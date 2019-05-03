Former Sun Prairie athlete Marlon Ruffin announced Friday on Twitter that he has committed to Nebraska-Omaha for men’s basketball.
Ruffin played basketball at Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois, this past season and plans to transfer to Nebraska-Omaha.
Ruffin had previously announced plans in May, 2018, to attend UW-Milwaukee, which was expected to be as a men’s basketball walk-on.
Ruffin, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward, was named the Big Eight Conference player of the year as a high school senior last year and helped lead Sun Prairie (25-2) to the conference title and the WIAA Division 1 state tournament semifinals.
As a senior, Ruffin was named a unanimous first-team selection in Division 1 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State team and was an Associated Press All-State second-team choice along with then-teammate Jalen Johnson. Ruffin was named the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Nebraska-Omaha is an NCAA Division I program.
McFarland’s Annalise DeMuth makes college choice
McFarland senior Annalise DeMuth announced on Twitter that she has committed to Stonehill College in Massuchusetts for women’s basketball.
DeMuth was a first-team all-conference selection in the Rock Valley Conference for McFarland, the league winner. She was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area girls basketball team.
Stonehill is an NCAA Division II program.
DeMuth tweeted: “I’m proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Stonehill College. A huge thank you to my family, friends and coaches for helping me along the way! Go Skyhawks”