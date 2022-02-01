Madison La Follette leads area teams in AP boys basketball rankings

Madison La Follette rose two spots to No. 6 in The Associated Press Division 1 boys basketball poll released Tuesday.

The Lancers (11-3, 10-2 Big Eight Conference) defeated Madison East and Beloit Memorial last week. Senior Cameron Yahnke, the Lancers' leading scorer, had 18 points in the win over city rival Madison East.

Middleton (No. 10) fell one spot in the Division 1 rankings. DeForest (No. 9) fell three spots in Division 2.

BOYS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 1, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Neenah (10);17-1;100;1

2. De Pere;16-1;89;2

3. Menomonee Falls;15-2;81;3

4. Homestead;12-2;67;5

5. Appleton East;15-3;55;7

6. Madison La Follette;11-3;43;8

7. Eau Claire Memorial;14-3;39;4

8. Waukesha South;13-4;28;10

9. Brookfield Central;12-4;27;6

10. Middleton;12-5;8;9

Others receiving votes: Arrowhead 5, Sun Prairie 3, Racine Case 2, River Falls 2, Waunakee 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Wisconsin Lutheran (9);15-1;98;1

2. La Crosse Central (1); 17-1;88;2

3. Whitnall;15-1;77;4

4. Pewaukee;12-3;64;3

5. Milton;15-2;61;5

6. Monroe;14-2;48;7

7. Westosha Central;;14-2;38;9

8. Ashwaubenon;14-1;29;10

9. De Forest;12-4;21;6

10. Mosinee;16-114;NR

Others receiving votes: Oshkosh North 9, Fox Valley Lutheran 3.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Lake Country Lutheran (10);17-0;100;1

2. Brillion;17-0;89;2

3. West Salem;15-1;81;3

4. Prescott;14-2;56;8;

5. Lakeside Lutheran;13-3;53;7

6. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;14-3;44;4

7. Saint Thomas More;14-3;41;5

8. Freedom;14-3;36;6

9. Saint Croix Central;14-2;15;NR

10. Dodgeville;13-3;13;9

Others receiving votes: Racine St. Catherine's 7, Dominican 7, Northwestern 5, Campbellsport 3.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Sheboygan Lutheran (6);14-1;90;1

2. Cuba City (1);16-1;88;2

3. Milwaukee Academy of Science (2);15-2;79;3

4. Manitowoc Roncalli;14-2;66;4

5. River Ridge;16-1;59;6

6. Mineral Point;15-2;50;7

7. Luther;15-2;41;8

(tie) Iola-Scandinavia (1);15-0;41;9

9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy;11-3;20;5

10. Stratford;15-1;5;NR

Others receiving votes: Darlington 3, Marshall 3, Saint Mary Catholic 3, Marathon 2.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Randolph (7);14-2;94;3

2. Reedsville (2);15-1;87;1

3. Wauzeka-Steuben (1);17-0;85;4

4. Green Bay NEW Lutheran;14-2;64;6

5. Hurley;12-1;50;5

6. Columbus Catholic;13-3;46;2

7. Bangor;14-3;39;7

8. Lourdes Academy;11-4;33;10

9. Flambeau;; 17-0;25;NR

10. Oakfield;12-4;13;8

Others receiving votes: Hustisford 8, Athens 3, Waukesha Newman Catholic 3.

