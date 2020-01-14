Madison Memorial girls basketball standout Leilani Kapinus earns nomination for McDonald's All-American Game

Madison Memorial senior guard Leilani Kapinus was among the girls basketball nominees from Wisconsin for the McDonald’s All-American Games on April 1 in Houston, Texas, according to the girls and boys lists announced by the McDonald’s All-American Games.

Kapinus, a Penn State commit, was the only girls player from this area.

Other state nominees include Christy Fortune, Appleton West; Lexi Donarski, La Crosse Aquinas; Mady Draak, Bay Port; Erin Hedman, New Berlin Eisenhower; Taylor Lauterbach, Appleton West; Khamya McNeal, Milwaukee King; Anna Mortag, Brookfield Central; Emma Nagel, Bay Port; Jaddon Simmons, Green Bay Southwest; Caroline Strande, Racine Lutheran.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse Central senior Johnny Davis, who has committed to the University of Wisconsin, was a nominee for the boys game.

He was the only boys nominee from Wisconsin.

Some 900 players nationally were nominated for the two games.

Selections are supposed to be made later this month (and announced Jan. 23).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Bucky! Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email! Stay connected to Badger sports with our FREE daily email featuring all of our Wisconsin athletics content, delivered straight to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.