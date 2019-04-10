The WIAA handed out team sportsmanship awards for the winter state tournaments and area winners included Marshall in girls basketball, New Glarus in boys basketball and Mount Horeb in gymnastics.
Ellsworth was the winner in team wrestling.
The sportsmanship awards were presented by the WIAA, in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance.
Boys and girls hockey did not have recipients of the award, according to the WIAA release on Wednesday.
Marshall won the Division 3 state girls basketball championship for the second consecutive season and also repeated as recipient of the sportsmanship award. It is the third time Marshall has won the award, also winning in boys basketball in 2000.
Fall River, Colby, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau and Wausau Newman received honorable-mention recognition.
Ellsworth also was a back-to-back selection, being selected as the award recipient in team wrestling again this year.
The evaluations and reports identified the Panthers demonstrating sportsmanship most worthy of the award at the state team wrestling tournament.
It is the fifth time the Panthers have received the award in wrestling (1999, 2008, 2010, 2018, 2019). The Panthers defeated Wisconsin Lutheran 50-18 in the Division 2 semifinals before falling to Freedom in the title match 35-16.
Stoughton, Hartland Arrowhead, Burlington, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro, Holmen, St. Croix Falls and Wisconsin Lutheran were given honorable mention.
New Glarus won the Division 4 championship at the state boys basketball tournament. After a 44-41 victory over top-seeded Manitowoc Roncalli in the semifinals, the Glarner Knights downed Oshkosh Lourdes 67-62 in the championship game.
It was the second time New Glarus was chosen winner of the sportsmanship award. The Glarner Knights earned the honor with Belleville in a co-op arrangement in girls soccer in 2016.
Bangor, Marshfield Columbus, La Crosse Central, Chippewa Falls McDonell, Northwestern and Roncalli each received honorable mention for the award.
Mount Horeb received the sportsmanship award in gymnastics for the second time and for the third time overall.
Mount Horeb also earned the honor in gymnastics in 2015 and was recognized in boys soccer in 2012.
The Vikings placed second in the Division 2 team competition at the state gymnastics championship.
Honorable-mention choices included Ashland, Hartford, Marshfield and River Falls.
Although no recipient was recognized in girls hockey, the Sun Prairie co-op, which includes Sun Prairie, DeForest, Madison East, Madison La Follette and Waunakee and the D.C. Everest co-op, which includes D.C. Everest, Marathon, Merrill, Mosinee, Wausau East and Wausau West received honorable-mention recognition for the award.
There was no sportsmanship award recognition awarded in boys hockey this year.
The WIAA/Rural Mutual Insurance sportsmanship award is presented to one school and community in each of the state team tournaments that exhibits exemplary sportsmanship.
The award winners were determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators.
Additional consideration was given for the effort of school administrators and chaperones to ensure support for their teams were positive and that the highest ideals of sportsmanship were featured. Award winners receive a trophy and banner in recognition of the honor.
Schools receiving honorable mention are acknowledged with a certificate of recognition.
The selection process included contributions and evaluations from contest officials, tournament management, police and security personnel, crowd control and ushers, WIAA staff members, area hotels and restaurants.
Rural Mutual Insurance has been a sponsor of this award since 1965, and their partnership contributes to the promotion of sportsmanship in education-based athletics as a valued corporate partner of the WIAA.