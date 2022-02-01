Madison La Follette leads area teams in AP boys basketball rankings

Madison La Follette rose two spots to No. 6 in The Associated Press Division 1 boys basketball poll released Tuesday.
The Lancers (11-3, 10-2 Big Eight Conference) defeated Madison East and Beloit Memorial last week. Senior Cameron Yahnke, the Lancers' leading scorer, had 18 points in the win over city rival Madison East.
Middleton (No. 10) fell one spot in the Division 1 rankings. DeForest (No. 9) fell three spots in Division 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of February 1, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last weeks ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Neenah (10);17-1;100;1
2. De Pere;16-1;89;2
3. Menomonee Falls;15-2;81;3
4. Homestead;12-2;67;5
5. Appleton East;15-3;55;7
6. Madison La Follette;11-3;43;8
7. Eau Claire Memorial;14-3;39;4
8. Waukesha South;13-4;28;10
9. Brookfield Central;12-4;27;6
10. Middleton;12-5;8;9
Others receiving votes: Arrowhead 5, Sun Prairie 3, Racine Case 2, River Falls 2, Waunakee 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (9);15-1;98;1
2. La Crosse Central (1); 17-1;88;2
3. Whitnall;15-1;77;4
4. Pewaukee;12-3;64;3
5. Milton;15-2;61;5
6. Monroe;14-2;48;7
7. Westosha Central;;14-2;38;9
8. Ashwaubenon;14-1;29;10
9. De Forest;12-4;21;6
10. Mosinee;16-114;NR
Others receiving votes: Oshkosh North 9, Fox Valley Lutheran 3.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Lake Country Lutheran (10);17-0;100;1
2. Brillion;17-0;89;2
3. West Salem;15-1;81;3
4. Prescott;14-2;56;8;
5. Lakeside Lutheran;13-3;53;7
6. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;14-3;44;4
7. Saint Thomas More;14-3;41;5
8. Freedom;14-3;36;6
9. Saint Croix Central;14-2;15;NR
10. Dodgeville;13-3;13;9
Others receiving votes: Racine St. Catherine's 7, Dominican 7, Northwestern 5, Campbellsport 3.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Sheboygan Lutheran (6);14-1;90;1
2. Cuba City (1);16-1;88;2
3. Milwaukee Academy of Science (2);15-2;79;3
4. Manitowoc Roncalli;14-2;66;4
5. River Ridge;16-1;59;6
6. Mineral Point;15-2;50;7
7. Luther;15-2;41;8
(tie) Iola-Scandinavia (1);15-0;41;9
9. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy;11-3;20;5
10. Stratford;15-1;5;NR
Others receiving votes: Darlington 3, Marshall 3, Saint Mary Catholic 3, Marathon 2.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Randolph (7);14-2;94;3
2. Reedsville (2);15-1;87;1
3. Wauzeka-Steuben (1);17-0;85;4
4. Green Bay NEW Lutheran;14-2;64;6
5. Hurley;12-1;50;5
6. Columbus Catholic;13-3;46;2
7. Bangor;14-3;39;7
8. Lourdes Academy;11-4;33;10
9. Flambeau;; 17-0;25;NR
10. Oakfield;12-4;13;8
Others receiving votes: Hustisford 8, Athens 3, Waukesha Newman Catholic 3.
Boys basketball preview: D-I prospect Braylen Blue highlights intriguing list of Big Eight's 10 players to know
Jacob Naber, sr., F, Janesville Parker
The 6-foot-7 senior is returning to a Parker team that saw some success last season, winning a Division 1 regional title. Naber finished with 13 points and almost nine rebounds per game for the Vikings. This season, with the two leading scorers having graduated in the spring, Naber will have more responsibility.
Massi Malterer, sr., G, Madison East
The 6-2 guard only saw seven minutes of action, scoring three points, in 2019-20 before the pandemic shut down the season. But coaches in the Big Eight respect his ability to score. He does most of his damage penetrating to the rim, but has shown off a jumper against AAU competition. He's one of the more intriguing, unknown commodities in the conference as the season starts.
Habib Alidu-Ball, jr., C, Madison East
Alidu-Ball is also one of the few holdovers from the talented 2019-20 Purgolder team that won the Middleton Sectional semifinal over Oconomowoc. He saw 11 minutes of action and scored one point as a freshman that season. The 6-6 center has the size to step in and anchor a defense, which the Purgolders will certainly take.
Clevon Easton, fr., G/F, Madison East
Easton has impressed coaches early on at East and looks like a young breakout candidate. He's an athletic wing with room to grow and will have the time to do so with Malterer and Alidu-Ball expected to lead the Purgolders.
Ahrman Lewis, jr., G, Madison La Follette
Lewis, like teammate Quinton Lomack (more on him shortly), has not played varsity basketball yet for La Follette, which went 23-1 two years ago and won its sectional semifinal over Waunakee before the season was canceled. Five of that team's top six scorers have since graduated, leaving an opening for the Lewis-Lomack backcourt to provide much-needed playmaking. Both players have impressed in AAU and other events over the summer.
Quinton Lomack, so., G, Madison La Follette
The 6-2 sophomore has impressed coaches in the Big Eight in events he's played in over the summer, like his backcourt running mate. With big Juck Riak (7.6 ppg) the only notable scorer back from the 2019-20 squad, La Follette has a desperate need for guards to step up. Lomack and Lewis could provide that.
Braylen Blue, jr., G, Madison Memorial
The 6-4 guard has left an impression on coaches who have seen Blue play even though he has yet to log a varsity minute. Those coaches aren't just high school and AAU coaches. College coaches have liked his game as well. Blue has picked up offers from Division I programs like Arizona State, UW-Milwaukee and Murray State.
Kaden Fosdick, jr., F, Middleton
Fosdick began his varsity career averaging more than eight points per game and was the Cardinals' third-leading scorer at 8.5 points per game. The 6-5 junior showed his athletic ability during the Cardinals boys volleyball season. His size and athleticism will be crucial to helping the Cardinals in the paint.
Logan Raffel, sr., G, Middleton
The 5-foot-11 senior led the Cardinals in scoring last season with 13.4 points per game, including a season-high 29 points against Monroe. The top returning 3-point shooter (10 made 3s a year ago), his presence will help stretch the floor for other top scorers like Fosdick and senior guard Nick Meinholz (9.1 ppg). Raffel is part of a deep senior class; in fact, Middleton's roster, according to Wissports.net, includes only seniors and juniors.
Ben Olson, sr., G/F, Sun Prairie
Olson is coming off an impressive junior season where he scored 18.6 points per game for the Cardinals, which makes him the top returning scorer in the conference after Janesville Craig's Angelo Rizzo (21.1) graduated in the spring. The 6-5 Olson improved his scoring output by eight points between his sophomore and junior years. Drew Houtakker (12.2 ppg) and Connor Carpenter (10.9) are both graduated, leaving Olson to take on more of a leadership role on the court.