Former Sun Prairie athlete Marlon Ruffin announced Friday on Twitter that he has committed to Nebraska-Omaha for men’s basketball.

Ruffin played basketball at Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois, this past season and plans to transfer to Nebraska-Omaha. 

Ruffin had previously announced plans in May, 2018, to attend UW-Milwaukee, which was expected to be as a men’s basketball walk-on.

Ruffin, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward, was named the Big Eight Conference player of the year as a high school senior last year and helped lead Sun Prairie (25-2) to the conference title and the WIAA Division 1 state tournament semifinals.

As a senior, Ruffin was named a unanimous first-team selection in Division 1 on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State team and was an Associated Press All-State second-team choice along with then-teammate Jalen Johnson. Ruffin was named the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Nebraska-Omaha is an NCAA Division I program.

McFarland’s Annalise DeMuth makes college choice

McFarland senior Annalise DeMuth announced on Twitter that she has committed to Stonehill College in Massuchusetts for women’s basketball.

DeMuth was a first-team all-conference selection in the Rock Valley Conference for McFarland, the league winner. She was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area girls basketball team.

Stonehill is an NCAA Division II program.

DeMuth tweeted: “I’m proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Stonehill College. A huge thank you to my family, friends and coaches for helping me along the way! Go Skyhawks”

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

