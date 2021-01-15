Madison public schools opt out of WIAA boys, girls basketball postseason

Madison’s four public high schools have opted out of competing in the WIAA boys and girls basketball tournament series amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a list of postseason assignments released by the WIAA on Thursday.

Madison East, La Follette, Memorial and West were left off the WIAA’s list, along with Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose and Madison Country Day, both of which announced in November that they would not play basketball this season.

Those are the only six Madison area schools that are not playing, or gearing up to begin playing, boys and girls basketball this season. Girls regional play is scheduled to begin Feb. 9, with the boys starting tournament play on Feb. 16.

Also opting out of the tournament were the Milwaukee public schools.

As a result, the WIAA had to reconfigure divisional assignments to balance the tournament field among its five divisions.

State-ranked area or region teams on the move in boys basketball included state-ranked Beaver Dam to Division 1 and Edgerton, Wisconsin Dells and Lake Mills to Division 2. Also, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Oregon, Milton and Monona Grove are among boys teams moving to Division 1.