference choice in the Badger East Conference.
Cougars' standout commits
Janesville Craig junior guard Ellie Magestro Kennedy has orally committed for women’s basketball to NCAA Division I Wright State University in Fairborn, Ohio.
She was an honorable-mention selection on the WBCA Division 1 All-State girls basketball team for this past season. She was an honorable-mention selection on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area team (which included a first team and honorable mention). She was a first-team all-conference pick in the Big Eight Conference.
Wright State is a Horizon League member.
She originally orally committed to Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) but reopened her recruitment.
New coach for Wisconsin Glo
Kate Peterson Abiad recently was named coach of the Wisconsin Glo, a women's professional basketball team in Oshkosh.
Peterson Abiad is a WIAA assistant director. She formerly was a University of Wisconsin women's basketball coach and head coach at Cleveland State University.
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
Milton 5-foot-11 senior guard Jack Campion (3), who passed 1976 graduate Richie Rusch (1,298 points) as the Red Hawks' all-time leading scorer on Dec. 18 against West Allis Hale at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, hits a 3-pointer during his team's 73-44 win over Sauk Prairie on Friday night at DeForest High School.